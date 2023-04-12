Drop Everything and Read… Our Most Reviewed Books of March!
Freeze! While D.E.A.R. Day is often reserved for the kids, we think it’s time for adults to join in on the fun, so we insist that you drop everything and read. If you’re looking for something new, we recommend some of our most reviewed and talked about books from March.
Fiction
The God of Endings: A Novel
The God of Endings: A Novel
The God of Endings is a debut our booksellers can’t stop raving about. Slavic folklore is woven throughout this fresh take on the vampire mythos in which the grief and loneliness of never-ending life take center stage. We follow one woman who has worn many names as she struggles with her bloodthirst and finding her purpose in a changing world. Jacqueline Holland has written a brilliant exploration of the human condition, and you can learn more about her and this book through her guest post with us as well as her Poured Over episode.
The Daughters of Madurai (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
The Daughters of Madurai (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
The Daughters of Madurai is a profoundly moving and haunting story about the secrets we keep for the sake of others and what happens when they are finally revealed. This wrenching debut about the harsh realities of female infanticide in India and the enduring bond between mothers and daughters will leave its mark on you. You can learn more about the complex impact of this abhorrent practice in the guest post Rajasree Variyar wrote for BN Reads. If you’re like us and love the book, head over to YouTube for our Book Club discussion.
The London Séance Society (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
The London Séance Society (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
By Sarah Penner
Immerse yourself in this spellbinding story filled with suspense, mystery, and a touch of magic. When two women team up to investigate a high-profile murder, they realize that they might just be entangled in a crime themselves. An atmospheric whodunnit, The London Séance Society is an irresistible tale that will keep the London fog swirling around you from the first moment to the last.
Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)
We’ve been eagerly awaiting another Ann Napolitano book ever since Dear Edward, and this powerful yet tender story is even more than we could have hoped for. When William meets the spirited Julia, he quickly gets drawn into her boisterous family, but the darkness in his past resurfaces and creates a rift between the tight-knit sisters. A moving story of love, family, and acceptance, you’ll want to keep tissues at hand as you fly through Hello Beautiful. Check out our Poured Over episode featuring Ann Napolitano to hear more about the emotional journey she took while writing this story.
Go as a River (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Go as a River (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Shelley Read
Anchored in true events, this sweeping story of resiliency in the face of tragedy is perfect for fans of Where the Crawdads Sing. When young love leads to a terrible catastrophe, Victoria takes to the woods — leaving behind everything she’s ever known. As the Gunnison River threatens to swallow her small town of Iola, Colorado, she takes desperate measures to survive. Go as a River is a lyrical debut full of love, loss, and courage that will carve its mark on your heart.
Pineapple Street: A Novel
Pineapple Street: A Novel
Following three indulgent and wealthy women within a Brooklyn clan, JennyJackson has written a sparkling debut novel about flawed characters trying to find their place in the world when so much of their identity is predetermined by their family and class. The perfect book to escape into, pick up Pineapple Street and tune into our Poured Over episode to learn more about the book!
Nonfiction
Empress of the Nile: The Daredevil Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt's Ancient Temples from Destruction
Empress of the Nile: The Daredevil Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt's Ancient Temples from Destruction
If you’re looking for plucky historical heroines, pick up The Empress of the Nile. This is the thrilling account of a trailblazing archaeologist, member of the French Resistance and woman could not help but fight for a just cause. While her exploits during WWII would warrant a book of their own, here the focus is on her race to preserve ancient Egyptian temples — a feat only accomplished with the support of other influential women. Who needs Indiana Jones when we have Christiane Desroches-Noblecourt?
The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance
The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton's Endurance
The Ship Beneath the Ice is a riveting account of the discovery of Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance more than a century after it slipped beneath the freezing waters of the Weddell Sea. Renowned marine archeologist Mensun Bound takes you along for an adventurous ride as he chronicles not just one, but two attempts to locate the wreckage. Mensun Bound also contributed a guest post for readers to enjoy a sneak peek into the contents of his book.
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age
Katherine May first drew us in with Wintering, and Enchantment has only charmed us further. Journey alongside May to revive your sense of wonder and awe despite the fear, anxiety, and weariness that come from the perpetual cycle of news, social media, and politics. A lyrical and empathetic experience that digs deep into the elements of the natural world, this book invites you to examine humanity and find the beauty awaiting you. Tune into our Poured Over episode with Katherine May for a joyous and laughter-filled conversation about her inspiration and the importance of humor.
