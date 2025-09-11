The Best Educational Toys & Games for Kids

Get a head start on the holiday rush and shop the latest selection of toys and games for everyone. With challenging puzzles and laugh-out-loud games to play with the whole family, you don’t want to miss out on these deals.

Dog Man Big Jim Begins Dice Game By University Games Other Format $17.99 Perfect for the Dog Man fan in your life, this roll-o-rama dice game will have kids (and adults!) rolling on the floor laughing.

Map of the U.S.A. 100 Piece Puzzle By Mudpuppy Other Format $16.99 Learn and play at the same time! The puzzle is designed to develop problem-solving skills and work on hand-eye coordination all while creating a beautifully illustrated map.

Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game By LUDO / BBC / Moose Other Format $14.99 Work with Bluey and her family in order to put away the toys before it's bedtime in this fun game for toddlers.

Land of Dragons 54 Piece Puzzle By Janod Other Format $20.99 The perfect puzzle for dino fans, designed especially for little hands.

Monster Match – Exploding Kittens By Exploding Kittens Other Format $14.99 Roll the dice for family fun! Feed the monster dice and race to find a matching card in this silly, fast-paced game.

Eric Carle: Brown Bear Bingo By MW WHOLESALE Other Format $24.99 This game of bingo features the beloved, vibrant art of Eric Carle that both kids and adults love.

Dice Words by Tim Phillips By Thames & Kosmos Other Format $22.99 What wacky word can you come up with first? Race to make the longest word in this fast-paced family game for word-lovers.

Pizza Pie Game By MW WHOLESALE Other Format $26.99 Players become pizza masters in this delicious game of memory and flavor matching.

Pete the Cat Match It! Tin Colors By University Games Other Format $15.99 Join Pete and his friends for a game of matching memory puzzles, perfect for any Pete fan.