Poured Over: David Lipsky on The Parrot and the Igloo

“I feel this book is really about America.”

David Lipsky’s The Parrot and the Igloo is not the climate change story you might expect — with a distinct and even humorous narrative voice and a wild story you’ll need to read to believe, this book will change the way we look at one of our most pressing issues. Lipsky joins us to talk about why he decided to approach the topic in this way, the importance of balancing levity with a serious subject, his favorite literary influences and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Parrot and the Igloo by David Lipsky

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Birds of America by Lorrie Moore