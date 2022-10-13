Our Game of the Season for 2022 – Wavelength!

As the air cools and daylight wanes, we welcome the season of friends & family gatherings. Getting together with loved ones can include several activities. From apple picking and pumpkin carving to leaf peeping and hiking, the possibilities are endless. But my favorite Fall gathering of all is hosting a Game Night. There’s no better way to break the ice or shake up the monotony of the same old gathering of drinking, eating, and drinking some more (not that there’s anything wrong with that) than with a new board game. Rather than pulling out an old favorite that everyone knows, be the hero and introduce your friends to a unique game they haven’t played before. Something that will spark fun & engaging conversation. Something that will challenge people to work together. For that reason, we are thrilled to announce Wavelength as our 2022 Game of the Season.

Wavelength (B&N 2022 Game of the Season) Other Format $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wavelength (B&N 2022 Game of the Season) Palm Court In Stock Online Other Format $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wavelength is a fantastic social-guessing game, perfect for those who love wordplay such as Codenames and Hues and Cues. The first thing to call out is the stunning artwork on the box – did you notice the profiles? Second is the cool, retro mechanism that’s included and how easy it is to set up. The objective of the game is to guess what your team leader is thinking by getting on the same frequency and scoring the most points. Each Wavelength is a fantastic social-guessing game, perfect for those who love wordplay such as Codenames and Hues and Cues. The first thing to call out is the stunning artwork on the box – did you notice the profiles? Second is the cool, retro mechanism that’s included and how easy it is to set up. The objective of the game is to guess what your team leader is thinking by getting on the same frequency and scoring the most points. Each

round, players pick one person to be the team leader or “psychic.” The psychic gives the wheel a spin, then opens the viewing slot to see where the point values land without letting anyone on either team know. This scoring wedge is the target. The psychic then closes the slot to hide the target and selects a Wavelength card that features two opposite concepts to serve as the two ends of the spectrum, such as “Hot and Cold,” “Good and Bad,” “Boring and Fun,” etc. The psychic gives one clue to their team who then guesses where on the dial the red pointer should be in relation to the two concepts. For example, if the card says “Hot and Cold”, and the leader knows the target is closer to the “Hot” side, they might give the clue “Coffee.” If the target was more towards the “Cold” side, they might give the clue “Snow.” However, if the target was all the way “Hot”, they would probably give clues such as “Lava,” “Chris Evans,” “Harry Styles,” or “Florence Pugh.” I think you know where I’m going with this. But watch out! The opposing team can snag some points of their own. It’s an easy game to learn for ages 12 and up with no limit to the number of players. There’s something to be said about a game that gets people talking and interacting with one another. Wavelength provides insights into how other players see the world. Even if you’re not too familiar with your teammates, you’ll be talking, debating, and high fiving in no time. So, gather up a group of friends and put your telepathic skills to the test. Who said mind games can’t be fun?