Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of June 2023

An ode to anyone who has ever felt like the odd one out, Bitsy Bat, School Star is a sweet and heartwarming story about a bat trying to make friends at her new school. When she arrives, she finds that no matter what she does, she just can’t seem to get anything right. Discouraged and ready to quit, her family helps her come up with a new plan and she discovers the true power of friendship. Kaz Windness has written the perfect read-aloud to remind kids about what makes them special.