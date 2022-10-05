Paula Hawkins , Clare Corbett , Louise Brealey , India Fisher

We love when a story tells the point of view of multiple different characters, and this one pulls in three different women as narrators. Rachel Watson is an alcoholic who recently separated from her husband after he left her for another woman (Anna). She frequently blacks out while drinking and harasses her husband but does not remember much of these events the next day. On her daily train ride, she passes by her ex-husband and Anna’s home and notices that the couple next door has a seemingly perfect life. However, one day Rachel sees the wife next door kissing someone who is not her husband. Rachel goes to investigate and wakes up the next day covered in blood and injuries but has no recollection of what happened the night before. As she starts to put the pieces together, she realizes that both couples’ relationships are not as perfect as they seem.