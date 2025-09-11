B&N Reads

The Best Educational Toys & Games for Kids

By BN Editors / September 11, 2025 at 12:01 am

Get a head start on the holiday rush and shop the latest selection of toys and games for everyone. With challenging puzzles and laugh-out-loud games to play with the whole family, you don’t want to miss out on these deals.

Dog Man Big Jim Begins Dice Game

Other Format $17.99

By University Games

In Stock Online

Perfect for the Dog Man fan in your life, this roll-o-rama dice game will have kids (and adults!) rolling on the floor laughing.

Jamie Smart's Hero Slam: The brand new card game from the no 1 bestselling creator of Bunny vs Monkey

Other Format $24.99

Illustrator Jamie Smart

In Stock Online

Set foot in this enchanted forrest filled with heroes, creatures and mysteries waiting to be revealed.

Map of the U.S.A. 100 Piece Puzzle

Other Format $16.99

By Mudpuppy

In Stock Online

Learn and play at the same time! The puzzle is designed to develop problem-solving skills and work on hand-eye coordination all while creating a beautifully illustrated map.

Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game

Other Format $14.99

By LUDO / BBC / Moose

In Stock Online

Work with Bluey and her family in order to put away the toys before it’s bedtime in this fun game for toddlers.

Land of Dragons 54 Piece Puzzle

Other Format $20.99

By Janod

In Stock Online

The perfect puzzle for dino fans, designed especially for little hands.

Monster Match - Exploding Kittens

Other Format $14.99

By Exploding Kittens

In Stock Online

Roll the dice for family fun! Feed the monster dice and race to find a matching card in this silly, fast-paced game.

Eric Carle: Brown Bear Bingo

Other Format $24.99

By MW WHOLESALE

In Stock Online

This game of bingo features the beloved, vibrant art of Eric Carle that both kids and adults love.

Dice Words by Tim Phillips

Other Format $22.99

By Thames & Kosmos

In Stock Online

What wacky word can you come up with first? Race to make the longest word in this fast-paced family game for word-lovers.

Pizza Pie Game

Other Format $26.99

By MW WHOLESALE

In Stock Online

Players become pizza masters in this delicious game of memory and flavor matching.

Pete the Cat Match It! Tin Colors

Other Format $15.99

By University Games

In Stock Online

Join Pete and his friends for a game of matching memory puzzles, perfect for any Pete fan.

MAGNA-TILES® Travel Set Deluxe 55-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, The Original Magnetic Building Brand

Other Format $39.99

By MAGNA-TILES

In Stock Online

The best travel game for little hands with big ideas, MAGNA-TILES is an easy way to promote creativity and building in a fun and unique way.

