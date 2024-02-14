Cozy Fantasies to Yeet at Your Valentine

Everyone wants to feel special on Valentine’s Day (you know you do!). Year after year, hopeful romantics flock to the nearest drugstore to find the perfect mix of chocolates, bears, and perfumed stationery that reflects their valentine to a tee. Rather than dragging your feet to another store and staring at crowded shelves, let us handle this year’s gifts. From orcs running a cafe to magical apothecaries and fae realms, we’ve rounded up the coziest fantasies that are sure to make your valentine’s heart flutter. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift for your best friend, life partner, or a questionable situationship… we think it’s prime time to forget those carnations and delve into a world of fairies, goblincore and more. Consider these the perfect cozy fantasies to yeet at your valentine.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Honey Witch The Honey Witch By Sydney J. Shields In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Full of swoon-worthy romance and a classic grumpy and sunny sapphic romance, The Honey Witch is a cottagecore cozy fantasy with a magical apothecary sure to tick all your favorite boxes. Full of swoon-worthy romance and a classic grumpy and sunny sapphic romance, The Honey Witch is a cottagecore cozy fantasy with a magical apothecary sure to tick all your favorite boxes.

Paperback $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon By Kimberly Lemming In Stock Online Paperback $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What does a spice trader, and ridiculously hot demon, and a magical quest get you? A warm and cozy fantasy that’s similar in tone to Legends & Lattes, this is the story of an unexpected (and unexpectedly spicy) monster romance that turns up the heat in more ways than one. What does a spice trader, and ridiculously hot demon, and a magical quest get you? A warm and cozy fantasy that’s similar in tone to Legends & Lattes, this is the story of an unexpected (and unexpectedly spicy) monster romance that turns up the heat in more ways than one.

Paperback $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf By Kimberly Lemming In Stock Online Paperback $17.09 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This wouldn’t be a proper Valentine’s Day post without mentioning the next outlandishly funny and compelling romantasy from Kimberly Lemming. The title alone should get you, but just in case it didn’t, consider that this spicy romantic crowd-pleaser boasts a cozy fantasy core that will leave you feeling oh-so-good. This wouldn’t be a proper Valentine’s Day post without mentioning the next outlandishly funny and compelling romantasy from Kimberly Lemming. The title alone should get you, but just in case it didn’t, consider that this spicy romantic crowd-pleaser boasts a cozy fantasy core that will leave you feeling oh-so-good.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Mimicking of Known Successes The Mimicking of Known Successes By Malka Older In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Travel to Jupiter to solve a murder mystery with a side of sapphic romance in The Mimicking of Known Successes. In the same vein as Sherlock Holmes (but you know… in space), an inscrutable investigator and her ex-girlfriend try to find a missing man in a case that puts Earth’s future on the line. Travel to Jupiter to solve a murder mystery with a side of sapphic romance in The Mimicking of Known Successes. In the same vein as Sherlock Holmes (but you know… in space), an inscrutable investigator and her ex-girlfriend try to find a missing man in a case that puts Earth’s future on the line.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Assistant to the Villain Assistant to the Villain By Hannah Nicole Maehrer In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This book ticks a great many boxes—humor, horror, fantasy, romance. And it manages to fully embrace all of its elements, delivering a compelling narrative oozing with hilarious personality and with no lack of emotional resonance. It’s great for fans of Travis Baldree and TJ Klune. This book ticks a great many boxes—humor, horror, fantasy, romance. And it manages to fully embrace all of its elements, delivering a compelling narrative oozing with hilarious personality and with no lack of emotional resonance. It’s great for fans of Travis Baldree and TJ Klune.

Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes By Travis Baldree In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Just in case you (somehow) missed Travis Baldree’s BookTok sensation, Legends and Lattes is a high fantasy novel with all of the lore and none of the stress. Join Viv, a warworn orc who’s traded in the days fighting for her life on the battlefield and turned her talents towards opening her city’s very first cafe. This enchanting novel is perfect for fans of Seanan McGuire and Heather Fawcett. Just in case you (somehow) missed Travis Baldree’s BookTok sensation, Legends and Lattes is a high fantasy novel with all of the lore and none of the stress. Join Viv, a warworn orc who’s traded in the days fighting for her life on the battlefield and turned her talents towards opening her city’s very first cafe. This enchanting novel is perfect for fans of Seanan McGuire and Heather Fawcett.

Paperback $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bookshops & Bonedust (B&N Exclusive Edition) Bookshops & Bonedust (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Travis Baldree In Stock Online Paperback $16.19 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The follow-up to Legends & Lattes is just as cozy and warm as a night spent around the hearth, sharing stories of adventure. If you’re tired of battles and bloodshed, but love fantasy worlds, this is the book for you. The follow-up to Legends & Lattes is just as cozy and warm as a night spent around the hearth, sharing stories of adventure. If you’re tired of battles and bloodshed, but love fantasy worlds, this is the book for you.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Can't Spell Treason Without Tea Can't Spell Treason Without Tea By Rebecca Thorne In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you loved Legends & Lattes, then prepare yourself for Rebecca Thorne’s Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, a similarly cozy fantasy about lovers running a book and tea shop. It’s all the comfort you could ever want from the page. If you loved Legends & Lattes, then prepare yourself for Rebecca Thorne’s Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea, a similarly cozy fantasy about lovers running a book and tea shop. It’s all the comfort you could ever want from the page.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Emily Wilde Series #1) Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Emily Wilde Series #1) By Heather Fawcett In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A stunning debut that’s as whimsical and charming as it is dark and mysterious. Inspired by Icelandic folklore and written in an epistolary fashion, this fairy tale is full of witty prose with a grumpy supernatural love story. It’s dark academia with a cozy fantasy twist! A stunning debut that’s as whimsical and charming as it is dark and mysterious. Inspired by Icelandic folklore and written in an epistolary fashion, this fairy tale is full of witty prose with a grumpy supernatural love story. It’s dark academia with a cozy fantasy twist!

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (Emily Wilde Series #2) Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (Emily Wilde Series #2) By Heather Fawcett In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In the highly anticipated follow-up to Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Fairies, a neurodivergent heroine navigates a light academia romance — what’s not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out. In the highly anticipated follow-up to Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Fairies, a neurodivergent heroine navigates a light academia romance — what’s not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out.

Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition) Dreadful (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Caitlin Rozakis In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What happens when you wake up in a blown-up room and everyone blames you for doing it? Find out in this farcical fantasy following a wizard with amnesia and singed-off eyebrows (who may or may not be evil). Full of quirk and humor, Caitlin Rozakis introduces us to an unforgettable world… no pun intended. What happens when you wake up in a blown-up room and everyone blames you for doing it? Find out in this farcical fantasy following a wizard with amnesia and singed-off eyebrows (who may or may not be evil). Full of quirk and humor, Caitlin Rozakis introduces us to an unforgettable world… no pun intended.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Even Though I Knew the End Even Though I Knew the End By C. L. Polk In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In this blend of noir and sapphic romance, C.L. Polk delivers a stunning period piece complete with vampires, magic and more. Polk’s sweeping novella will make you yearn for a past you never knew. In this blend of noir and sapphic romance, C.L. Polk delivers a stunning period piece complete with vampires, magic and more. Polk’s sweeping novella will make you yearn for a past you never knew.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Half a Soul Half a Soul By Olivia Atwater In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Perfect for fans of The League of Gentlewomen Witches and Alix E. Harrow, Half a Soul is a story set in Regency England with curses, faeries and a dash of romance. An enchanting novel that will delight anyone who wished for a bit of magic in Bridgerton. Perfect for fans of The League of Gentlewomen Witches and Alix E. Harrow, Half a Soul is a story set in Regency England with curses, faeries and a dash of romance. An enchanting novel that will delight anyone who wished for a bit of magic in Bridgerton.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying How to Become the Dark Lord and Die Trying By Django Wexler In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to experience a time loop in a high fantasy world, we have just the thing. With rhythmic writing and wit so quick you’ll have to read it twice, Django Wexler’s novel probes modern fantasy tropes and makes them all his own.

Hardcover $25.49 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wolfsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #1) Wolfsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #1) By TJ Klune In Stock Online Hardcover $25.49 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In the first in the Green Creek series, TJ Klune introduces you to a complex cast of characters that you’ll immediately fall in love with. With werewolves, a hunt and an endearingly tender narrative voice, this is a rewarding read that will ignite a fervor for the rest of the series. In the first in the Green Creek series, TJ Klune introduces you to a complex cast of characters that you’ll immediately fall in love with. With werewolves, a hunt and an endearingly tender narrative voice, this is a rewarding read that will ignite a fervor for the rest of the series.