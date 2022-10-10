Mac Barnett , Jon Klassen

If you were tasked with finding a creative team to put a fresh spin on an all-time classic children’s story, you’d be hard pressed to do better than Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. You could build a bridge with the awards won between these two — which is appropriate given this significant project modernizing The Three Billy Goats Gruff. With Mac’s classic wit and storytelling and Jon’s iconic art style, this one just feels so right for the bookshelf. Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe would be proud — and you would be foolish to think a bigger, more delicious book will come along.