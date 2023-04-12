Drop Everything and Read… Our Most Reviewed Books of March!

By Rajasree Variyar

The Daughters of Madurai is a profoundly moving and haunting story about the secrets we keep for the sake of others and what happens when they are finally revealed. This wrenching debut about the harsh realities of female infanticide in India and the enduring bond between mothers and daughters will leave its mark on you. You can learn more about the complex impact of this abhorrent practice in the guest post Rajasree Variyar wrote for BN Reads. If you’re like us and love the book, head over to YouTube for our Book Club discussion.