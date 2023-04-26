Our Most Anticipated YA Books of May 2023 

By Kika Hatzopoulou

For fans of Lore and Daughter of Sparta, this debut by Kika Hatzopoulou is going to be your next favorite mythology infused fantasy-noir. The descendants of the Three Fates live on — this one uses her gifts to solve crimes. When she discovers that someone is abducting women and maiming their life-threads, she must team up with the boy to whom her future is inexorably intertwined. Together they must solve the mystery and save her sisters — and the city. With breakneck pacing and electrifying action, Threads That Bind is a tale of family feuds, romance, destiny and self-determination you won’t soon forget.