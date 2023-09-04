We Have Great Expectations for These Books Inspired By Charles Dickens

Readers love stories that move them, and writers love when their books strike just the right chord — that’s why so many people still return to Charles Dickens’ novels, whether it’s reading them or reinventing them. Dickens can rest in peace knowing that over a hundred years after his death, his style and books live on through other authors’ work. Whether it’s his presence in the story, twists on his characters and plots or nods to his iconic style, these five books are among the many that have been inspired by Charles Dickens.

Not only is Zadie Smith's first novel since 2016 also her first work of historical fiction, it also includes Charles Dickens as a character. The Fraud's protagonist, Eliza Touchet, knows Charles Dickens as a friend of her cousin, and she suspects he's both a bully and a moralist. Centering the Tichborne Trial which divided Victorian England, this dazzling story about authenticity and belief will stick with you long after you've finished.

The East Indian is a picaresque novel, with a roguish but lovable protagonist who's coming-of-age story reminds us of Oliver Twist and David Copperfield. This sweeping tale is inspired by the first Indian in Colonial America — a true historical figure found in Dr. Brinda Charry's research for this richly imagined story. Learn more about that research process, the effects of colonialism in the story, Charry's love of world literature and more on our Poured Over podcast.

A gripping tale that has nods both to Great Expectations and Oliver Twist, Fingersmith is a revisionist historical novel full of astonishing plot twists. Susan Trinder is an orphan who joins forces with a man known as Gentleman to swindle a wealthy old man. Reshaping the ending of Great Expectations, Sarah Waters brilliantly writes a story that will keep you guessing to the end and delight your Victorian-loving heart.