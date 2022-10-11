Book Collectors, Build Your Holiday Wishlist Here!

There are all kinds of book people in this world, ones that prefer paperbacks to hardcovers, hardcovers to paperbacks, or collect every edition of their absolute favorite book. Frankly, who can blame them when publishing keeps producing stunning collector’s editions that absolutely make us swoon and we have our very own exclusive editions with perks of their own (and yes, some of their covers have us enamored)! If you have a book collector in your life, then I have great news for you: it’s a great year for planning holiday gifts with these people in mind because WOW! Our shelves are absolutely flooded with exclusive editions, collector’s editions and more!

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Collectors

A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4) Paperback $16.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4) Sarah J. Maas In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After years following the epic journey of Feyre, her sister Nesta finally takes center stage in this highly anticipated tale all her own. Now that the war has finally ended, the mesmerizing A Court of Thorns and Roses saga continues, and fiery Nesta is ready to embrace her fight and fate. ACOTAR fans rejoice because this Barnes & Noble Exclusive edition will have a special cover featuring a mask accentuated with foil and spot gloss! And that's not all! This B&N Exclusive Edition will include a second printing of the bonus scene featuring Feyre and Rhys.

Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition) Hardcover $32.99 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition) Frank Herbert In Stock Online Hardcover $32.99 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Okay, fans of Dune get ready because not only is there a deluxe edition out, but we got an exclusive edition of the deluxe copy! So, to start, the deluxe edition already has an iconic new cover, stained edges with illustrated endpapers, a redesigned world map of dune, and an updated introduction by Brian Herbert, BUT our exclusive edition has its very own exclusive cover, illustrated endpapers, and stained edges all exclusive to US!

Kindred, Gift Edition Hardcover $27.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kindred, Gift Edition Octavia E. Butler In Stock Online Hardcover $27.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A powerful and profound meditation on the horrors of American slavery, Butler's time-travel classic is haunting, thought-provoking and one of the greatest works of speculative fiction ever written. This gorgeous new gift edition includes a stunning new cover design as well as a foil-embossed spine and colored endpapers.

Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition) Paperback $14.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition) Travis Baldree In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The much-beloved BookTok sensation Legends & Lattes is Travis Baldree's novel of high fantasy and low stakes. Our gorgeous Exclusive Edition includes French flaps with unique art created by the author, an original city map of Thune designed by the author and exclusive pages from Viv's journal. Come take a load off at Viv's cafe, the first & only coffee shop in Thune.

Comics, Manga, and Manhwa

Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition) Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition) Rachel Smythe In Stock Online Hardcover $22.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It's easy to see why millions of fans continue to fall in love with Smythe's original Eisner-nominated webcomic Lore Olympus. With a bold and vibrant palette, this brilliantly crafted work brings all the romance and drama of the gods. Persephone and Hades' relationship tango keeps us squealing in anticipation, even if we know its fate. This B&N exclusive edition features original cover artwork by author and illustrator Rachel Smythe of Persephone in the Underworld.

Collectible Classics

Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition) Hardcover $29.99 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition) Jane Austen , Bil Donovan In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This deluxe collector's edition is one you won't want to miss, illustrated by none other than renowned fashion illustrator Bil Donovan, and fans of this classic are sure to swoon over this edition packaged with foil stamping, full-color endpapers, and full-color artwork! It's simply a truth universally acknowledged that fans of Pride and Prejudicewill be in want of this stunning keepsake edition!

Fiction and Romance Book Collectors

The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition) Hardcover $24.99 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition) Maggie O'Farrell In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you loved Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell is back with Lucrezia's story, and she's back with a bang! Set during the Renaissance in Italy, The Marriage Portrait is a dramatic story of resilience and survival that will keep readers on the edge of their seat. This Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes exclusive essay and designed endpapers.

The Song of Achilles (B&N Exclusive Edition) Hardcover $21.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Song of Achilles (B&N Exclusive Edition) Madeline Miller In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How do you describe a book that absolutely and undeniably changed you? Miller's retelling of The Iliad draws attention to Achilles the man rather than the hero, looking at his intimate relationship with the tragic figure Patroclus. The story of The Song of Achilles will stay with you long after you put the book down. With a brand new and exclusive cover featuring gold foil, embossing, and original art, turquoise edge stain, gorgeous colored endpapers, and a unique designed "This Book Belongs To" dedication page, our exclusive edition is a must-have for any diehard fans of this stunning and unforgettable book!

Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition Casey McQuiston In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Now in a brand-new hardcover collector's edition, fans of Casey McQuiston will be thrilled to find one of their favorites with illustrated endpapers, a new chapter in Henry's POV, and more! This swoon-worthy rom-com debut adds a little diplomacy to the mix! Every love story needs a little conflict and Casey McQuiston puts two heads of state at odds with each other. Of course, all this nation-building shows us the proper way to fall in love. See why this is one of our all-time favorite rom-com recommendations!

Young Adult Book Collectors