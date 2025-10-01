Find A Place for All My Books, Our Game of the Year

Imagine this: it’s a rainy afternoon, the kettle’s whistling, your favorite cardigan is draped over your shoulders, and you’re finally tucked in at home, ready to do what all book lovers constantly need to do – organize your books. We don’t just tidy them; we really take a moment to see them. Sort them out by vibe, memory, genre, or color. Stack them lovingly until they feel just right. Your sister might come in and see stacks and stacks of books, but you know exactly where every title she asks to borrow is.

This is the emotional heartbeat of A Place for All My Books – a new Barnes & Noble Exclusive game we are so proud to announce as our 2025 Game of the Year. Our Exclusive Edition has fun gifts inside, including a bookmark, sticker set and character meeples. Speaking to the personal joys of making sense of a world through loved and collected books, this is the ultimate game for book lovers.

This is not a game about conquest or crisis. There are no dragons to slay, no cities to build, no markets to crash. You’re not a hero or a commander. You’re just you… in your space, with your books. There’s something profoundly real about the theme of this game. Books aren’t just objects – they’re memories, phases of life and comfort zones. Whether you’re a maximalist with stacks around your space or a precision alphabetizer, A Place for All My Books leans into the intimate relationship we have with our personal libraries. The mechanics of the game revolve around that feeling – collecting stories, finding spaces for them and regaining your social battery by spending time with your books. Multiplayer or solo mode, you’ll choose which books to pick up from the village and decide how to arrange them in your space, completing personal “projects” along the way.

This game feels like a love letter to bookworms. If your idea of a perfect night involves tea, soft lighting and a puzzle that speaks to the soul, this game might just earn a permanent place on your shelf – right next to your favorite reads.

Pick up a copy at your local Barnes & Noble or online today. Our edition has a grand surprise inside.