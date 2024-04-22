What to Read Next: Earth Day Edition
From a total solar eclipse to an unexpected earthquake for our friends in the Northeast and the ongoing and escalating human effects on our environment, the state of our planet has been in the spotlight. We’re taking a moment to honor Earth Day through these reads that all pull from the vastness of our unique terrain — from the swamps of modern-day Florida to the arid 19th century American west, a collection of essays on the joys of nature to a novel giving our friends underwater a voice, these books remind us of the beauty our planet provides that we must conserve, both on and off the page.
Paperback $18.00
The Last Animal
The Last Animal
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Smart and unexpected, funny and unforgettable, big-hearted and hopeful, The Last Animal is a story of mothers and daughters, teenage sisters, love and grief (and consequences), big ideas and bigger dreams, and a woolly mammoth.
Smart and unexpected, funny and unforgettable, big-hearted and hopeful, The Last Animal is a story of mothers and daughters, teenage sisters, love and grief (and consequences), big ideas and bigger dreams, and a woolly mammoth.
Hardcover $28.00
Bear: A Novel
Bear: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities.
Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people’s dreams and animals’ realities.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Let Us Descend (Oprah's Book Club)
Let Us Descend (Oprah's Book Club)
By Jesmyn Ward
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward is always brilliant, and this is no exception. Equally devastating and uplifting, this is the story of slavery and Black Americans’ reclamation of the South. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, this story is told in gorgeous, lyrical prose.
Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward is always brilliant, and this is no exception. Equally devastating and uplifting, this is the story of slavery and Black Americans’ reclamation of the South. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, this story is told in gorgeous, lyrical prose.
Paperback $18.00
Pure Colour: A Novel
Pure Colour: A Novel
By Sheila Heti
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Sheila Heti (Alphabetical Diaries) questions life and death, art and the making of it, in this exquisite novel about the creation of the world and our part in it.
Sheila Heti (Alphabetical Diaries) questions life and death, art and the making of it, in this exquisite novel about the creation of the world and our part in it.
Paperback $17.99
Death Valley: A Novel
Death Valley: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.
Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.
Paperback $17.00
Big Swiss (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Big Swiss (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jen Beagin
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Heartbreak, hilarity and a house full of bees. Jen Beagin pulls us into a messy love story and introduces us to an even messier protagonist — one we can’t help but love.
Heartbreak, hilarity and a house full of bees. Jen Beagin pulls us into a messy love story and introduces us to an even messier protagonist — one we can’t help but love.
Paperback
$15.98
$17.99
Salvage the Bones (National Book Award Winner)
Salvage the Bones (National Book Award Winner)
By Jesmyn Ward
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.98
$17.99
We’ll follow Jesmyn Ward anywhere — even back to Hurricane Katrina. From the tense days leading up to the storm and its devastating aftermath, Ward introduces us to an unforgettable, resilient community.
We’ll follow Jesmyn Ward anywhere — even back to Hurricane Katrina. From the tense days leading up to the storm and its devastating aftermath, Ward introduces us to an unforgettable, resilient community.
Hardcover
$23.80
$28.00
The Vaster Wilds: A Novel
The Vaster Wilds: A Novel
By Lauren Groff
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.80
$28.00
Lauren Groff’s take on the classic survival story is a gorgeous sprint of a novel. This breathless story reveals the abject terror and absolute beauty of our natural world. Don’t be surprised if you lose yourself in the wild of the pages.
Lauren Groff’s take on the classic survival story is a gorgeous sprint of a novel. This breathless story reveals the abject terror and absolute beauty of our natural world. Don’t be surprised if you lose yourself in the wild of the pages.
Hardcover
$21.99
$29.99
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Read with Jenna Pick)
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Read with Jenna Pick)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$29.99
Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering, and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.
Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It’s certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering, and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The God of the Woods: A Novel
The God of the Woods: A Novel
By Liz Moore
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dysfunction of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dysfunction of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
Paperback
$16.50
$19.00
State of Wonder
State of Wonder
By Ann Patchett
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.50
$19.00
Journey through the jungle in award-winning author Ann Patchett’s wonderfully wild novel of sacrifice in the name of discovery.
Journey through the jungle in award-winning author Ann Patchett’s wonderfully wild novel of sacrifice in the name of discovery.
Paperback $17.95
The Skunks
The Skunks
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
Slow down and smell the skunks! Fiona Warnick explores the odd in-between of feeling not quite grown and not quite a child in this novel of crushes and coming-of-age, friendship and its follies.
Slow down and smell the skunks! Fiona Warnick explores the odd in-between of feeling not quite grown and not quite a child in this novel of crushes and coming-of-age, friendship and its follies.
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
The Bees
The Bees
By Laline Paull
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.99
$19.99
Have you ever wondered what its like to live in a beehive? Buzzing with a fearsome winged heroine and a swarm of tension, this is a zinger of a tale.
Have you ever wondered what its like to live in a beehive? Buzzing with a fearsome winged heroine and a swarm of tension, this is a zinger of a tale.
Paperback
$17.49
$19.99
The Snow Child
The Snow Child
By Eowyn Ivey
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.49
$19.99
The novel that earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination, Eowyn Ivy takes us deep into snowy woods inspired by Russian folklore.
The novel that earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination, Eowyn Ivy takes us deep into snowy woods inspired by Russian folklore.
Paperback $17.95
Smothermoss
Smothermoss
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.95
For those of us on #AppalachiaTok comes an atmospheric and twisting tale centered on two sisters growing up in the 1980s. Gothic and propulsive, this one will keep us out of the woods for a while.
For those of us on #AppalachiaTok comes an atmospheric and twisting tale centered on two sisters growing up in the 1980s. Gothic and propulsive, this one will keep us out of the woods for a while.
Paperback
$16.49
$18.00
How Much of These Hills Is Gold
How Much of These Hills Is Gold
By C Pam Zhang
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.49
$18.00
The author of Land of Milk and Honey takes us to the American West in this story of family and sacrifice, home and belonging.
The author of Land of Milk and Honey takes us to the American West in this story of family and sacrifice, home and belonging.
Paperback $18.00
How Beautiful We Were
How Beautiful We Were
By Imbolo Mbue
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Imbolo Mbue’s remarkable novel about the lasting effects of greed, the power of community and the importance of environmentalism. This is a story of the force of standing up for what’s right in the face of unbelievable odds.
Imbolo Mbue’s remarkable novel about the lasting effects of greed, the power of community and the importance of environmentalism. This is a story of the force of standing up for what’s right in the face of unbelievable odds.
Paperback $18.00
The Seed Keeper: A Novel
The Seed Keeper: A Novel
By Diane Wilson
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
From the author of Spirit Car and Beloved Child comes a novel that ties the past to the present through the lives of four extraordinary women.
From the author of Spirit Car and Beloved Child comes a novel that ties the past to the present through the lives of four extraordinary women.
Hardcover $27.00
State of Paradise: A Novel
State of Paradise: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Step aside, Florida man. There’s a new author in town and this speculative novel of family mythologies, militias and mystery is brilliant and bewitching. State of Paradise will have you second-guessing that upcoming summer vacation…
Step aside, Florida man. There’s a new author in town and this speculative novel of family mythologies, militias and mystery is brilliant and bewitching. State of Paradise will have you second-guessing that upcoming summer vacation…
Hardcover $28.99
Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden
Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Gardening just got even more interesting. Camille T. Dungy’s roots revival is a true story of resilience and community through a plot of land that represents way more than just plants.
Gardening just got even more interesting. Camille T. Dungy’s roots revival is a true story of resilience and community through a plot of land that represents way more than just plants.
Hardcover $29.99
Lessons for Survival: Mothering against "the Apocalypse"
Lessons for Survival: Mothering against "the Apocalypse"
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
American Book Award-winner, Emily Raboteu’s (Searching for Zion) collection of essays on environmentalism, motherhood and social justice is an indelible book for anyone looking to understand their place on our planet.
American Book Award-winner, Emily Raboteu’s (Searching for Zion) collection of essays on environmentalism, motherhood and social justice is an indelible book for anyone looking to understand their place on our planet.
Hardcover
$22.99
$27.00
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)(B&N Exclusive Edition)
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)(B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Illustrator Fumi Nakamura
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.99
$27.00
Our 2020 Book of the Year is a mesmerizing work of essays and tender illustrations, meditations on nature, cumulative in effect; nature as memoir, nature as metaphor, nature as simply and joyously itself. Each chapter captures a moment, each centered around a different natural phenomenon and charts the reverberations of the lived experience it evokes, be it family, identity or the notion of belonging. She urges us to start small to “start with what we loved as kids and see where that leads us.”
Our 2020 Book of the Year is a mesmerizing work of essays and tender illustrations, meditations on nature, cumulative in effect; nature as memoir, nature as metaphor, nature as simply and joyously itself. Each chapter captures a moment, each centered around a different natural phenomenon and charts the reverberations of the lived experience it evokes, be it family, identity or the notion of belonging. She urges us to start small to “start with what we loved as kids and see where that leads us.”