Best Young Reader Books 2022
There’s nothing better than the way a kid’s face lights up when they find the right book. Their excitement goes through the roof with the book in hand, and next thing they know, they’re utterly enchanted as they flip through the pages. If you’re looking to give your young reader the perfect gift, we definitely suggest starting with one of our best young reader books of 2022!
The Door of No Return
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
Kwame Alexander’s latest epic told in verse is a powerful, immersive tale that offers readers insight into 19th-century Africa. Though fictionalized, this important story of a young boy is rooted very much in history. The Door of No Return is a must-read for all ages.
Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.99
$24.99
For the first time ever, fans and readers of all ages can enjoy the full story of the immensely popular Hocus Pocus with this deluxe illustrated novelization that shows fans the likes of Max Dennison, the Sanderson Sisters, Binx the cat and other iconic characters as only celebrated, renowned artist Gris Grimly can: in all of their darkly humorous, unique gruesome glory! This booooOOOoooooook will enchant fans (no black flame candle or waiting 300 years required).
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
In a world not unlike our own, 13-year-old Skandar dreams of becoming a respected unicorn rider and competing in the Chaos Cup. You see, unicorns are very real in Skandar’s world — and in fact, they are deadly, bloodthirsty creatures who are extremely dangerous unless bonded to a rider. But shortly after Skandar bonds with his unicorn, he learns an even greater danger is afoot — and it’s up to them to stop it. This adventure of epic proportions is set to take the world by storm.
Freestyle: A Graphic Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
What’s cooler than yo-yo-ing? Not much, but an eighth grader who is a secret yo-yo master just might be. This fun graphic novel from Gale Galligan about friendship and self-discovery is perfect for fans of New Kid and The Baby-Sitter’s Club.
Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #17)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$10.49
$14.99
The 17th (!!) book in Jeff Kinney’s laugh-out-loud Diary of a Wimpy Kid series finds Greg Heffley on tour with his brother’s band, Löded Diper. But Greg soon learns that rock ‘n’ roll life isn’t as glamorous as it sounds. Diary of a Wimpy Kid fans won’t want to miss this latest installment.
Collaborations (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Cat Kid Comic Club #4)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$9.99
$12.99
The Cat Kid Comic Club learns to collaborate in this creative, funny and insightful graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, the author and illustrator of Dog Man. Created with a kaleidoscope of art styles and paired with Pilkey’s trademark storytelling and humor, Collaborations fosters creativity, collaboration, independence and empathy. Plus, the pull-out poster in our Exclusive Edition is the perfect addition to any young reader’s room!
Two Degrees
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$17.99
Alan Gratz is back at it with another timely, action-packed tale of survival – this time tackling climate change. These three interconnecting stories of kids facing deadly natural disasters around the world are sure to spark important conversations.
Stellarlune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.49
$21.99
It’s hard to believe Stellarlune is the ninth book in Shannon Messenger’s beloved Keeper of the Lost Cities series, but if it was up to us, we’d have the series go on forever. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Sophie, Keefe, and their friends following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of Unlocked.
The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress (Last Kids on Earth Series #8)
Max Brallier , Douglas Holgate
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$12.99
$14.99
A hilarious and action-packed novel that takes place during a zombie apocalypse, The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress is a fun read filled with unforgettable moments and quick one-liners. Picking up after Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest, the Last Kids are happily reunited — but quickly faced with a monstrous new mission. Join them on their next adventure and face a new villain from an other-dimensional fortress.
Amari and the Great Game
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Amari Peters is back at the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs in this long-awaited sequel to our 2021 Children’s & YA Book Award Winner, Amari and the Night Brothers. Chock full of even more twists, turns, and of course, magic, Amari and the Great Game is a must-read for fans of fast-paced fantasy tales.
