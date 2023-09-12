Science

10 Climate Change Books to Read Right Now 

By Brittany Bunzey / September 12, 2023 at 3:41 am

Look around: Climate change is here, from a hurricane crossing the California desert to devastating wildfires on Maui and flooding across Vermont. If you’re looking to better understand what’s happening now or trying to figure out where to go from here, we recommend starting with these books. 

The Devil's Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance

Hardcover $24.00 $30.00

The Devil's Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance

The Devil's Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance

By Dan Egan

In Stock Online

Hardcover $24.00 $30.00

Heroes and villains, fertilizer and firebombs, soldiers and skeletons. Who would guess that a tale of phosphorus, a mineral both sustaining and lethal, would have such an astonishing story and such a rambunctious history? The Devil’s Element is a compelling alchemy of accessible science, history, policy, human drama and reportage from Dan Egan (The Death and Life of the Great Lakes).  

Heroes and villains, fertilizer and firebombs, soldiers and skeletons. Who would guess that a tale of phosphorus, a mineral both sustaining and lethal, would have such an astonishing story and such a rambunctious history? The Devil’s Element is a compelling alchemy of accessible science, history, policy, human drama and reportage from Dan Egan (The Death and Life of the Great Lakes).  

The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial

Hardcover $28.27 $32.50

The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial

The Parrot and the Igloo: Climate and the Science of Denial

By David Lipsky

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.27 $32.50

Bestselling author and journalist David Lipsky takes readers on a wild trip through the long progression of climate denialism, attempting to answer the question: “What the heck happened here?!” As entertaining as it is hair-raising, rife with absurdity, The Parrot & the Igloo, proves the value of knowing when, where, why and how the goalposts got moved, and Lipsky talks about why he decided to approach the topic in this manner and more on our Poured Over podcast.  

Bestselling author and journalist David Lipsky takes readers on a wild trip through the long progression of climate denialism, attempting to answer the question: “What the heck happened here?!” As entertaining as it is hair-raising, rife with absurdity, The Parrot & the Igloo, proves the value of knowing when, where, why and how the goalposts got moved, and Lipsky talks about why he decided to approach the topic in this manner and more on our Poured Over podcast.  

The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms that Sustain Life

Hardcover $26.00

The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms that Sustain Life

The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms that Sustain Life

By Johan Eklïf
Translator Elizabeth DeNoma

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.00

From disrupting every living organism’s circadian rhythm (including our own) to the way lights can starve and confuse nocturnal animals, Swedish conservationist Johan Eklöf provides an urgent look at the impact that light pollution has on our planet. This eye-opening book will leave you looking to embrace the darkness to the benefit of ourselves and the world. 

From disrupting every living organism’s circadian rhythm (including our own) to the way lights can starve and confuse nocturnal animals, Swedish conservationist Johan Eklöf provides an urgent look at the impact that light pollution has on our planet. This eye-opening book will leave you looking to embrace the darkness to the benefit of ourselves and the world. 

Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99

Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell

Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell

By Sy Montgomery
Illustrator Matt Patterson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99

Never give up on a turtle. This motto of the Turtle Rescue League’s founders might have you asking: what is it about turtles that inspires such devotion? Bestselling author Sy Montgomery (The Soul of an Octopus) answers that question in this compassionate and curious blend of memoir and natural science — and get ready for even more answers when she joins us on our Poured Over podcast later this fall.

Never give up on a turtle. This motto of the Turtle Rescue League’s founders might have you asking: what is it about turtles that inspires such devotion? Bestselling author Sy Montgomery (The Soul of an Octopus) answers that question in this compassionate and curious blend of memoir and natural science — and get ready for even more answers when she joins us on our Poured Over podcast later this fall.

The Sixth Extinction (10th Anniversary Edition): An Unnatural History

Paperback $19.99

The Sixth Extinction (10th Anniversary Edition): An Unnatural History

The Sixth Extinction (10th Anniversary Edition): An Unnatural History

By Elizabeth Kolbert

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

This Pulitzer Prize Winner will make you rethink what it means to be human as it sheds light on the predicted sixth extinction that threatens to be mankind’s lasting legacy. New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert’s moving account of the disappearances of species around us — some already gone and others facing extinction — is an enlightening and resolute report about the impact humans have on the world. 

This Pulitzer Prize Winner will make you rethink what it means to be human as it sheds light on the predicted sixth extinction that threatens to be mankind’s lasting legacy. New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert’s moving account of the disappearances of species around us — some already gone and others facing extinction — is an enlightening and resolute report about the impact humans have on the world. 

Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future

Hardcover $30.00

Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future

Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future

By Gloria Dickie

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

Journalist Gloria Dickie takes us across the world to explore the stories of the eight remaining species of bears. From the Andes to the Arctic, the jungles of India to the backwoods of the Rocky Mountains, Dickie meets with modern conservationists and weaves together history, mythology, and her own observations from her travels in this warning about what we could lose if we don’t help protect the bears. 

Journalist Gloria Dickie takes us across the world to explore the stories of the eight remaining species of bears. From the Andes to the Arctic, the jungles of India to the backwoods of the Rocky Mountains, Dickie meets with modern conservationists and weaves together history, mythology, and her own observations from her travels in this warning about what we could lose if we don’t help protect the bears. 

The Octopus in the Parking Garage: A Call for Climate Resilience

Hardcover $32.00

The Octopus in the Parking Garage: A Call for Climate Resilience

The Octopus in the Parking Garage: A Call for Climate Resilience

By Rob Verchick

In Stock Online

Hardcover $32.00

If you saw the viral image of the octopus that showed up in a parking garage in Miami, then Rob Verchick’s book is for you. As he seeks to help people learn how to manage and adapt to the risks that are already at our doorsteps, he emphasizes the importance of climate resilience as a major part of our roadmap in moving forward. An empowering and accessible book, The Octopus in the Parking Garage is a frank yet hopeful look at the climate crisis and how we can move forward. 

If you saw the viral image of the octopus that showed up in a parking garage in Miami, then Rob Verchick’s book is for you. As he seeks to help people learn how to manage and adapt to the risks that are already at our doorsteps, he emphasizes the importance of climate resilience as a major part of our roadmap in moving forward. An empowering and accessible book, The Octopus in the Parking Garage is a frank yet hopeful look at the climate crisis and how we can move forward. 

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis

Paperback $17.99

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis

Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis

By Annie Proulx

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

A sobering, eloquent work — with a reserved splash of hope — ranging across memoir, history, science and literature, Annie Proulx’s Fen, Bog & Swamp opens our eyes to the history of our planet’s wetlands, humankind’s constant impulse to drain them away, and the dire consequences that could follow if we do not stop. 

A sobering, eloquent work — with a reserved splash of hope — ranging across memoir, history, science and literature, Annie Proulx’s Fen, Bog & Swamp opens our eyes to the history of our planet’s wetlands, humankind’s constant impulse to drain them away, and the dire consequences that could follow if we do not stop. 

The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet

Hardcover $29.00

The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet

The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet

By Jeff Goodell

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

We’re constantly hearing about record breaking temperatures, so it comes as no surprise that Jeff Goodell is warning the world about the effects of rising temperatures. A provocative book about the predatory nature of heatwaves and the dramatic impact extreme heat will make, The Heat Will Kill You First is meticulously reported and seeks to answer the big questions surrounding climate change. 

We’re constantly hearing about record breaking temperatures, so it comes as no surprise that Jeff Goodell is warning the world about the effects of rising temperatures. A provocative book about the predatory nature of heatwaves and the dramatic impact extreme heat will make, The Heat Will Kill You First is meticulously reported and seeks to answer the big questions surrounding climate change. 

Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays

Paperback $18.00

Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays

Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays

By Barry Lopez
Introduction Rebecca Solnit

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

From the National Book Award-winning author of Arctic Dreams and Horizon comes a posthumously published collection of essays that range from memories of pain and wonder, the personal and political. As Barry Lopez ruminates on the cycle of life, the dangers of the current trajectory of the natural world and the people who taught him, Embrace Fearlessly the Burning is an honest and searching book about how we live, view and protect the world.  

From the National Book Award-winning author of Arctic Dreams and Horizon comes a posthumously published collection of essays that range from memories of pain and wonder, the personal and political. As Barry Lopez ruminates on the cycle of life, the dangers of the current trajectory of the natural world and the people who taught him, Embrace Fearlessly the Burning is an honest and searching book about how we live, view and protect the world.  