Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of August 2023

By Wanda Coven

Illustrator Anna Abramskaya

Heidi Heckelbeck returns in the sequel to Worst Broommate Ever, , and this time she’s trying to get her popular crush to notice her. As a witch-in-training, she’s sure she can find just the right spell to make him fall in love with her. Great for readers of the Dork Diaries series, Worst Love Spell Ever! is a bewitching and hilarious tale of magic gone wrong.