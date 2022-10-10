Best Young Reader Books 2022

A.F. Steadman

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.99 $18.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

In a world not unlike our own, 13-year-old Skandar dreams of becoming a respected unicorn rider and competing in the Chaos Cup. You see, unicorns are very real in Skandar’s world — and in fact, they are deadly, bloodthirsty creatures who are extremely dangerous unless bonded to a rider. But shortly after Skandar bonds with his unicorn, he learns an even greater danger is afoot — and it’s up to them to stop it. This adventure of epic proportions is set to take the world by storm.