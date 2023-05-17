Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of June 2023
School’s out for summer which means kids will have days filled with camps, swimming at the pool, and playdates with friends. But we all know, there’s nothing better than winding down with a good book at the end of the day. With stories of friendship and adventure, our most anticipated Kids books coming this June are must-reads for end of the day story times.
Bitsy Bat, School Star (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Kaz Windness
An ode to anyone who has ever felt like the odd one out, Bitsy Bat, School Star is a sweet and heartwarming story about a bat trying to make friends at her new school. When she arrives, she finds that no matter what she does, she just can’t seem to get anything right. Discouraged and ready to quit, her family helps her come up with a new plan and she discovers the true power of friendship. Kaz Windness has written the perfect read-aloud to remind kids about what makes them special.
We Are Going to Be Pals! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mark Teague
A precious tale of friendship with humor that will sneak up on you, We Are Going to Be Pals! is a great addition to your shelves. As Egret teaches Rhino how to be a good friend, they learn all about the ins and outs of boundaries, communication and kindness. This is a beautiful story to jumpstart important conversations with your little ones.
Salat in Secret
Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow
Salat in Secret is an empowering picture book about the practice of prayer. When young Muhammad receives a salat rug for his seventh birthday, he’s determined not to miss any of the five daily prayers. But, with one occurring during the school day, he’s a little concerned about what others might think. This must-have picture book for families and teachers shares the joy of celebrating one’s faith and takes pride in what makes each one of us unique.
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson
Pari Thomson’s debut kicks off a thrilling fantasy series perfect for fans of The Secret Garden. When Daisy’s mother goes missing, she knows it’s up to her to find her… but Daisy is also being pursued. After fleeing through a mysterious doorway, she encounters a magical land full of natural wonders. Greenwild: The World Behind the Door is a spellbinding story full of enchanted plants and adventure.
