Cozy Fantasies to Yeet at Your Valentine
Everyone wants to feel special on Valentine’s Day (you know you do!). Year after year, hopeful romantics flock to the nearest drugstore to find the perfect mix of chocolates, bears, and perfumed stationery that reflects their valentine to a tee. Rather than dragging your feet to another store and staring at crowded shelves, let us handle this year’s gifts. From orcs running a cafe to magical apothecaries and fae realms, we’ve rounded up the coziest fantasies that are sure to make your valentine’s heart flutter. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift for your best friend, life partner, or a questionable situationship… we think it’s prime time to forget those carnations and delve into a world of fairies, goblincore and more. Consider these the perfect cozy fantasies to yeet at your valentine.
Paperback $18.99
The Honey Witch
In Stock Online
Full of swoon-worthy romance and a classic grumpy and sunny sapphic romance, The Honey Witch is a cottagecore cozy fantasy with a magical apothecary sure to tick all your favorite boxes.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
In Stock Online
What does a spice trader, and ridiculously hot demon, and a magical quest get you? A warm and cozy fantasy that’s similar in tone to Legends & Lattes, this is the story of an unexpected (and unexpectedly spicy) monster romance that turns up the heat in more ways than one.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf
In Stock Online
This wouldn’t be a proper Valentine’s Day post without mentioning the next outlandishly funny and compelling romantasy from Kimberly Lemming. The title alone should get you, but just in case it didn’t, consider that this spicy romantic crowd-pleaser boasts a cozy fantasy core that will leave you feeling oh-so-good.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Mimicking of Known Successes
By Malka Older
In Stock Online
Travel to Jupiter to solve a murder mystery with a side of sapphic romance in The Mimicking of Known Successes. In the same vein as Sherlock Holmes (but you know… in space), an inscrutable investigator and her ex-girlfriend try to find a missing man in a case that puts Earth’s future on the line.
Paperback $19.99
Assistant to the Villain
In Stock Online
This book ticks a great many boxes—humor, horror, fantasy, romance. And it manages to fully embrace all of its elements, delivering a compelling narrative oozing with hilarious personality and with no lack of emotional resonance. It’s great for fans of Travis Baldree and TJ Klune.
Paperback $17.99
Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes
In Stock Online
Just in case you (somehow) missed Travis Baldree’s BookTok sensation, Legends and Lattes is a high fantasy novel with all of the lore and none of the stress. Join Viv, a warworn orc who’s traded in the days fighting for her life on the battlefield and turned her talents towards opening her city’s very first cafe. This enchanting novel is perfect for fans of Seanan McGuire and Heather Fawcett.
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Bookshops & Bonedust (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
The follow-up to Legends & Lattes is just as cozy and warm as a night spent around the hearth, sharing stories of adventure. If you’re tired of battles and bloodshed, but love fantasy worlds, this is the book for you.
Paperback $19.99
Can't Spell Treason Without Tea
In Stock Online
If you loved Legends & Lattes, then prepare yourself for Rebecca Thorne’s Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, a similarly cozy fantasy about lovers running a book and tea shop. It’s all the comfort you could ever want from the page.
Paperback $18.00
Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Emily Wilde Series #1)
In Stock Online
A stunning debut that’s as whimsical and charming as it is dark and mysterious. Inspired by Icelandic folklore and written in an epistolary fashion, this fairy tale is full of witty prose with a grumpy supernatural love story. It’s dark academia with a cozy fantasy twist!
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (Emily Wilde Series #2)
In Stock Online
In the highly anticipated follow-up to Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Fairies, a neurodivergent heroine navigates a light academia romance — what’s not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out.
Paperback $17.99
Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
What happens when you wake up in a blown-up room and everyone blames you for doing it? Find out in this farcical fantasy following a wizard with amnesia and singed-off eyebrows (who may or may not be evil). Full of quirk and humor, Caitlin Rozakis introduces us to an unforgettable world… no pun intended.
Hardcover $19.99
Even Though I Knew the End
By C. L. Polk
In Stock Online
In this blend of noir and sapphic romance, C.L. Polk delivers a stunning period piece complete with vampires, magic and more. Polk’s sweeping novella will make you yearn for a past you never knew.
Paperback $18.99
Half a Soul
In Stock Online
Perfect for fans of The League of Gentlewomen Witches and Alix E. Harrow, Half a Soul is a story set in Regency England with curses, faeries and a dash of romance. An enchanting novel that will delight anyone who wished for a bit of magic in Bridgerton.
Paperback $19.99
How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying
In Stock Online
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own.
Hardcover
$25.49
$29.99
Wolfsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #1)
By TJ Klune
In Stock Online
In the first in the Green Creek series, TJ Klune introduces you to a complex cast of characters that you’ll immediately fall in love with. With werewolves, a hunt and an endearingly tender narrative voice, this is a rewarding read that will ignite a fervor for the rest of the series.
Hardcover $29.99
The Spellshop
In Stock Online
Sarah Beth Durst returns with a charming novel following a young librarian who decides to open her very own secret spellshop. Cottagecore meets fantasy in this delightful novel complete with talking houseplants and an unlikely romance. Fans of Durst will recognize her distinct voice in a brand new world they won’t want to leave.
