There is little more delicious than falling headlong into almost any book by the extraordinary, and much missed, David McCullough — twice winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award — an individual who believed in the lessons of history and the power of books. Of his many brilliant works, where to start? Or, what to reread? Prompted by the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day, we suggest that you start with 1776, a work that brings to life this pivotal first full and very fragile year of the Revolutionary War. The depth of the research is impeccable, but the exuberant joy is in the beauty of the story, as written and as spoken. Oh, what a voice! With an easy, inviting warmth and gravitas, McCullough brings to life the struggles, foibles, triumphs and sacrifices of those who shaped the birth of a nation, the powerful and the ordinary.