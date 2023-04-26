Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of May 2023

By Jessie Sima

Jessie Sima became one of our favorites way back when Not Quite Narwhal first released, and with every book we only love them more. Nimbus and Kelp are close friends, but Nimbus struggles to stay bright and sunny all the time — even when they’re having loads of fun. When Nimbus’s growing clouds become a storm, there’s no way to keep it from others. An empowering story about being vulnerable and getting by with help from our friends, Weather Together is certain to be a frequently requested book by little readers.