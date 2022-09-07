8 Best Books for K-Drama Fans

Lyla Lee

I’ll Be the One is as fun and as upbeat as the cover makes it seem! Full of K-pop, body positivity, and romance, this book follows Skye, a Korean American teen aspiring to be the first plus-sized K-pop star. She enters an internationally televised K-pop competition, nails her audition, and then must fight to stay true to herself despite the highly fatphobic nature of Korean pop entertainment culture and her growing social media following. Luckily, she makes some friends along the way, including fellow competitor and celebrity model, Henry. As they compete alongside each other, sparks begin to fly! This book wants you to know that it’ll be the one on your K-pop TBR that will feel like a ray of sunshine on the cloudiest of days!