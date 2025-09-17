Discover Prize Finalists 2025

Barnes & Noble booksellers across the country have read hundreds of new authors and debut novels published this year, and today, we are delighted to announce the six finalists for the 2025 Discover Prize.

These are extraordinary, indelible and surprising stories about beginnings and endings, coming-of-age, the secrets we keep and the lessons we learn. The 2025 Discover Prize Winner will be revealed the evening of October 9th.

Tilt: A Novel by Emma Pattee
What would you do if the world started crumbling around you? Emma Pattee explores humanity, desperation, love and survival in this breathtaking read.

The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds
Get enamored by the landscapes of Provence in this deliciously crafted slow-burn romance between a curious journalist and the unexpected artist who emerges from the kitchen.

Great Black Hope: A Novel by Rob Franklin
Urgent, unique and utterly thrilling, this story about identity, home and hope is a triumphant introduction to a fresh voice in fiction.

Lonely Crowds: A Novel by Stephanie Wambugu
Friendship. Ambition. Art. Desire. This is a thought-provoking exploration that captures the ups and downs of a lifelong bond between two women. Tethering love, obsession and the pressures of coming of age, this is a heart-stirring meditation on the passage of time.

Kaplan's Plot: A Novel by Jason Diamond
Buried secrets. Healing. Reflection. When his business fails, Elijah returns home where past and present collide and a riveting family mystery unravels. Delving into generational trauma and Chicago's dark history, this is a suspenseful and haunting read.