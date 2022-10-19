Our Most Anticipated New Book Releases of November 2022
October is exiting stage left, and November is entering stage right leaving us ready to cozy up with some amazing books this month. From memoirs/books by entertainers you love, swoony romances, fiction that will burrow its way into your heart, and manga and sci-fi books that you simply must get your hands on, our most anticipated books releasing in November is full of books for every reader!
Someday, Maybe
If you’re a fan of Queenie and I May Destroy You, get ready for this stunning debut that takes readers on a woman’s emotional journey after the death of her husband by suicide. This story of a tight knit Nigerian family, new friends, and the memories of a loved one will resonate with readers and keep them captivated throughout the entire story. Someday, maybe we’ll stop talking about this book, but we seriously doubt it!
Angels of the Resistance: A WWII Novel
An unshakeable story of sisterhood, Angels of Resistance is the story of two sisters dealing with their own loss who risk everything they have left to join the Dutch resistance. Shining a light on the sacrifice it takes to be part of resistance work, this story is one that will leave readers ruminating on the story long after they’ve finished the final page.
Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Stephanie Plum Series #29)
Don’t you wish there were a word that combined “lark,” “escapade,” “hijinks,” and “mischief?” Give us some wiggle room to use two—Stephanie Plum. Janet Evanovich’s Stephanie Plum is pictured under each of those definitions in the dictionary. Have fun. We know you will.
The Twist of a Knife: A Novel
The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz follows up A Line to Kill and is the 4th in the Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery series. Yes, the author himself is a main character in the series. If anyone can skillfully, playfully, and charmingly pull this off, it’s Horowitz. We’re big fans of this series and know you’ll want to binge after reading the first page.
White Horse: A Novel
We were knocked over by Erika T. Wurth’s White Horse. Protagonist Kari James’s world is rocked and shook to its core and instead of running from the trouble (and ghosts!), she dives in headfirst. The same will be said of your leap into this formidable novel and its blend of horror and mystery. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss White Horse with Erika T. Wurth.
Better than Fiction
Alexa Martin is the author of The Playbooks Series of sports romance novels. Here, she takes a turn to the book lover in all of us. For shock that a character would think the movie is better than the book, fear not. Drew Young’s heartthrob follows a method of courting we are familiar with—a nice, long list of books to read! Turn the pages and watch things sizzle.
The Rewind
The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch is swoony, it’s funny, it’s full of 90s nostalgia. The dialogue is snappy and wouldn’t be out of place in a screwball comedy with Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. Oh, and yes … screwball comedy is a precursor to our current rom-com faves!
A Light in the Flame (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Flesh and Fire Series #2)
What was started in A Shadow in the Ember ignites in Jennifer Armentrout’s next Flesh and Fire series title. Get as close as you would like. While the book itself won’t burn, we can’t vouch for the read. And we mean that in a good way.
Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story
We are convinced Olivie Blake was destined to write in ANY genre. Take your hand, put it in her hand (that’s also holiding a pen) and trip into this wonder of a novel.
The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 4 (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mo Xiang Tong Xiu , Xiao Tong Kong (Velinxi)
The final volume in the Scum Villain series — the epic danmei/Boys’ Love novels. Picking up where Volume 3 left off, this stunning conclusion explores the past and future of our beloved characters
Shuna's Journey
Hayao Miyazaki , Alex Dudok de Wit
Beloved animator Hayao Miyazaki gifts us a new classic, never before published in English, about a prince on a quest to save his land. This epic fable is perfect for fans of all things Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, young or old, or anyone interested in a moving story with stunning art and tug-at-your-heartstrings storytelling.
Convergence (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)
Zoraida Córdova, acclaimed author of the Brooklyn Brujas series, and The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina, turns her pen to the Jedi mythos in this first book of the second Star Wars: The High Republic arc. Set several generations before Light of the Jedi and centuries before Palpatine took down the Republic from within.
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition)
You’ve heard of cozy mysteries, now it’s time for cozy fantasy! A delightful debut for fans of TJ Klune and T Kingfisher, about a retired orc who trades the warrior life for the quiet life. Or so she planned… It’s a hot cup of slice-of-life fantasy with a dollop of romantic froth
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Xingyin’s journey is far from over. The stunning sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess brings new threats and adventures, magic, betrayal, and of course, romance. The Celestial Kingdoms series has captivated readers with its lush worlds and vivid storytelling, and this epic conclusion of Xingyin’s story is enchanting from start to finish. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Heart of the Sun Warrior with Sue Lynn Tan.
Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember
Lauren Graham is gracing us once again with a laugh-out-loud essay collection all about her years in show business. Get ready for personal stories from her life and career that will make you feel as though you know Graham and pulling back the curtain on how she got to be the person so many know and love today. Her experiences are, of course, accompanied by humor, advice and anecdotes, and readers will be delighted by the stories she tells!
The Philosophy of Modern Song
This is a masterclass on songcraft thoughtfully curated by one of the greatest living songwriters today. With sixty essays that break down songs from his favorite artists, Dylan explores why certain songs are so memorable, making connections across musical genres. With his unique prose and style, Dylan offers as much insight on music as he does reflections on the human condition.
The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories
Nadia Caterina Munno , Katie Parla
Pasta, Drama, Italiana! Nadia is not only known for her drool-worthy pasta dishes and red lipstick but also for the confidence she embodies and encourages in her viewers. This book is simply gorgeous – just like you are!
The Last Campaign: Sherman, Geronimo and the War for America
An incisive, robust, newly considered history of the epic, nation-shaping clash between William Tecumseh Sherman and Geronimo in a contest of wills, war, sovereignty, and Manifest Destiny. Pulitzer Prize finalist H. W. Brands has an inimitable capacity for page-turning narrative and a unique affinity for a rich complicated story of history informed by very human drama.
Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening
Acclaimed historian Douglas Brinkley chronicles in vivid detail how the 1962 publication of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring — and Carson’s close partnership with President John F. Kennedy and his administration — launched the modern environmental movement. With Silent Spring Revolution, Brinkley thrillingly caps an arc of work exploring the 20th century histories of the Presidency and ecological awareness in the US, how we moved from the conservation imperatives of Theodore Roosevelt to today’s intentional activism is a twisty tale of fits and starts, politics, money, villains, and heroes.
