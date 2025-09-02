Cozy Reads & Pumpkin Spice Make Fall Twice as Nice

The baristas at the B&N Café are already serving up Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and what better way to enjoy your favorite fall beverage, than with a stack of cozy reads. If you’re looking for books that will make you think of sweater weather and falling leaves, then we’ve got you covered — like a warm blanket. Whether you’re in the mood for a spooky mystery, an enchanted love story or a small-town romance, these are the cozy reads that will wrap you up in autumn feels.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katie Cicatelli-Kuc
Rival coffee shops and autumnal flavors galore. Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice is a cup of sugary sweet romance and small-town charm that will make you hit rewind on all your favorite rom-coms.

The Hearth Witch's Guide to Magic & Murder (Deluxe Edition) By Kiri Callaghan
This is the perfect cozy crime read with a side of witchcraft. Set in modern-day London but with a dash of magic, this tale of two unlikely sleuths solving a murder serves up spells, secrets and a sprinkle of danger.

The Pumpkin Spice Café (Deluxe Edition) (Dream Harbor, Book 1) By Laurie Gilmore
A romcom even more satisfying than the crunch of a crisp fall leaf, this is a swoony love story that's guaranteed to keep you warm on those chilly nights on the sofa. Brimming with adorable banter and small-town charm, this story is as cozy as they get.

The Baby Dragon Cafe (The Baby Dragon series, Book 1) By A. T. Qureshi
If pet dragons really existed, we would totally want one. Unexpected love blooms in this lighthearted cozy fantasy. Imagine a cute little café where baby dragons hang out, blow smoke and enjoy delicious delights.

Good Spirits: A Novel By B.K. Borison
It's a cozy holiday romance you won't soon forget. She's fallen head-over-heels, but here's the thing — he's a ghost. Will this spirited love connection last past Christmas Eve, or is it simply too good to be true?

The Impossible Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Thursday Murder Club Series #5) By Richard Osman
Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there's another case to solve and a wedding to plan.

The House in the Cerulean Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition) By TJ Klune
A thoroughly enchanting novel that follows lovable Arthur, the caretaker of magical misfit orphans from around the world. Full of whimsy, romance, and a touch of intrigue, The House in the Cerulean Sea will make you smile from the first word to the very last.

The Entanglement of Rival Wizards By Sara Raasch
Charming, funny and chaotic, this enemies-to-lovers tale brims with wizardly magic. A slow-burn academic love story inspired by Dungeons & Dragons — what more can we ask for. Brew your favorite fall drink and let the pages enchant you.

Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery By Rachel Ekstrom Courage
Have your cake and eat it too when amateur sleuthing meets The Golden Girls in this quirky murder mystery. Adding a twist to their usual antics, Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia deliver plenty of laughs, surprises and everything we missed from the TV show.

How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel By Kristen Perrin
This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin's latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie.

Kooky Spooky Love: A Melody Bittersweet Novel By Josie Silver
Melody Bittersweet is back on the case — and this time, love might even be in the cards. With a haunted castle, a trapeze-flying ghost, this cozy mystery delivers the laughs and the chaos that make it anything but ordinary.

More Cozy Vibes for Crisp Autumn Days