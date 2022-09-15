10 Books to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month starts on September 15th, and this year we’re kicking off our celebrations of the Latinx community with a curated list of titles we love from some truly talented Hispanic voices. From gory Gothic retellings to perfectly precious picture books, we’ve got an array of incredible titles that center Hispanic history, people, and culture. We are also incredibly excited to announce our new Spanish language blog, Aroma a libros, which you can check out here!
Adult Books
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina
The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$17.00
We cannot emphasis how spellbound we are by this rich and mystical page-turner from the wonderous Zoraida Córdova. Following the mysterious titular matriarch in her youth and her descendants in the present, Córdova masterfully weaves a story about ancestry, legacy, and magically dangerous family secrets. The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina is magical realism at its absolute finest, and fans of Isabel Allende and Alice Hoffman won’t be able to get enough.
We cannot emphasis how spellbound we are by this rich and mystical page-turner from the wonderous Zoraida Córdova. Following the mysterious titular matriarch in her youth and her descendants in the present, Córdova masterfully weaves a story about ancestry, legacy, and magically dangerous family secrets. The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina is magical realism at its absolute finest, and fans of Isabel Allende and Alice Hoffman won’t be able to get enough.
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$28.00
From the author of Mexican Gothic and Gods of Jade and Shadow, comes a stunning riff on H.G. Wells’ classic tale The Island of Doctor Moreau. Set against the vivid backdrop of the Yucatan Peninsula in the nineteenth century, we follow the isolated, naïve daughter of an eccentric scientist as Moreno-Garcia weaves a lush, vibrant narrative about exploitation, colonialism, and science gone much too far. Once you pick up this irresistible, dazzling historical science fiction drama, you won’t be able to walk away.
From the author of Mexican Gothic and Gods of Jade and Shadow, comes a stunning riff on H.G. Wells’ classic tale The Island of Doctor Moreau. Set against the vivid backdrop of the Yucatan Peninsula in the nineteenth century, we follow the isolated, naïve daughter of an eccentric scientist as Moreno-Garcia weaves a lush, vibrant narrative about exploitation, colonialism, and science gone much too far. Once you pick up this irresistible, dazzling historical science fiction drama, you won’t be able to walk away.
The Hacienda
The Hacienda
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.99
$27.00
Stunning newcomer Isabel Cañas has left us breathless with her gothic debut The Hacienda. Rebecca meets Mexican Gothic in this superb supernatural suspense novel about a woman who marries a mysterious widower, only to find his home, Hacienda San Isidro, far from the safety she had hoped to secure. Set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, Cañas transports readers into a heart-pounding tale of forbidden love, haunted estates, and gloriously sinister tension. “The scary, atmospheric, gorgeous Gothic of my dreams.” —Rachel Hawkins, bestselling author of The Wife Upstairs
Stunning newcomer Isabel Cañas has left us breathless with her gothic debut The Hacienda. Rebecca meets Mexican Gothic in this superb supernatural suspense novel about a woman who marries a mysterious widower, only to find his home, Hacienda San Isidro, far from the safety she had hoped to secure. Set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, Cañas transports readers into a heart-pounding tale of forbidden love, haunted estates, and gloriously sinister tension. “The scary, atmospheric, gorgeous Gothic of my dreams.” —Rachel Hawkins, bestselling author of The Wife Upstairs
Twice a Quinceañera: A Delightful Second Chance Romance
Twice a Quinceañera: A Delightful Second Chance Romance
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
From the award-winning author of Furia comes a charming, heartwarming romance you’re sure to adore. When Nadia Palacio suddenly finds herself calling off her wedding to her cheating fiancé, she takes the opportunity to celebrate her own achievements with a treintañera, or double quinces party. But when the venue owner turns out to be her ex-college fling, Nadia finds herself with an unexpected second chance at love. At its core, this whimsical romcom is all about self-love, acceptance, and empowerment, making it a perfect pick-me-up read.
From the award-winning author of Furia comes a charming, heartwarming romance you’re sure to adore. When Nadia Palacio suddenly finds herself calling off her wedding to her cheating fiancé, she takes the opportunity to celebrate her own achievements with a treintañera, or double quinces party. But when the venue owner turns out to be her ex-college fling, Nadia finds herself with an unexpected second chance at love. At its core, this whimsical romcom is all about self-love, acceptance, and empowerment, making it a perfect pick-me-up read.
Young Adult Books
The Sunbearer Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Sunbearer Trials (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
The incredible author of The Cemetery Boys returns with an absolutely luminous Mexican-inspired fantasy that’s perfect for fans of Percy Jackson and Alexandra Bracken’s Lore. In this brilliant YA fantasy, seventeen-year-old Teo, a Jade semidiós and the trans son of the goddess of birds, unexpectedly finds himself competing in a series of trials with world-shattering stakes. Fame, glory, and life itself all hang in the balance. (Plus, we cannot get over our dazzling Exclusive Edition outfitted with a unique golden cover and a chapter annotated by the author.)
The incredible author of The Cemetery Boys returns with an absolutely luminous Mexican-inspired fantasy that’s perfect for fans of Percy Jackson and Alexandra Bracken’s Lore. In this brilliant YA fantasy, seventeen-year-old Teo, a Jade semidiós and the trans son of the goddess of birds, unexpectedly finds himself competing in a series of trials with world-shattering stakes. Fame, glory, and life itself all hang in the balance. (Plus, we cannot get over our dazzling Exclusive Edition outfitted with a unique golden cover and a chapter annotated by the author.)
Ballad & Dagger (An Outlaw Saints Novel)
Ballad & Dagger (An Outlaw Saints Novel)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Magic and music abound in this urban YA fantasy that will transport readers into a sweeping tale of ancient powers, lost homelands, and a breathtaking adventure. Taking place in the fictional diaspora community of Little Madrigal in modern Brooklyn (home to the survivors and descendants of the sunken Caribbean Island of San Madrigal), the award-winning author of the Shadowshaper Cypher series does not disappoint. The latest entry to the Rick Riordan Presents collection, we already can’t wait for the next book in the Outlaw Saints duology.
Magic and music abound in this urban YA fantasy that will transport readers into a sweeping tale of ancient powers, lost homelands, and a breathtaking adventure. Taking place in the fictional diaspora community of Little Madrigal in modern Brooklyn (home to the survivors and descendants of the sunken Caribbean Island of San Madrigal), the award-winning author of the Shadowshaper Cypher series does not disappoint. The latest entry to the Rick Riordan Presents collection, we already can’t wait for the next book in the Outlaw Saints duology.
Young Reader Books
Frizzy
Frizzy
Claribel A. Ortega , Rose Bousamra
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
Let your hair down and curl up with this incredibly empowering graphic novel from the beloved author of Ghost Squad and Witchlings. Frizzy follows a charming 12-year-old Marlene on an affirming journey to tackle tricky family dynamics and learn to rock her natural curly hair that she’s always been told isn’t “presentable.” With an art style we adore and a heartwarming message, Claribel A. Ortega shows us what it means to be proud of your roots. “I desperately wish I’d had a book like this when I was growing up.” —Zoraida Córdova
Let your hair down and curl up with this incredibly empowering graphic novel from the beloved author of Ghost Squad and Witchlings. Frizzy follows a charming 12-year-old Marlene on an affirming journey to tackle tricky family dynamics and learn to rock her natural curly hair that she’s always been told isn’t “presentable.” With an art style we adore and a heartwarming message, Claribel A. Ortega shows us what it means to be proud of your roots. “I desperately wish I’d had a book like this when I was growing up.” —Zoraida Córdova
Invisible: A Graphic Novel
Invisible: A Graphic Novel
Christina Diaz Gonzalez , Gabriela Epstein
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$12.99
We simply can’t get enough of this The Breakfast Club inspired story of five Latinx middle schoolers who are forced to work together to complete a community service project. With a diverse cast of multifaceted characters you’ll love to root for, a seamlessly accessible and powerful use of English and Spanish, and a delightfully appealing art style, Invisible is a tremendous story about being seen for who you truly are.
We simply can’t get enough of this The Breakfast Club inspired story of five Latinx middle schoolers who are forced to work together to complete a community service project. With a diverse cast of multifaceted characters you’ll love to root for, a seamlessly accessible and powerful use of English and Spanish, and a delightfully appealing art style, Invisible is a tremendous story about being seen for who you truly are.
Picture Books
Ways to Make Friends
Ways to Make Friends
Jairo Buitrago , Mariana Ruiz Johnson
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$18.95
Ever had trouble making friends? No fear, Toad is here with the most magnificent ideas on how to win over a new pal! Both hilarious and heartfelt, this lovingly crafted picture book will delight kids and adults alike with its wonderful art and quirky humor. Perfect for kids who are starting school or experiencing new social situations, Ways to Make Friends is the perfect story to give young readers the courage they need to make that first leap into taking a chance on making a new friend.
Ever had trouble making friends? No fear, Toad is here with the most magnificent ideas on how to win over a new pal! Both hilarious and heartfelt, this lovingly crafted picture book will delight kids and adults alike with its wonderful art and quirky humor. Perfect for kids who are starting school or experiencing new social situations, Ways to Make Friends is the perfect story to give young readers the courage they need to make that first leap into taking a chance on making a new friend.
The Worst Teddy Ever
The Worst Teddy Ever
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
Available in both English and Spanish, this endearingly sweet picture book follows Noa, who LOVES his stuffed animal, Teddy, even though the cuddly bear is sleepy all the time. Yet what Noa doesn’t know is that Teddy is always tired from protecting him from being awoken by a colorful brigade of unwelcome nighttime visitors, ranging from the Boogeyman to The Tooth Fairy! This charming, witty debut from author-illustrator Marcelo Verdad is a stellar choice for all your bedtime story needs, as Teddy is the knight in fluffy armor we can all get behind.
Available in both English and Spanish, this endearingly sweet picture book follows Noa, who LOVES his stuffed animal, Teddy, even though the cuddly bear is sleepy all the time. Yet what Noa doesn’t know is that Teddy is always tired from protecting him from being awoken by a colorful brigade of unwelcome nighttime visitors, ranging from the Boogeyman to The Tooth Fairy! This charming, witty debut from author-illustrator Marcelo Verdad is a stellar choice for all your bedtime story needs, as Teddy is the knight in fluffy armor we can all get behind.