Chefs You Should Know: Fall Edition
Although fall is still a month away, we know you’re itching to ditch the coastal décor and drape your house in pumpkins, scarecrows and autumnal hues galore. To help you prep for the season, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite chefs that you should know heading into the fall. In between apple picking, pumpkin patches and scary movie marathons, set aside time for these delicious recipes from chefs at the top of their game.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
We’ve seen him on The Bear as a loveable and quirky handyman, but longtime fans have enjoyed Matty’s recipes for years. In his signature charming and chaotic voice, Matty puts his own spin on culinary classics.
Hardcover $35.00
Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes
By Betül Tunç
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Who better to teach us how to warm our homes and fill our bellies in the coming months than Turkauz Kitchen? Growing up in a Turkish city known for their brutal winters, Betül Tunç has mastered the art of cozy baking, and shares 85 recipes that are sure to last us through the fall (and winter!).
Hardcover $29.99
Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich
By Owen Han
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
If you’ve ever come across a mouth-watering sandwich on your #ForYou page, it was most likely an Owen Han original. From a Hawaiian breakfast sandwich to a Peking duck wrap to lemon-herb salmon burgers, you’ll be able to impress your guests at any (and all) mealtimes.
Hardcover $35.00
What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
By
Caroline Chambers
Photographer Eva Kolenko
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Take it from Caroline Chambers, an online creator and mother of three — we don’t always want to cook (or have the time to). After finding success on Substack with her newsletter, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, Caroline wrote this cookbook and continues to save us from ourselves with her delicious and practical recipes.
Hardcover $35.00
The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook: 125 Ridiculously Good for You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
By Monique Volz
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
With cooler weather and colorful foliage comes flourishing creativity — creativity that social media star AmbitiousKitchen wants you to pour into your cooking. With her Glowing Skin Vitamin A Smoothie and Roasty Toasty Tomato Soup with Herbed Grilled Cheese Naan, these are unique recipes that anyone can cook.
Hardcover $29.95
Food & Other Things I Love: More than 100 Italian American Recipes from My Family to Yours
By
Caroline Manzo
,
Casey Elsass
Photographer Lauren Volo
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.95
Everyone knows Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New Jersey, but do you know her as a chef? From tasty and reliable recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even recommendations for the inevitable late-night munchies, our favorite housewife gives the world a taste of New Jersey.
Hardcover $35.00
Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store
By
Paola Velez
Foreword by Christina Tosi
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
As an acclaimed pastry chef, Paola Velez is no stranger to the finest flavors and most decadent ingredients — but did you know her palate originated in the vibrant bodegas of the Bronx? Dine on renditions of classic corner store treats from the mind of an acclaimed chef.
