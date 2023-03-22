Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Book Releases of April 2023
April is showering us with a wealth of brand-new kids’ books that are certain to become family favorites. From new adaptations of old favorites to exciting and fresh stories for kids, this month has given us a most anticipated list we won’t soon forget.
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!
We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! first released. The hilarious book is now complemented by a fun new board game centering around the Pigeon and his attempts to get to the Bus Depot. Hustle on over to your store to snag a copy — but if you take the bus, don’t forget to make sure the Pigeon doesn’t drive it!
Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big
Dolly Parton , MacKenzie Haley , Erica S. Perl
Parents who work 9 to 5 will adore Dolly Parton’s next hit — Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big! This is the story of a French Bulldog with big country dreams who decides to compete in the Battle of the Bow-wows. Absolutely delightful and filled with vibrant illustrations, this book will inspire kids to chase their dreams and stand up to people who try to put them down.
Gustav Is Missing!: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery
The tale of a mushroom and a slug, this iconic friendship will convince you that Little Cap isn’t just a fun guy, but he is also a brilliant friend. When his pet slug goes missing, Little Cap searches high and low for him, facing many obstacles along the way. Gustav Is Missing! is a story full of bravery, perseverance, and humor that will leave young readers giggling every time you read it.
Spy Camp the Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Another volume of Stuart Gibbs’ bestselling Spy School series gets the graphic novel treatment with art by Anjan Sarkar, taking the beloved series to a brand-new audience. Spy Camp the Graphic Novel follows Ben Ripley, aspiring spy, as he spends his summer in top-secret training at a rustic wilderness camp. When an enemy organization infiltrates, Ben must root them out.
School Trip: A Graphic Novel
Jerry Craft returns with the friend squad fans first met in New Kid. Head off to the City of Lights with Jordan and his friends and enjoy the ensuing hijinks as their trusty faculty member is replaced at the last minute. Hilarious and heartfelt, School Trip will help every reader empathize with being the new kid and all the uncertainty and insecurity that sparks.
39 Clues: The Maze of Bones: A Graphic Novel (39 Clues Graphic Novel #1)
Rick Riordan , Ethan Young , Ethan Young
Another beloved book gets the graphic novel treatment with 39 Clues: The Maze of Bones: A Graphic Novel. This beloved volume starts readers on a journey to discover 39 clues hidden around the world in order to uncover a family’s secret. Perfect for fans of mystery and adventure, this series will have readers reaching for the next book as soon as they turn the final page.
Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel
Betty C. Tang returns with this funny and touching novel perfect for fans of New Kid and Stargazing. When they’re unexpectedly left behind, three kids from Taiwan must learn how to fend for themselves in America while encountering a range of emotions, tensions, and setbacks. Rendered in a stunning way, this exploration of living undocumented as new immigrants will move readers and leave them utterly entertained.
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy
Angie Thomas’s middle grade debut is a captivating fantasy adventure with roots in African American history and folklore. Nic is a Remarkable living in the Unremarkable world, and when things take an unexpected turn, she must hunt for a powerful magic tool alongside two of her friends to save her dad. Perfect for fans of Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky and Amari and the Night Brothers, you won’t be able to put down this unforgettable kickstart to a must-read trilogy.
Fireborn: Phoenix and the Frost Palace
Readers who loved the first book in the Fireborn series have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of Twelve’s (now Phoenix’s) story. Fully embracing her new fire powers, Phoenix must try to save Icegaard where darkness is overtaking the land. Ailsing Fowler’s writing will grip readers with this emotional and action-filled adventure.
Big Tree
Brian Selznick is known for his inventive writing paired with stunning illustrations, and Big Tree is another example of his extraordinary talent. Following two Sycamore seeds as they navigate a dangerous world, the two discover their mission in life is larger than they ever thought possible. Nearly 300 pages and filled with breathtaking artwork, this book is a triumph of children’s literature.
Once There Was
Perfect for fans of Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, Kiyash Monsef’s debut is a captivating story full of wonder. When Marjan discovers that her father was a veterinarian for magical creatures and the fables he told her were real, she steps into his place to treat the animals and find out who killed her father. With a full cast of charming friends, a shocking twist, and an exploration of grief, Once There Was is a striking and unforgettable first novel.
