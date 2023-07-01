9 Best American History Audiobooks Featuring Pivotal Moments and People
July launches with a celebratory bang! Parades, concerts, barbecues, family gatherings, and of course fireworks, commemorating July 4, 1776, when the Second Continental Congress adopted the “unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America.” In a nod to that long ago pivotal vote, we’ve chosen a few much-loved American history titles — some classic, some new — that explore the arc and legacies of our monumental, often fraught national project. From pre-America, through Revolution, several consequential presidencies and two extraordinarily impactful individuals, there is plenty here to keep you captivated… sweeping tales of human endeavor, larger than life characters — good, bad and complicated — all with a bit of suspense, surprise and aha moments along the way.
There is little more delicious than falling headlong into almost any book by the extraordinary, and much missed, David McCullough — twice winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award — an individual who believed in the lessons of history and the power of books. Of his many brilliant works, where to start? Or, what to reread? Prompted by the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day, we suggest that you start with 1776, a work that brings to life this pivotal first full and very fragile year of the Revolutionary War. The depth of the research is impeccable, but the exuberant joy is in the beauty of the story, as written and as spoken. Oh, what a voice! With an easy, inviting warmth and gravitas, McCullough brings to life the struggles, foibles, triumphs and sacrifices of those who shaped the birth of a nation, the powerful and the ordinary.
Remarkably eye-opening, 1491 is an exploration that takes us back to pre-Columbian America, the “before-times” of our American experiment. What you will find is a “new world” vastly different from the one you learned about in school. Far from the vast natural, unexplored wilderness we imagine existed a continent teeming with highly organized communities, adept at agriculture, architecture and political culture. What this reveals about both Indigenous and European cultures changes our perspective and widens understanding of where we have come from and who we are today. Charles Mann is a respected journalist who writes lucidly on issues of science and culture, much in the vein of Jared Diamond. Paired here with Darrell Dennis’s erudite, expressive and entertaining narration, 1491 is a captivating trip through a revelatory history.
In 2018, Nathaniel Philbrick — author of In the Heart of the Sea and, more recently, a captivating trilogy exploring the arc of the American Revolution — set off with his wife Melissa (and their dog Dora) to follow in the footsteps of George Washington, who immediately after his 1789 inauguration set off on a first presidential fact-finding excursion hoping to unite a country that had never quite been and was not yet “united”. Intertwining history, adventure, travelogue, biography, memoir and reflection, Travels with George is a delightfully quirky, yet firmly grounded history of the early republic, as it was and as we now see it. How lucky to have the author as our narrator. Philbrick’s delivery is first-rate, his voice conveying a deep spirit of delight, wonder and observation. You will be happy for his companionship.
Sarah Vowell is a journalist, essayist, social critic, actor, author and unabashed lover of American history with a keen eye for absurdity and an unforgettable voice. For those familiar with her National Public Radio and This American Life commentary, you know what fun — and enlightenment — is in store. If you are “meeting” her for the first time, hang onto your hat. Criss-crossing the country, unearthing lesser-known stories and hidden connection, employing a signature blend of wit, humor and genuine curiosity, Vowell — with a posse of friends, tour guides and curators voiced here by Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart, Stephen King, Daniel Handler and others — takes readers on a mesmerizingly unconventional, irresistible quest to visit the places associated with the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield and William McKinley. Assassination Vacation is both a serious and laugh-out-loud odyssey, one that will challenge some preconceptions and is highly likely to make you ready for trip on a Sarah Vowell tour bus.
Bestselling author Candice Millard’s quite different approach (from Sarah Vowell) to the history of James A. Garfield, 20th President of the United States, will keep readers engaged from start to finish. Conspiracy, corruption, medical malpractice, political intrigue and social upheaval all lie at the heart of this brilliantly gripping and tragic story of one man’s extraordinary rise to power and another’s obsessive descent. Destiny is a close-up human story, while equally powerful and suspenseful enough to rival a great true crime mystery, making it a perfect choice for readers who love the suspense and step-by-step gritty detail of Eric Larson, David Grann, Ben Macintyre and Lynne Olson. Perfect also is the pairing of Millard’s words and award-winning actor and narrator Paul Michael, who wonderfully captures the nuances of voice, character and propulsive suspense. (Bonus, you might want to listen to B&N’s Poured Over Podcast interview of Candice Millard, speaking to her most recent book, River of the Gods.)
John Avlon — author, journalist and senior political analyst and anchor at CNN — gives a superb and lively reading of his compelling exploration of Abraham Lincoln’s relentless efforts to navigate the treacherous waters of the Civil War — to preserve unity, pursue peace and pave the way for a reconciled nation. Avalon neatly navigates the complexities of the era’s political landscape, shedding new light on the debates, power struggles and personal sacrifices that defined the Lincoln presidency. Lincoln and the Fight for Peace was a Best Book of 2022 (Foreign Affairs and Vanity Fair) and drew accolades from Ken Burns and Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer.
This monumental, won’t-let-go account of a wildly complicated historical figure is simply not to be missed. Fifty years at the center of Washington as a companion, confessor, and enemy of presidents and political power players. A consummate professional and crime fighter, and yet simultaneously a master of manipulation, surveillance and government overreach. There is no full picture of the 20th century (and the 21st) — politics and law, the Presidency, the country — without accounting for the long reach of influence that was J. Edgar Hoover. Gage’s writing is stunning, and Gabra Zackman’s narration strikes just the right tone and expression, navigating a great deal of detail with aplomb. Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Biography, the 2022 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2023 Bancroft Prize in American History and Diplomacy, G-Man is destined to be the authoritative biography of Hoover “the Enigma” for years to come.
A fortissimo hallelujah for Jonathan Eig’s King: A Life, the first full biography of Martin Luther King Jr. in three decades — a spellbinding, landmark book that dives deep — plumbs historical records both personal and public (many only recently available), uncovers pivotal moments of triumph and challenge, busts myth and corrects the record. This breathtaking, technicolor portrait of a complex and historically impactful individual is a much-needed reminder that King is worlds more than one brilliant speech. For the audiobook edition, accolades to the narrator: we are fortunate to find the award-winning Dion Graham — narrator of over 300 audiobooks and an AudioFile Golden Voice award, and multiple Earphones and Audie Awards — who stirringly represents the many voices throughout the book and gives a particularly sensitive presentation of Dr. King. Sink in and enjoy!
Our 44th President was a remarkably reflective thinker, writer and orator who assumed his office at a pivotal juncture in our nation’s story. His memoir is everything we can hope for — inspirational, enlightening, evocative, essential, funny, a wellspring of history and humanity. Who better to narrate this extraordinary story than Obama himself? Sit down and take it all in. This winner of an Audie Award for Best Narration by the Author in 2022, shimmers. And remember, someday soon, we hope, comes volume two!
Our 44th President was a remarkably reflective thinker, writer and orator who assumed his office at a pivotal juncture in our nation’s story. His memoir is everything we can hope for — inspirational, enlightening, evocative, essential, funny, a wellspring of history and humanity. Who better to narrate this extraordinary story than Obama himself? Sit down and take it all in. This winner of an Audie Award for Best Narration by the Author in 2022, shimmers. And remember, someday soon, we hope, comes volume two!