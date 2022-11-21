NAME That Series: Our Favorite Series Named After Their Main Characters

Roseanne Brown

Every girl wants to grow up to be a vampire hunter, right? …No? Just us at B&N? Well, if you’ve ever gone out and caught fireflies in the summer, you may already be on your way to being a monster slayer. As Serwa Boateng will tell you, some of those fireflies are actually adze: vampire shapeshifters from the forests of Southeastern Ghana. Adze turn people into hulking monsters by slipping into their minds and possessing them, and Serwa’s family is one of many that have been protecting the world from their vampiric influence. Serwa has grown up learning to be a vampire hunter, so it only makes sense that her parents will take her with them on their biggest mission yet, right? Wrong! Instead, Serwa is sent to stay with her aunt and learn how to solve her problems without weapons. But when an adze infiltrates her school, Serwa has to teach her new friends that some things can only be solved with crossbows. Roseanne A. Brown’s middle-grade debut introduces readers to Ghanian folklore, then drops them in the middle of it for an edge-of-your-seat adventure. Crossbow sold separately.