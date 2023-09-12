10 Climate Change Books to Read Right Now 

By Rob Verchick

If you saw the viral image of the octopus that showed up in a parking garage in Miami, then Rob Verchick’s book is for you. As he seeks to help people learn how to manage and adapt to the risks that are already at our doorsteps, he emphasizes the importance of climate resilience as a major part of our roadmap in moving forward. An empowering and accessible book, The Octopus in the Parking Garage is a frank yet hopeful look at the climate crisis and how we can move forward.