Best Young Adult Books 2022
We’ve been enraptured by our best young adult books of 2022, with books ranging from fantasy to mystery to historical fiction to horror and spin offs of beloved movies. If you’re looking for books to give readers in your life, we can’t recommend these ten books enough. Spanning a range of topics and genres, these masterfully written young adult books will capture the hearts of all readers.
Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Nightmare Before Christmas fans rejoice! Long Live the Pumpkin Queen picks up where the beloved film left off, with Sally in her new role as the Queen of Halloween Town. This delightful return to The Nightmare Before Christmas universe is sure to appeal to fans old and new.
A Scatter of Light (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Set sixty years after the events of Last Night at the Telegraph Club, A Scatter of Light is another bittersweet tale of identity and self-discovery at a monumental time in history – this time, the first major Supreme Court decisions legalizing gay marriage. Heart-wrenching and powerful, Malinda Lo’s latest work is not to be missed.
The Honeys
Haunting, atmospheric, and completely mesmerizing, we dare you to put The Honeys down after you read the heart-pounding first chapter. Beware: this sun-drenched summer horror story won’t let you go until the very last page.
We Deserve Monuments
For fans of The Black Kids, We Deserve Monuments is an astounding YA debut about intergenerational trauma, first love, and how far the past can bury the truth. With a riveting mystery that will leave you breathless to the very end, Jas Hammonds will transport you to this small southern town and all its stark truths.
Five Survive (B&N Exclusive Edition)
From the phenomenal author behind A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder comes a thriller that’ll make you wary on your next road trip. Perfect for fans of Summer’s Edge, Five Survive is an addictively tense read that’ll have you on the edge of the seat of your RV.
Gallant
Darkly eerie, and utterly evocative, Gallant is a gothic tale of a place where shadows meet light and death meets life. When Olivia Prior is summoned to her family’s home after a lifetime spent in an orphanage, she’s determined to understand what drove her mother, and countless other family members, to the edge. This chilling novel is best read with the lights on (or off, if you dare).
Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)
This unmissable conclusion to Kerri Maniscalco’s stunning Kingdom of the Wicked series follows Emilia and the Prince of Wrath on one final journey that reveals shocking truths readers will never see coming.
The Sunbearer Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The beloved author of The Cemetery Boys is back with the first installment of a Mexican-inspired fantasy duology that will have readers on the edge of their seats through a series of trials with the highest of stakes with fame, glory, and survival on the line.
The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
Fans of Once Upon a Broken Heart won’t want to miss this pulse-pounding, magical sequel. Fraught with Stephanie Garber’s signature twists and turns, The Ballad of Never After is an atmospheric return to a fairytale world that will leave readers enthralled through the very last page.
The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Fans of They Both Die at the End won’t want to miss this devastating prequel following brand-new characters Orion and Valentino on the very first day Death-Cast makes their life-ending calls. This unputdownable story about the origins of Death-Cast itself will once again break readers hearts in the best way possible.
