Shelves + Soundtracks: Fabulous Book and Vinyl Pairings for Right Now
Whether you’ve been a fan of Dave Grohl’s since the Nirvana days or a die-hard fan of Foo Fighters; listened to Dolly and Reba since you sat on your momma’s knee; rocked out to the Stones and followed Dylan from acoustic to electric; traded Geddy Lee for Paramore; stayed steady with Paul McCartney and Barbra Streisand across all of their musical iterations; or remained Team Brittany since Baby One Last Time…
We have some terrific vinyl for you to spin as you dive in to new books by your favorite musicians.
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney takes fans backstage for an in-depth look at Wings in this exceptionally detailed book, a must-have for any Wings fan. Pair your new read with Band on the Run for an immersive experience that will get you closer to the music than ever before.
Band on the Run [LP]
Last Rites
Ozzy Osbourne
The Prince of Darkness bids farewell in his final memoir, where he shares unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye. The perfect way to honor Ozzy would be to pick up some of his legendary music to celebrate his legacy.
Patient Number 9
Bread of Angels: A Memoir
By Patti Smith
Writer, musician and artist Patti Smith goes back to the beginning with her latest memoir that dives into her early life and career as an artist. Her introspective outlook offers a great opportunity to revisit some of her earlier work and hear those influences firsthand.
Horses – 50th Anniv [2 LP]
The Philosophy of Snoopy
You know his name and his friends, but how well do you really know Snoopy? He has a lot to say, despite not speaking much. Celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts gang with some written wisdom from the iconic beagle and pair it with this classic holiday soundtrack.
A Charlie Brown Christmas [60th Anniversary Edition] [2025 Picture Disc] [Barnes & Noble Exclusive]
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl, the twice-inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member for his work with Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, has lived through and seen a lot, so these tales run the gamut from the early days of his career to his now legend status. Clearly, The Storyteller is a great fan book but it’s also an amazing look at the grunge movement and the rock scene from the 80s and beyond. Here We Are is the new album from Foo Fighters, and marks the band’s return after the loss of Taylor Hawkins.
But Here We Are
The Woman in Me
As one of the most recognizable cultural icons, Britney Spears has been through a gauntlet, and here she steps out and reclaims her space and her voice with a deeply moving memoir that details her journey through fame and family and the endurance and perseverance required to keep going. With an endearing narrative voice, The Woman in Me is the kind of personal journey that will inspire any reader.
…Baby One More Time
Bob Dylan: Mixing up the Medicine
By Mark Davidson , Parker Fishel
Few musicians are more storied than Bob Dylan, and here in Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine, we have his entire life in one book. Full of hundreds of photos, song lyrics and jottings, this is a window into the mind of an artistic genius like we’ve never seen before.
Mixing Up the Medicine: A Retrospective
The Rolling Stones: Icons
A must-have for any fan of The Rolling Stones, this gorgeous photography book compiles chapters of photos from various photographers and puts all those photos into one comprehensive tome detailing the life and times of one of the most iconic bands in history.
Hackney Diamonds
Negatives: A Photographic Archive of Emo (1996-2006)
Amy Fleisher Madden
Negatives brings to life a decade of emo music that surpassed just being music and became an entire way of life. With gorgeous photography that will take you back to the scenes and contributions from the musicians that made this era unforgettable, you’ll be right there with your favorites, reliving it like the day it happened.
Paramore [Neon Green Vinyl] [Barnes & Noble Exclusive]
My Effin' Life
By Geddy Lee
Rush’s lead man finally comes out with his life story in My Effin’ Life, and it’s as emotionally resonant as they come. Tracing back to his family’s history in WWII, Lee’s artistry was decades in the making, and he spares no detail in exploring his transformation into one of the most celebrated musicians of all time.
Moving Pictures [LP]
Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots (Includes Behind-the-Scenes Stories, Recipes, and Lifestyle Tips) – The Perfect Christmas Gift for Reba Fans
Reba McEntire
Not That Fancy is everything Reba McEntire. With full-color photos, recipes, behind-the-scenes and more, it’s perfect for any fan of the country music star, or fans of fascinating life stories in general. We have an exclusive vinyl edition of the companion album, and features stripped down, acoustic versions of some of her biggest hits along with new material.
Not That Fancy [3 LP Cola Bottle Clear Vinyl] [Barnes and Noble Exclusive]
Star of the Show: My Life on Stage
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is the gift that keeps on giving. The country music icon has been giving fans an in-depth look into her diamond-studded life, and part three offers a stunning collection of photos from her glamorous career. Pair her latest book with one of her greatest hits collections to get a well-rounded look at a music legend.
Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection
My Name Is Barbra
Happy days are here again! EGOT, icon and the funny girl herself shares her story — from Brooklyn to Broadway to Brolin, and everything in between in her long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra. And our gold vinyl exclusive of the 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Yentl is a terrific companion.
Yentl [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present
Paul McCartney
A landmark publishing event featuring Paul McCartney’s lyrics from his time before The Beatles, with The Beatles, Wings and his solo career — 154 songs in all. Included in the book is McCartney’s commentary, never-before-seen photos, handwritten notes, art and ephemera, all of which are part of his personal collection and available to the public for the first time. If you loved the game-changing hardcover edition, you’ll love the paperback, now with additional songs and a personal foreword, thus giving us even more Paul McCartney.
1967-1970 [50th Anniversary Edition] [Half-Speed Mastered]
