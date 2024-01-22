Congratulations to the 2024 ALA Award Winners

Every year, the American Library Association holds their annual ALA Youth Media Awards. Included are the prestigious Newbery, Caldecott, and Coretta Scott King Book Awards, and more. These have long served as a guide to those seeking some of the best original and creative content published for young readers. These prize winners are the books that shape childhoods, give new perspectives to budding readers, and start a lifelong love of stories and the written word.

And the winners are…

John Newbery Medal

With its long history, the Newbery is the most recognizable children’s book award given “to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.”

The Eyes and the Impossible (Newbery Medal Winner) By Dave Eggers

Illustrator Shawn Harris
The ultimate underdog story, this is an art-centric tale of a dog with a witty, thoughtful, totally dog-centric view on life and humankind that will strike a chord with young readers. Newbery Honor Books: Eagle Drums by Nasuġraq Rainey Hopson; Elf Dog and Owl Head, written by M.T. Anderson, illustrated by Junyi Wu; Mexikid by Pedro Martín, Simon Sort of Says by Erin Bow; The Many Assassinations of Samir, the Seller of Dreams by Daniel Nayeri, illustrated by Daniel Miyares.

Randolph Caldecott Medal

The Caldecott Medal is “one of the most prestigious awards a children’s illustrator can get. Every year, it is awarded to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children.”

Big (Caldecott Medal Winner) By Vashti Harrison
In the first book written AND illustrated by award-winning dynamo Vashti Harrison, Big beautifully details a child's journey to self-acceptance and highlights the impact of words – how they can both hurt and heal. Like the message in this book, Big is oversized and overflowing with thought, care and love. Caldecott Honor Titles: In Every Life illustrated and written by Marla Frazee; Jovita Wore Pants, illustrated by Molly Mendoza, written by Aida Salazar; There Was a Party for Langston, illustrated by Jerome Pumphrey and Jarrett Pumphrey, written by Jason Reynolds; The Truth About Dragons, illustrated by Hanna Cha, written by Julie Leung.

Coretta Scott King Awards

The Coretta Scott King Awards are “given to exceptional African American authors and illustrators of children and YA literature who demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.”

Coretta Scott King Author Book Winner

Nigeria Jones (Coretta Scott King Award Winner) By Ibi Zoboi
Nigeria Jones explores love and loyalty in this richly complex coming-of-age story about a young girl asking hard questions about her family and her upbringing in the Movement, her father's Black separatist group. Brave and unwavering, Ibi Zoboi's newest is perfect for fans of Nic Stone and Candice Iloh. Coretta Scott King Author Honor Books: Big written and illustrated by Vashti Harrison; How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee written by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Frank Morrison; and Kin: Rooted in Hope, written by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Jeffery Boston Weatherford.

Coretta Scott King Illustrator Book Winner

An American Story (Coretta Scott King Award Winner) By Kwame Alexander

Illustrator Dare Coulter
To describe An American Story by Kwame Alexander and Dare Coulter as simply an "important" book would be an egregious understatement. In the way only two distinctive creators such as Alexander and Coulter can, An American Story is the haunted but masterfully constructed bridge connecting the traditional African Village of the past and the modern day African American community. If there is one "must read" book for all ages, An American Story is it. Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Books: Big illustrated and written by Vashti Harrison; Holding Her Own: The Exceptional Life of Jackie Ormes, illustrated by Shannon Wright, written by Traci N. Todd; and There Was a Party for Langston, illustrated by Jerome Pumphrey and Jarret Pumphrey, written by Jason Reynolds.

Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Author Award

There Goes the Neighborhood By Jade Adia
This searing debut follows Rhea, a fifteen-year-old girl fighting gentrification in her neighborhood. With the help of new kids in town and carefully curated social media posts, Rhea works to save her neighborhood from becoming another overpriced Los Angeles suburb.

Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award

We Could Fly By Rhiannon Giddens

Illustrator Briana Mukodiri Uchendu
Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens delivers an enchanting tale of a mother introducing her daughter to family traditions passed down through generations. Through lyrical prose that soars off the page, Giddens weaves a colorful tale sure to become a children's classic.

Michael L. Printz Award

The Michael L. Printz Award “goes to a title that exemplifies literary excellence in young adult literature.”

Stonewall Book Award – Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s & Young Adult Literature Award

The prestigious Stonewall Book Award is “given annually to English-language works of exceptional merit for children or teens relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience.”

Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s Literature Award:

Cross My Heart and Never Lie By Nora Dåsnes

Translator Matt Bagguley
This outstanding graphic novel follows a young girl coming to terms with having her very first crush, all while trying to figure out what it means to become a teenager. Told through a delightful diary-entry format, this novel is equal parts hilarious and endearing. Children's Literature Award Honor Books: Desert Queen written by Jyoti Rajan Gopal, illustrated by Svabhu Kohli; Not He or She, I'm Me written by A. M. Wild, illustrated by Kah Yangni; The Otherwoods written by Justine Pucella Winans; Stars in Their Eyes written by Jessica Walton, illustrated by Aśka.

Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Young Adult Literature Award:

Only This Beautiful Moment By Abdi Nazemian
Told through differing perspectives and timelines, this stunning novel follows the intergenerational life experiences of one Iranian family. With glittering prose and harrowing meditations on the history of the LGBTQ+ community, Nazemian's novel will be required reading for years to come. Young Adult Literature Honor Books: Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa; Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli; The Long Run by James Acker; The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White.

Pura Belpré Awards

The Pura Belpré Awards are given to “a Latino/Latina writer and illustrator whose work best portrays, affirms, and celebrates the Latino cultural experience in an outstanding work of literature for children and youth.”

Pura Belpré Youth Illustration Award and Children’s Author Award

Mexikid By Pedro Martín

Illustrator Pedro Martín
Pedro Martín's graphic memoir is an incredible tale of family and perseverance. Detailing Pedro's journey as a young boy traveling to Mexico with his family to bring his grandfather back to the United States to live with them, Pedro illustrates his family's remarkable history and the fears he grappled with along the way.

