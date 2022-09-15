10 Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Marcelo Verdad

Available in both English and Spanish, this endearingly sweet picture book follows Noa, who LOVES his stuffed animal, Teddy, even though the cuddly bear is sleepy all the time. Yet what Noa doesn’t know is that Teddy is always tired from protecting him from being awoken by a colorful brigade of unwelcome nighttime visitors, ranging from the Boogeyman to The Tooth Fairy! This charming, witty debut from author-illustrator Marcelo Verdad is a stellar choice for all your bedtime story needs, as Teddy is the knight in fluffy armor we can all get behind.