Page to Screen Adaptations Coming in 2026

With a new year comes a new batch of upcoming movies and television shows, and the most exciting ones are the page-to-screen adaptations of your favorite stories. It’s always nerve-wracking to see how the novels you love play out on the screen, but when it works, it can be a satisfying watch that helps you view the story from a new perspective. Here are some of the books that will be brought to life in 2026.

Paperback $14.24 $18.99 Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel By Rufi Thorpe In Stock Online Paperback $14.24 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rufi Thorpe’s bold and lovable story about a young woman who hatches an unconventional plan to make money is a poignant exploration into the lengths people will go to control their future. A series adaptation starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman will head to screens in early 2026. Rufi Thorpe’s bold and lovable story about a young woman who hatches an unconventional plan to make money is a poignant exploration into the lengths people will go to control their future. A series adaptation starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman will head to screens in early 2026.

Hardcover $28.00 $35.00 People We Meet on Vacation: Deluxe Edition People We Meet on Vacation: Deluxe Edition By Emily Henry In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This viral favorite from Emily Henry is a must-read for friends-to-lovers fans, and the big-screen adaptation will surely have the same appeal. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as Poppy and Alex, two best friends who embark on one more vacation to test their relationship. What could go wrong? This viral favorite from Emily Henry is a must-read for friends-to-lovers fans, and the big-screen adaptation will surely have the same appeal. Emily Bader and Tom Blyth star as Poppy and Alex, two best friends who embark on one more vacation to test their relationship. What could go wrong?

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Remain: A Supernatural Love Story Remain: A Supernatural Love Story By Nicholas Sparks , M. Night Shyamalan In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Legendary romance writer Nicholas Sparks joined forces with the master of thrills M. Night Shyamalan for a paranormal love story with a haunting twist, Remain. Now, the movie is heading to the big screen, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Legendary romance writer Nicholas Sparks joined forces with the master of thrills M. Night Shyamalan for a paranormal love story with a haunting twist, Remain. Now, the movie is heading to the big screen, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Hardcover $30.00 The Five-Star Weekend (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Five-Star Weekend (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Elin Hilderbrand In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The queen of Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, will get a big-screen adaptation with Five-Star Weekend, the story of a group of women who rally around their grieving friend, starring Jennifer Garner, Chloe Sevigny, Regina Hall and Timothy Olyphant. The queen of Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, will get a big-screen adaptation with Five-Star Weekend, the story of a group of women who rally around their grieving friend, starring Jennifer Garner, Chloe Sevigny, Regina Hall and Timothy Olyphant.

Hardcover $20.00 Wuthering Heights (Special Edition) Wuthering Heights (Special Edition) By Emily Brontë In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wuther you like it or not, Emily Brontë’s classic novel is getting a modern retelling starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. While the movie will allegedly veer from the book, this story is a classic tale of love gone wrong. Wuther you like it or not, Emily Brontë’s classic novel is getting a modern retelling starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. While the movie will allegedly veer from the book, this story is a classic tale of love gone wrong.

Paperback $22.00 Project Hail Mary (Movie Tie-In): A Novel Project Hail Mary (Movie Tie-In): A Novel By Andy Weir In Stock Online Paperback $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Andy Weir, bestselling author of The Martian, brings readers back to the cosmos with this thrilling tale of a small-town science teacher who is enlisted to help save the universe. The big-screen adaptation, which hits theaters in March, will star Ryan Gosling as the scientist who is sent on a mysterious mission. Andy Weir, bestselling author of The Martian, brings readers back to the cosmos with this thrilling tale of a small-town science teacher who is enlisted to help save the universe. The big-screen adaptation, which hits theaters in March, will star Ryan Gosling as the scientist who is sent on a mysterious mission.

Hardcover $29.00 Verity (Collector's Edition) Verity (Collector's Edition) By Colleen Hoover In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Colleen Hoover’s edge-of-your-seat domestic drama will be getting a movie adaptation in 2026, featuring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The story follows a struggling writer who accepts a job ghostwriting for a famous author when she uncovers detrimental secrets in the form of an unfinished biography. Colleen Hoover’s edge-of-your-seat domestic drama will be getting a movie adaptation in 2026, featuring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. The story follows a struggling writer who accepts a job ghostwriting for a famous author when she uncovers detrimental secrets in the form of an unfinished biography.

Hardcover $29.99 $32.99 Sunrise on the Reaping: Collector's Gift Edition (The Hunger Games) Sunrise on the Reaping: Collector's Gift Edition (The Hunger Games) By Suzanne Collins In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Not only was Sunrise on the Reaping a finalist for our Book of the Year, but the highly anticipated movie will land in theaters in November 2026 with a star-studded cast featuring Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons and more. The Hunger Games prequel follows Haymitch as he heads to the arena to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Not only was Sunrise on the Reaping a finalist for our Book of the Year, but the highly anticipated movie will land in theaters in November 2026 with a star-studded cast featuring Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons and more. The Hunger Games prequel follows Haymitch as he heads to the arena to compete in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

Paperback $19.99 Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Shelby Van Pelt In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This heartfelt novel on love, loss and grief chronicles the unlikely friendship between a widow and an unlikely companion. Sally Field is tapped to play the lead in this beloved story of a woman who takes up a job at an aquarium and strikes up a bond with Marcelus, an octopus. This heartfelt novel on love, loss and grief chronicles the unlikely friendship between a widow and an unlikely companion. Sally Field is tapped to play the lead in this beloved story of a woman who takes up a job at an aquarium and strikes up a bond with Marcelus, an octopus.

Paperback $18.99 His & Hers His & Hers By Alice Feeney In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tessa Thompson and John Bernthal are set to star in a Netflix series based on Alice Feeney’s psychological thriller about a small-town murder that divides the community. Tessa Thompson and John Bernthal are set to star in a Netflix series based on Alice Feeney’s psychological thriller about a small-town murder that divides the community.

Paperback $18.99 Beautiful Ugly: A Novel Beautiful Ugly: A Novel By Alice Feeney In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Alice Feeney’s jaw-dropping thriller follows an author named Grady who runs into someone who looks just like his wife, a year after her mysterious and unsolved disappearance. While no cast has been announced yet, the story is set to be adapted to the big screen soon. Alice Feeney’s jaw-dropping thriller follows an author named Grady who runs into someone who looks just like his wife, a year after her mysterious and unsolved disappearance. While no cast has been announced yet, the story is set to be adapted to the big screen soon.

Paperback $12.99 The Magician's Nephew (Chronicles of Narnia Series #1) The Magician's Nephew (Chronicles of Narnia Series #1) By C. S. Lewis

Illustrator Pauline Baynes In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Greta Gerwig invites you back to Narnia with her own take on the classic C.S. Lewis story. Gerwig will adapt the first book in the beloved series, which returns to the beginning of Narnia and recounts the creation of the magical world. The movie is slated to hit theaters in November 2026. Greta Gerwig invites you back to Narnia with her own take on the classic C.S. Lewis story. Gerwig will adapt the first book in the beloved series, which returns to the beginning of Narnia and recounts the creation of the magical world. The movie is slated to hit theaters in November 2026.

Paperback $15.00 $17.00 Carrie Carrie By Stephen King In Stock Online Paperback $15.00 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mike Flannigan, who brought Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep to the big screen, will take on another classic King tale with a new miniseries based on the high school horror Carrie. Mike Flannigan, who brought Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep to the big screen, will take on another classic King tale with a new miniseries based on the high school horror Carrie.

Board Book $7.99 The Pout-Pout Fish The Pout-Pout Fish By Deborah Diesen

Illustrator Dan Hanna In Stock Online Board Book $7.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everybody’s favorite grimpy gill will get his own time on the big screen, with Nick Offerman voicing the beloved Pout-Pout Fish. Everybody’s favorite grimpy gill will get his own time on the big screen, with Nick Offerman voicing the beloved Pout-Pout Fish.

Paperback $20.00 The Book of Magic (Practical Magic 2): A Novel The Book of Magic (Practical Magic 2): A Novel By Alice Hoffman In Stock Online Paperback $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Practical Magic, a book about the magical women in the Owens family, became an instant classic upon its publication, and the theatrical adaptation quickly garnered a cult following. In 2026, the sequel is getting its own movie adaptation with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman slated to return. Practical Magic, a book about the magical women in the Owens family, became an instant classic upon its publication, and the theatrical adaptation quickly garnered a cult following. In 2026, the sequel is getting its own movie adaptation with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman slated to return.

Hardcover $20.00 The Odyssey (Special Edition) The Odyssey (Special Edition) By Homer

Translator Samuel Butler In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Many have attempted to bring the fantastical tales of The Odyssey to life, and Christopher Nolan will be delivering his big-screen rendition in the summer of 2026. Many have attempted to bring the fantastical tales of The Odyssey to life, and Christopher Nolan will be delivering his big-screen rendition in the summer of 2026.

Paperback $13.50 $18.00 Incidents Around the House: A Novel Incidents Around the House: A Novel By Josh Malerman In Stock Online Paperback $13.50 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This chilling story of a young girl haunted by a horrifying entity will head to the big screen in May 2026 as the horror film Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain. This chilling story of a young girl haunted by a horrifying entity will head to the big screen in May 2026 as the horror film Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 The Love Hypothesis: Collector's Edition The Love Hypothesis: Collector's Edition By Ali Hazelwood In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A movie adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s scientifically intertwined rom-com is already in the works, starring Lili Reinhardt as Olive, a Ph. D candidate who is forced to work with her sworn enemy for a science conference. A movie adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s scientifically intertwined rom-com is already in the works, starring Lili Reinhardt as Olive, a Ph. D candidate who is forced to work with her sworn enemy for a science conference.

Visit here for even more page-to-screen adaptations.