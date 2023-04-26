Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of May 2023
With the end of school around the corner and summer vacation swooping in, it’s the quintessential time to stock up on kids’ books to keep your young readers occupied. Luckily, May is bringing loads of titles your child will be eager to add to their shelves. With venerated authors and new names making a splash, our most anticipated Kids’ books are ones you won’t want to miss!
Tap! Tap! Tap!: Dance! Dance! Dance!
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Tap! Tap! Tap!: Dance! Dance! Dance!
By Hervé Tullet
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Hervé Tullet has long been a highly acclaimed author for his titles like Press Here and Mix It Up. Known for his interactive books, Tap! Tap! Tap!: Dance! Dance! Dance! brings his iconic art to new pages that will keep readers entertained while helping them get the wiggles out. With its innovative style, children will improve their creative thinking abilities while exploring all the ways hands can move.
Grandad's Camper (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
Grandad's Camper (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
A beautiful story about the relationship between a child and a grandparent, Grandad’s Camper is sweetly told and grounded in empathy. As a young girl devises a plan to get her grieving Grandad adventuring again, they begin to fix up the old camper in a reminder to mourn and celebrate those we’ve lost. The winner of Best Illustrated in Waterstones’ Children’s Book Prize, 2022, we’re thrilled to have an exclusive edition of this tender tale perfect for families to read together.
Weather Together (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Weather Together (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Jessie Sima
Illustrator Jessie Sima
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Jessie Sima became one of our favorites way back when Not Quite Narwhal first released, and with every book we only love them more. Nimbus and Kelp are close friends, but Nimbus struggles to stay bright and sunny all the time — even when they’re having loads of fun. When Nimbus’s growing clouds become a storm, there’s no way to keep it from others. An empowering story about being vulnerable and getting by with help from our friends, Weather Together is certain to be a frequently requested book by little readers.
Big
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Big
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
You may recognize Vashti Harrison from her stunning art in Sulwe and Hair Love, and we can’t wait for you to read the first book that she’s both written and illustrated! A beautiful story of self-love and acceptance, Big shares the impact of words — both positive and negative — alongside endearing illustrations that will capture the hearts of parents and kids alike.
Surprisingly Sarah
Paperback
$14.39
$15.99
Surprisingly Sarah
Paperback
$14.39
$15.99
Terri Libenson’s Emmie & Friends series has been a must-have for any kids going through middle school and the ups and downs that come along with it. Surprisingly Sarah puts friendship to the test as Sarah starts crushing on her BFF’s friend. Alternating between two points of view, this big-hearted graphic novel is perfect for fans of The Babysitters Club and Raina Telgemeier.
Four Eyes: A Graphic Novel (Four Eyes #1)
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
Four Eyes: A Graphic Novel (Four Eyes #1)
By
Rex Ogle
Illustrator Dave Valeza
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
Rex Ogle’s previous books have given us insights into his life with grace and humor, and Four Eyes follows in their footsteps, just in a new format. Teaming up with illustrator Dave Valeza, Ogle tells of his middle school years when he was trying to fit in, stand up to bullies, and find the right pair of glasses. Perfect for fans of New Kid and Invisible, this witty graphic memoir is perfect for any middle schooler looking for a relatable story.
Skandar and the Phantom Rider (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Skandar and the Phantom Rider (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Skandar and the Phantom Rider is the follow up we’ve been waiting for ever since finishing the first book. This next installment focuses on a time when an ancient prophecy is warning of danger, ravaging storms are swirling toward the island, and immortal unicorns are being killed. Fast paced and gripping, A. F. Steadman’s newest book will delight fans and leave them longing for more.
The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Percy Jackson fans, we have great news! The Sun and the Star returns us to Percy’s world, but this story focuses on Nico and Will as they journey through Tartarus. This standalone adventure brings fan favorites to the forefront as they try to rescue a reformed Titan, but will the son of Apollo be able to handle the darkest part of the world — the part Nico once called home? This thrilling adventure will delight longtime fans, and we’re excited for the dynamic duo that Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro have teamed up to bring us.
The Golden Frog Games (Witchlings Series #2)
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
The Golden Frog Games (Witchlings Series #2)
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
Claribel A. Ortega has brought us books like Frizzy and Ghost Squad (one of our former monthly picks), and this month, we’re getting the highly anticipated sequel to Witchlings. When competitors get turned to stone, the Witchlings are deemed suspects, and one of them is keeping a secret that just might have some chilling ramifications. The Golden Frog Games is an enchanting mystery full of magic and friendship that will delight fans of The Storm Runner series.
Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels
By Tolá Okogwu
Hardcover
$16.19
$17.99
The next installment in this series is an electrifying story that has Onyeka and her fellow superhero peers on the run. As they try to lay low, find Onyeka’s parents, and rescue the students at the Academy of the Sun, they must join forces with a group of malcontents. A triumphant tale of inner turmoil and teamwork, Onyeka and the Rise of the Rebels is perfect for fans of the Tristan Strong series, Amari and the Night Brothers, and Rick Riordan.
When Clouds Touch Us
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
When Clouds Touch Us
By Thanhhà Lai
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Inside Out and Back Again is a novel in verse that readers return to year after year, and now, over a decade after it first released, we get to return to Hà’s story. Inspired by Thanhhà Lai’s own childhood, this picks up two years after the events in the first book, letting us peer into her experience as a refugee in America, through big changes and hard adjustments. Lai’s lyrical voice tells a timely story of acclimation, memories, and family dynamics perfect for fans of Jasmine Warga and Linda Sue Park.
The One and Only Ruby (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The One and Only Ruby (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Katherine Applegate has wowed us with Ivan, Bob, and now Ruby. Told in verse from Ruby’s perspective, this takes place a few months after The One and Only Bob and recounts one elephant’s memories from her time on the African savannah to her life in the circus. Perfect for animal lovers and fans of Applegate’s previous books, The One and Only Ruby is certain to become a modern classic.
The Firefly Summer
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
The Firefly Summer
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Morgan Matson has long been beloved in the YA space as a New York Times bestselling author, and we’re delighted that she’s making the jump to middle grade with this heartfelt story perfect for summer reading. When a young girl gets invited to spend the summer with her estranged grandparents, she accepts, hoping to discover why her dad never talks to them and learn more about her mom. With a vibrant story, a touch of mystery, and a dash of humor, The Firefly Summer is perfect for fans of Julie Murphy and Gillian McDunn.
Ellie Engle Saves Herself
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Ellie Engle Saves Herself
By Leah Johnson
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Another Young Adult author making the jump to middle grade, Leah Johnson is bursting onto the scene with Ellie Engle Saves Herself. When a freak earthquake leaves her with special powers, Ellie finds herself suddenly thrust into the spotlight. As if middle school wasn’t hard enough, muddling through with paparazzi on your doorstep and potential feelings for your best friend makes it… extra complicated. A humorous and heartfelt exploration of identity and friendship, Johnson’s debut is a triumphant coming-of-age story perfect for fans of Almost Flying.
Worst Broommate Ever!
Hardcover
$13.49
$14.99
Worst Broommate Ever!
By
Wanda Coven
Illustrator Anna Abramskaya
Hardcover
$13.49
$14.99
Fans of Dork Diaries will enjoy Wanda Coven’s brand-new series, Middle School and Other Disasters. The first book brings us a giggle-inducing story full of magic, mishaps, and mayhem at a witchy boarding school following Heidi Heckelbeck (yes, that one). With first crushes and new friends, Worst Broommate Ever! is a great choice for young readers who are getting ready for their own adventures in middle school.
Falling Out of Time
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Falling Out of Time
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Margaret Peterson Haddix has brought us horrifying tales, mind-boggling mysteries, and action-packed time travel adventures. After 30 years, we get to return to the same world as Running Out of Time. Set in 2193, a twelve-year-old discovers a note in her closet that makes her question her reality — especially after she finds a book about a girl who looks just like her. A perfect way to bring a classic story into a new age, Falling Out of Time will appeal to old fans while drawing in new ones.
