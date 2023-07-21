🎶I’m a Barbie Girl, In the Barbie World🎶

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird and Little Women) has established herself as a leading voice in feminist films, so it’s no surprise that her take on Mattel’s matriarch puts Barbie at the center of many conversations about womanhood. Become a Barbie Girl in Barbie’s world by picking up these books of the independence of women and self-discovery in all its messy glory.

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Women Don't Owe You Pretty Women Don't Owe You Pretty By Florence Given In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Writer and activist Florence Given takes her unmistakable artistry — and empowering message — to the page with Women Don’t Owe You Pretty. A visual primer on modern feminism, this book takes on toxicity in women’s relationships with each other, men and themselves, reminding us that we don’t owe anyone anything. Writer and activist Florence Given takes her unmistakable artistry — and empowering message — to the page with Women Don’t Owe You Pretty. A visual primer on modern feminism, this book takes on toxicity in women’s relationships with each other, men and themselves, reminding us that we don’t owe anyone anything.

Paperback $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. My Body My Body By Emily Ratajkowski In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Actress/model/entrepreneur and writer Emily Ratajkowski ruminates on what it means to be a woman in a culture that objectifies the female body. A memoir that scrutinizes the male gaze, internalized misogyny and social media’s impact on women, My Body is thought-provoking and deeply personal book, told with nuance and bravery. Actress/model/entrepreneur and writer Emily Ratajkowski ruminates on what it means to be a woman in a culture that objectifies the female body. A memoir that scrutinizes the male gaze, internalized misogyny and social media’s impact on women, My Body is thought-provoking and deeply personal book, told with nuance and bravery.

Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Dud Avocado The Dud Avocado By Elaine Dundy

Introduction Terry Teachout In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s a timeless story for a reason: Determined to live her life to the fullest, an American woman travels to Paris in the 1950s. The Dud Avocado will make you laugh until your sides hurt and charm you with reckless intimacy and a sharp eye for the ridiculous. It’s a timeless story for a reason: Determined to live her life to the fullest, an American woman travels to Paris in the 1950s. The Dud Avocado will make you laugh until your sides hurt and charm you with reckless intimacy and a sharp eye for the ridiculous.