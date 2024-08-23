Chefs You Should Know: Fall Edition

Although fall is still a month away, we know you’re itching to ditch the coastal décor and drape your house in pumpkins, scarecrows and autumnal hues galore. To help you prep for the season, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite chefs that you should know heading into the fall. In between apple picking, pumpkin patches and scary movie marathons, set aside time for these delicious recipes from chefs at the top of their game.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook By Matty Matheson In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve seen him on The Bear as a loveable and quirky handyman, but longtime fans have enjoyed Matty’s recipes for years. In his signature charming and chaotic voice, Matty puts his own spin on culinary classics. We’ve seen him on The Bear as a loveable and quirky handyman, but longtime fans have enjoyed Matty’s recipes for years. In his signature charming and chaotic voice, Matty puts his own spin on culinary classics.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes By Betül Tunç In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who better to teach us how to warm our homes and fill our bellies in the coming months than Turkauz Kitchen? Growing up in a Turkish city known for their brutal winters, Betül Tunç has mastered the art of cozy baking, and shares 85 recipes that are sure to last us through the fall (and winter!). Who better to teach us how to warm our homes and fill our bellies in the coming months than Turkauz Kitchen? Growing up in a Turkish city known for their brutal winters, Betül Tunç has mastered the art of cozy baking, and shares 85 recipes that are sure to last us through the fall (and winter!).

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich By Owen Han In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve ever come across a mouth-watering sandwich on your #ForYou page, it was most likely an Owen Han original. From a Hawaiian breakfast sandwich to a Peking duck wrap to lemon-herb salmon burgers, you’ll be able to impress your guests at any (and all) mealtimes. If you’ve ever come across a mouth-watering sandwich on your #ForYou page, it was most likely an Owen Han original. From a Hawaiian breakfast sandwich to a Peking duck wrap to lemon-herb salmon burgers, you’ll be able to impress your guests at any (and all) mealtimes.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking By Caroline Chambers

Photographer Eva Kolenko In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Take it from Caroline Chambers, an online creator and mother of three — we don’t always want to cook (or have the time to). After finding success on Substack with her newsletter, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, Caroline wrote this cookbook and continues to save us from ourselves with her delicious and practical recipes. Take it from Caroline Chambers, an online creator and mother of three — we don’t always want to cook (or have the time to). After finding success on Substack with her newsletter, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking, Caroline wrote this cookbook and continues to save us from ourselves with her delicious and practical recipes.