Best Picture Books 2022
We know how magical story times can be, and we also know the joy of getting to read together. If you’ve got a tot in your life, an expecting family member, or elementary school teachers, then we have the perfect gift for you to give. Our 10 best picture books of 2022 are full of life lessons, whimsy, and beautiful illustrations, and you simply cannot go wrong with a single one.
The Year We Learned to Fly
Jacqueline Woodson , Rafael López
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
This gorgeous companion to the bestselling The Day You Begin is full of family, heart, creativity and even artfully touches on the changing of seasons and how weather impacts our moods and emotions. Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez share some inspirational wisdom for the modern child that won’t be lost on the adult reader.
The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!
$13.99
$17.99
It’s almost time! The anticipation is too much! We can’t wait … you can’t wait … the Pigeon can’t wait! Mo Willems is back with everyone’s favorite boastful bird in The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster. Highly hilarious and highly relatable, embrace the Pigeon inside us all and come along for the ride!
Nigel and the Moon
$14.99
$17.99
Antwan Eady’s picture book debut is a celebration of individuality, creativity and self-confidence. Nigel has his whole life ahead of him, but what will he make of himself? His dreams are grand, but his path forward feels full of doubt and societal norms that may get in his way. Gracey Zhang (Lala’s Words) breathes beautiful life into Nigel with her gorgeous illustrations on each mural-esque spread.
A Spoonful of Frogs: A Halloween Book for Kids
$13.99
$17.99
What’s been prepared for you today is … a cauldron full of laugh-out-loud creepiness and seriously spooky storytelling. Casey Lyall and Vera Brosgol concocted a Halloween treat with a shelf life that never expires and will toad-ally satisfy the most discerning palettes. Told through the lens of a television cooking show, a witch tries to incorporate a frog in her recipe, but things don’t go as planned. A Spoonful of Frogs can be paired nicely with the Pig the Pug series, Room on the Broom and Gustavo, the Shy Ghost.
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
$15.99
$18.99
If you were tasked with finding a creative team to put a fresh spin on an all-time classic children’s story, you’d be hard pressed to do better than Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. You could build a bridge with the awards won between these two — which is appropriate given this significant project modernizing The Three Billy Goats Gruff. With Mac’s classic wit and storytelling and Jon’s iconic art style, this one just feels so right for the bookshelf. Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe would be proud — and you would be foolish to think a bigger, more delicious book will come along.
Knight Owl
$14.99
$17.99
In his author-illustrator debut, Christopher Denise’s clever wordplay and detailed illustrations for Knight Owl give it the feel of an instant classic. Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight — but he’ll have to be creative when facing the fearsome dragon. Owl’s quest to become a formidable knight is perfect for fans of Dragonboy and Attack of the Underwear Dragon.
Ozzie & Prince Zebedee
$17.99
$18.99
Elephant and Piggie, Narwhal and Jelly, Frank and Bean, and now, Ozzie and Prince Zebedee. Gela Kalaitzidi’s debut picture book about best friends and best friend problems is a heartwarming, fresh tale that also conjures up the warmth of a nostalgic classic. If you like Dragons Love Tacos, Knight Owl or, if you like really sweet and silly, heartfelt stories told in 40 pages or less — Ozzie and Prince Zebedeeis for you.
I'm Not Scared, You're Scared
$16.99
$18.99
Seth Meyers does what Seth Meyers will do — make you and everyone around you laugh. Perfect for fans of The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak and The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel, I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared is his hilarious picture book debut about a fearless rabbit and fearful bear — or so he thinks. Adventure awaits in this creatively silly and gratifying story that will quickly become a favorite for the bookshelf.
Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons from Chip the Dog
$16.99
$17.99
Meet Chip the Dog. When in need of life advice, there really is no one better to turn to than Chip. Although he’s only 7 (but that’s really like 50!), Chip has figured out several important dog things — like how cats are awfully self-important for animals who poop in a box. From the creative force behind I Don’t Want to be a Frog, Dev Petty and Mike Boldt’s Don’t Eat Bees is a fun, highly enjoyable read-aloud that’s sure to become a favorite.
Lizzy and the Cloud
$15.99
$18.99
Quintessential Fan Brothers. Exquisite, thought-provoking, whimsical yet somehow relatable. For anyone who fell in love with The Night Gardener or It Fell from the Sky. Lizzy and the Cloud is The Fan Brothers meets The Fan Brothers. A special read for every child and adult.
