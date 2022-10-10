Best Young Adult Books 2022

Adam Silvera

Fans of They Both Die at the End won’t want to miss this devastating prequel following brand-new characters Orion and Valentino on the very first day Death-Cast makes their life-ending calls. This unputdownable story about the origins of Death-Cast itself will once again break readers hearts in the best way possible.