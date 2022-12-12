Best Last Minute Gifts for Book Lovers

We get it, while it might seem easy to give presents to us readers, finding books we haven’t read is difficult. Many resort to gift cards for this very fact (something we can guarantee we’re never against). But we also understand that sometimes you might want to give the reader in your life something a little more personal. So, we’ve got your back. With ten items perfect for the reader in your life, we have you covered to put together the ultimate reader’s gift package.

Homesick – Book Club Candle Other Format $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Homesick – Book Club Candle Homesick Other Format $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It's a truth universally acknowledged that readers adore candles, so look no further than the Book Club candle from Homesick. Scenting the scene with notes of nutmeg, amber, and sandalwood, this candle will wrap around readers as they cuddle up with their book club's next read. And if their book club happens to be looking for that next read, we simply must recommend our Book of the Year, Lessons in Chemistry. A historical fiction built for discussions with its focus on women in STEM in the 1950s, we can't recommend it enough!

Mighty Bright Recharge Book Light, Blue Other Format $32.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mighty Bright Recharge Book Light, Blue Mighty Bright In Stock Online Other Format $32.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Let's be real, readers don't stop reading when it gets dark outside…or inside. So, get them the gift that will keep their eyes from straining with this brilliantly blue and bright book light. Without any battery changes necessary and a life of up to 60 hours before you'll need to recharge it with a USB cable, this dimmable book light is perfect for readers to utilize. Might we also recommend Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng to go along with this gift? This blue Mighty Bright book light will go perfectly with the beautiful blue cover of the book, and it will illuminate this story which shines a light on the way injustices can be ignored and how humans survive a broken world with their hearts intact.

Wood Book Board Other Format $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wood Book Board GiftCraft In Stock Online Other Format $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This wood book board is perfect for the bibliophile in your life who also loves to host. Whether it's book clubs or bringing a charcuterie board to an event, this bamboo serving board is the perfect addition to any book lover's kitchen supplies! Step up this board with the cookbook Beautiful Boards. With themed boards, step-by-step instructions, and gorgeous images, it's full of the perfect recipes to take your parties and gatherings to the next level!

B&N Exclusive Crème Shearling Throw (50"x60") Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. B&N Exclusive Crème Shearling Throw (50"x60") Northpoint Trading In Stock Online Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cuddling up with a stellar book simply demands a soft, plush throw. This blanket is ultra-soft and is stately, fitting in with any décor or style within a home. Not only that, but it will keep them extra warm and comfy as they get lost within the pages of their book. Help them warm up while wrapped in the blanket and unthaw the chilling cold case at the center of The Widowmaker by Hannah Morrissey. Set in Black Harbor, Michigan, this book has a setting and a story that will send shivers down readers' spines.

Wooden Book Stand Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wooden Book Stand GiftCraft In Stock Online Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For that book lover in your life who's also a big cook, we highly recommend this wooden book stand. Shaped like a classic cutting board, this bamboo book stand will hold their favorite recipe book open. With a back frame that will keep the cookbook upright and a raised ledge to keep the page in place, this stand allows cooks to work handsfree. If you are looking to pair this with a cookbook, we recommend Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean. For foodies, for chefs, for artists and art lovers, for thought-leaders and makers, and for the kind of reader who is compelled by the idea that sometimes one person can change everything, Noma 2.0 is the gift book of the season.

Book Lover Magnet Set Other Format $12.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Book Lover Magnet Set Seltzer Goods In Stock Online Other Format $12.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This book themed magnet set is perfect for the reader in your life to be able to stick their TBR list, a book quote that struck them, or a book review that intrigues them to their fridge. Or maybe, they just want little bookish accents to add to their kitchen. Regardless, we're convinced that this should be an addition to their holiday goodies. And, if they love romance, we think they'd get along splendidly with Nora and Charlie, the bibliophiles at the center of Emily Henry's Book Lovers.

Bibliophile Diverse Spines 500-Piece Puzzle Other Format $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bibliophile Diverse Spines 500-Piece Puzzle Jamise Harper , Jane Mount , Jane Mount In Stock Online Other Format $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For readers who enjoy expanding their worldview and puzzles, we have the Bibliophile Diverse Spines 500-Piece Puzzle, and even better, its box is the shape of a book! Readers can discover books written by brilliant literary heroes like Min Jin Lee, James Baldwin, and Tommy Orange while spending some time putting the pieces of this puzzle together. If you're looking for a great book to pair this with, grab People Person by Candice Carty-Williams for a witty story of family ties told with humor and insight.

Mental Floss: The Curious Reader Journal for Book Lovers Other Format $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mental Floss: The Curious Reader Journal for Book Lovers Erin McCarthy, Erin , the team at Mental Floss In Stock Online Other Format $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If your reader is like us, they have a TBR list a mile long, have already finished reading lots of books, and are only ever discovering MORE. The Curious Reader Journal for Book Lovers makes the greatest gift for people fitting this category with guided entries, bookshelf-organizing help, and space to record and rate titles and reflect on favorites. If we were reflecting on some of our favorites from this year, one of them would definitely be our Discover Prize Winner, The Rabbit Hutch. This dazzling debut pairs lyrical prose with the profound in this deep dive into Midwestern life, and readers are certain to fall in love with it!

Murder Most Puzzling: The Missing Will 500-Piece Puzzle Other Format $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Murder Most Puzzling: The Missing Will 500-Piece Puzzle Stephanie von Reiswitz In Stock Online Other Format $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of mysteries and thrillers will be elated to discover this puzzle that readers not only solve as a jigsaw, but also gives clues for them to solve a mystery. Fans of Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes stories along with amateur sleuths will adore this puzzle as they work to solve this murder-mystery that brings back a popular jigsaw format from the 1990s. If you're looking to pair a book with this, we recommend adding Marple: Twelve New Mysteries. Bringing stellar authors together for this anthology twist on Agatha Christie's Marple novels (her last one being Sleeping Murder), these stories bring fun twists while sticking to the tradition of a mystery convention.

That brings our recommendations to a close, but if you’re looking for more ideas, check out our holiday gift guide, which is full of book and non-book gift ideas alike! We also recommend popping in stores and asking our booksellers for their recommendations, especially for books.