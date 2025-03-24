Novel Gifts for Book Lovers

Hello readers, we’re back with a special announcement: There are now more bookish and literary gifts for us book lovers. Bring your book bag, you’re going to need it! We’ve curated the perfect collection — you now have the best place to turn to when in need of a gift for the readers in your life. Whether it’s a nod to a favorite author, a little treat for yourself (because listen… you deserve one), or a scramble for a last-minute gift (we’ve all been there), this collection was curated by book lovers, for book lovers.

Here’s a scenario we’ve all experienced in one way or another, it’s your sister’s new boyfriend’s birthday and all you know about the guy is his favorite author is Edgar Allen Poe. Simple enough right? Off you go to your local Barnes & Noble. You find yourself standing at the Poe section when the inevitable realization that you have absolutely no idea which Poe titles he’s already read makes its way to the forefront of your consciousness. Now you’re kind of stuck. You can always guess, but maybe he has 10 copies of “The Raven” hidden under his bed because everyone gifts him that title. My recommendations as your trusted bookseller and fellow book lover are as follows:

First, I'd recommend The Raven mug because the thought of sipping on black tea out of an Edgar Allen Poe themed mug on a gloomy morning is beyond dramatic and I'm absolutely here for it.

Second, this notebook is perfect because it can be used to write poetry, yes — OR — to stuff in your purse and jot down grocery lists, doodles, and random notes throughout your day. All of which are positive contributions to your life.

Okay, more breaking news, did you know everyone on Earth is celebrating Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary this year? It’s okay if you didn’t, that’s what we’re here for! Although some of us might not be able to take a flight to England for the festivities, we can still celebrate from our little corner of the world with our collection. Here is how I will be celebrating, I invite you all to join:

Let's all pretend we're in Little Women and write in our Little Women journals while sitting in a big field when the sun is shining bright. Yes? That's what I'm doing. Maybe my writing will become a collection of short stories one day.

After I light my Jane Austen candle and write in my Little Women notebook, I will be cutting some wildflowers and gathering them into our Pride and Prejudice Book Vase. I love tucking our book vases by the window. I've also used them as catch-all's by my door.

And after our little celebration is done let’s all hope Jane Austen feels like she’s receiving a warm hug from all of us.

Fall down the rabbit hole and discover our Alice in Wonderland collection. Alice in Wonderland is my favorite of all the classics. Well, top 3. Well, 3 are tied for number one because who can really choose. They’re classics for a reason, right?

My favorite out of this collection is the deck of playing cards. You know the TikTok trend where everyone collects artsy matchboxes? Well, I collect different artsy playing cards. The illustrations in the deck are beautiful and if you haven't hopped on my train yet, I welcome you to make this deck of playing cards the first in your collection.

We didn’t stop with our friends mentioned above (Edgar Allen Poe is a friend in my head, don’t judge me); we curated a Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie collection too. We invite you to see the entire collection here. These authors have written some of the most beloved stories in history, and although it may sound dramatic to say, it feels like maybe Lewis Carroll smiles a little every time we take a sip out of an Alice in Wonderland mug. Being a book lover is more than just loving to read; it’s about connecting through story. Something about this collection feels less like a giftshop souvenir and more like a thoughtful extension of a loved novel or beloved author. It feels like we’re keeping their story alive beyond the written word.