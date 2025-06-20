From Thrillers to Rom-Coms: Summer Reads for Every Beach Bag

We know that you’re just as excited about having more time to read this summer as we are. While reading at the beach is expected, how about sneaking in a few pages on your lunch break at the park. Discover a new rom-com to keep you company by the pool or a heart-pounding page turner to bring on the hammock. Reading is a fun-filled escape whether you’re doing it on vacation or in your own backyard this summer. Our list of fiction and non-fiction summer reads is packed with magic, mystery, romance, laughter and stories that will feed your curiosity. You will learn historical facts that are stranger than fiction. You will visit a remote island or go birdwatching. You will fall head-over-heels in love. And, while you’re at it, you might just solve a thrilling mystery or two.

If you, like many others, fell in love with Conor and Maya in Not In Love, then get ready for some Sicilian heat in Problematic Summer Romance. Forced proximity and off-the-charts chemistry makes this a perfect summer escape read.

A fascinating read about a familiar concept from a fresh angle, The Secret History of Bigfoot is a deep dive into American mythmaking. Told with sharp, engaging prose reminiscent of the best travel writing, it has multiple entry points, from the supernatural to the more traditional outdoors.

The title says it all. If you love baseball, Joe Posnanski is here to celebrate with you in 50 moments that define what baseball means. Told in a narrative voice that will hook you immediately, this is the kind of read that baseball fans need.

With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It's a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters.

A little murder mystery with plenty of suspects. Set on a remote island off Iceland during a violent storm, this is a fun read brimming with secrets and hidden agendas. Perfect for fans of Agatha Christie and locked-room mysteries, the surprises are brilliant and keep coming.

Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future in a story about the ins and outs and joys of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.

With birdwatching soaring in popularity, you might want to keep this small but mighty, laugh-out-loud funny birding guide handy. It's the perfect book to bring along on your camping trip, for your morning stroll in the park — you can even take it golfing.

This is a hilarious meditation on the power of art and language to unite people. Full of heart, humor and history, Ferdia Lennon reminds us that there's nothing a show-stopping performance can't fix.

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop By Hwang Bo-reum

This is a cozy fiction read celebrating the magic of books that's impossible to put down. It's a story about carving your own path in the face of conformity. Yeongju always wanted to own a bookshop, and the time has come to make her dream a reality.

A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we'll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.