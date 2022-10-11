Book Collectors, Build Your Holiday Wishlist Here!
There are all kinds of book people in this world, ones that prefer paperbacks to hardcovers, hardcovers to paperbacks, or collect every edition of their absolute favorite book. Frankly, who can blame them when publishing keeps producing stunning collector’s editions that absolutely make us swoon and we have our very own exclusive editions with perks of their own (and yes, some of their covers have us enamored)! If you have a book collector in your life, then I have great news for you: it’s a great year for planning holiday gifts with these people in mind because WOW! Our shelves are absolutely flooded with exclusive editions, collector’s editions and more!
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Collectors
A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)
After years following the epic journey of Feyre, her sister Nesta finally takes center stage in this highly anticipated tale all her own. Now that the war has finally ended, the mesmerizing A Court of Thorns and Roses saga continues, and fiery Nesta is ready to embrace her fight and fate. ACOTAR fans rejoice because this Barnes & Noble Exclusive edition will have a special cover featuring a mask accentuated with foil and spot gloss! And that’s not all! This B&N Exclusive Edition will include a second printing of the bonus scene featuring Feyre and Rhys.
Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition)
Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition)
Okay, fans of Dune get ready because not only is there a deluxe edition out, but we got an exclusive edition of the deluxe copy! So, to start, the deluxe edition already has an iconic new cover, stained edges with illustrated endpapers, a redesigned world map of dune, and an updated introduction by Brian Herbert, BUT our exclusive edition has its very own exclusive cover, illustrated endpapers, and stained edges all exclusive to US!
Kindred, Gift Edition
Kindred, Gift Edition
A powerful and profound meditation on the horrors of American slavery, Butler’s time-travel classic is haunting, thought-provoking and one of the greatest works of speculative fiction ever written. This gorgeous new gift edition includes a stunning new cover design as well as a foil-embossed spine and colored endpapers.
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The much-beloved BookTok sensation Legends & Lattes is Travis Baldree’s novel of high fantasy and low stakes. Our gorgeous Exclusive Edition includes French flaps with unique art created by the author, an original city map of Thune designed by the author and exclusive pages from Viv’s journal. Come take a load off at Viv’s cafe, the first & only coffee shop in Thune.
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Silmarillion: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Silmarillion: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien
Comics, Manga, and Manhwa
Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Lore Olympus: Volume Three (B&N Exclusive Edition)
It’s easy to see why millions of fans continue to fall in love with Smythe’s original Eisner-nominated webcomic Lore Olympus. With a bold and vibrant palette, this brilliantly crafted work brings all the romance and drama of the gods. Persephone and Hades’ relationship tango keeps us squealing in anticipation, even if we know its fate. This B&N exclusive edition features original cover artwork by author and illustrator Rachel Smythe of Persephone in the Underworld.
The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 4 (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Solo Leveling Comic Box Set, Vol. 1-5 (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Collectible Classics
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
Pride and Prejudice (Deluxe Edition)
This deluxe collector’s edition is one you won’t want to miss, illustrated by none other than renowned fashion illustrator Bil Donovan, and fans of this classic are sure to swoon over this edition packaged with foil stamping, full-color endpapers, and full-color artwork! It’s simply a truth universally acknowledged that fans of Pride and Prejudicewill be in want of this stunning keepsake edition!
Persuasion: The Complete Novel, Featuring the Characters' Letters and Papers, Written and Folded by Hand
Dracula: Deluxe Edition
Dracula: Deluxe Edition
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
A Tale of Two Cities
A Tale of Two Cities
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Fiction and Romance Book Collectors
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Marriage Portrait (B&N Exclusive Edition)
If you loved Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell is back with Lucrezia’s story, and she’s back with a bang! Set during the Renaissance in Italy, The Marriage Portrait is a dramatic story of resilience and survival that will keep readers on the edge of their seat. This Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes exclusive essay and designed endpapers.
The Song of Achilles (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Song of Achilles (B&N Exclusive Edition)
How do you describe a book that absolutely and undeniably changed you? Miller’s retelling of The Iliad draws attention to Achilles the man rather than the hero, looking at his intimate relationship with the tragic figure Patroclus. The story of The Song of Achilles will stay with you long after you put the book down. With a brand new and exclusive cover featuring gold foil, embossing, and original art, turquoise edge stain, gorgeous colored endpapers, and a unique designed “This Book Belongs To” dedication page, our exclusive edition is a must-have for any diehard fans of this stunning and unforgettable book!
Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition
Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector's Edition
Now in a brand-new hardcover collector’s edition, fans of Casey McQuiston will be thrilled to find one of their favorites with illustrated endpapers, a new chapter in Henry’s POV, and more! This swoon-worthy rom-com debut adds a little diplomacy to the mix! Every love story needs a little conflict and Casey McQuiston puts two heads of state at odds with each other. Of course, all this nation-building shows us the proper way to fall in love. See why this is one of our all-time favorite rom-com recommendations!
No Longer Human
No Longer Human
Our Missing Hearts (Signed Book)
Our Missing Hearts (Signed Book)
Young Adult Book Collectors
Chain of Gold (Barnes & Noble Deluxe Exclusive) (Last Hours Series #1)
Chain of Gold (Barnes & Noble Deluxe Exclusive) (Last Hours Series #1)
Before we get into it, can we talk about how beautiful this deluxe exclusive edition of Chain of Gold is? I mean, foil stamping, gilded edges, colored endpapers, and a satin ribbon? We’re swooning! This is the first of the Last Hours Trilogy, and its twists and turns full of love, evil, and monsters will keep readers just as enthralled as the packaging is pretty!
The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
Foul Lady Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Foul Lady Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Bloodmarked (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Bloodmarked (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Book of Tea Boxed Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Book of Tea Boxed Set (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Scatter of Light (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Scatter of Light (B&N Exclusive Edition)
