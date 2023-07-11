It’s Magical to the Core: An Exclusive Guest Post from Josh Winning, Author of Burn the Negative

Hardcover $24.36 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Burn the Negative Burn the Negative By Josh Winning In Stock Online Hardcover $24.36 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Scream your hearts out, Horror fans — Josh Winning’s newest novel has lots of nods to your favorite movies and is perfect for anyone who loves books by Grady Hendrix and Riley Sager. A former actress of a cursed horror movie arrives in L.A. to cover its remake as a journalist, and things immediately go awry. As the body count rises among the cast and crew (just like it did in her movie), she finds herself on the run, and trying to end the curse once and for all. Certain to send shivers down your spine, Burn the Negative is a fast-paced slasher that will leave you reaching for the popcorn and double checking that your doors are locked. Keep reading for a guest post from Josh Winning about how pop culture has influenced him and what horror movies he recommends you watch after finishing his book. Scream your hearts out, Horror fans — Josh Winning’s newest novel has lots of nods to your favorite movies and is perfect for anyone who loves books by Grady Hendrix and Riley Sager. A former actress of a cursed horror movie arrives in L.A. to cover its remake as a journalist, and things immediately go awry. As the body count rises among the cast and crew (just like it did in her movie), she finds herself on the run, and trying to end the curse once and for all. Certain to send shivers down your spine, Burn the Negative is a fast-paced slasher that will leave you reaching for the popcorn and double checking that your doors are locked. Keep reading for a guest post from Josh Winning about how pop culture has influenced him and what horror movies he recommends you watch after finishing his book.

Hi, my name is Josh Winning, and I’m a pop-culture obsessive. Sometimes, I feel like a grown-up version of those kids in Dawson’s Creek — I can’t not speak in movie quotes and, for the longest time, Entertainment Weekly has been my bible.

I suppose it was inevitable that I’d end up writing books that dissect and celebrate media in its various forms. Without the inspiration that TV, books and movies provided, I wouldn’t be a writer, and my novels are all indebted to the media I grew up loving (and still love). Burn the Negative is about a journalist reporting on the remake of a cursed 90s horror movie that she starred in as a child, while The Shadow Glass is a love letter to the likes of Labyrinth and The NeverEnding Story, in which movie puppets come to life in the real world.

Pop culture is a constant source of inspiration for me. As a film journalist, I have not only written about popular culture, but been there to see it happening in real time. Burn the Negative was informed in part by a press trip I took in 2016, when I visited the home of Lorraine Warren — she was the psychic whose story has been adapted for the screen in the Conjuring movies, where she is played by Vera Farmiga. I loved the idea of pairing a psychic with a journalist and seeing what sort of drama (or horror!) would unfold, and Burn the Negative was born.

The concept of my first novel, The Shadow Glass, was similarly sparked by the movies. In 2013, I visited London’s Pinewood Studios, where I interviewed Kermit the Frog before he acted out the Tower of London sequence on the set of Muppets Most Wanted. The sight reminded me just how much I loved Jim Henson’s puppet creations, having grown-up with Labyrinth, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal and Jim Henson’s The Storyteller. My yearning for more TV shows and movies like that motivated me to sit down and write my own.

I consider myself very fortunate to be able to engage with culture in this way. I love movies and I love writing, and somehow, I’ve managed to carve out a career for myself in the middle of that Venn diagram. I approach writing a story like I am making a movie. I think about what the sets look like. Which actors are playing the characters. What they wear. How they move. Which movies they love. I build a soundtrack on Spotify that I listen to on repeat. To my mind, there is no distinction between a novel and a movie. They’re both visual mediums, they just beam images into our brains in different ways.

This is the thing that I love most about popular culture: it’s magical to the core. The more you learn about TV shows and movies, the more fascinating they become, and what goes on behind the scenes is often as interesting as what ends up on-screen. That’s what I really hope comes through in my novels. If you start peeling that enchanted onion, you just find more magic, and that, to me, is endlessly inspiring.

Horror movies to watch after reading Burn the Negative

DVD $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wes Craven's New Nightmare/Freddy Vs. Jason Wes Craven's New Nightmare/Freddy Vs. Jason In Stock Online DVD $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The last A Nightmare on Elm Street film made by Wes Craven, aka the master of horror, this is an intelligent shocker that blends fact and fiction to thrilling effect. Freddy is genuinely frightening again. The last A Nightmare on Elm Street film made by Wes Craven, aka the master of horror, this is an intelligent shocker that blends fact and fiction to thrilling effect. Freddy is genuinely frightening again.

Blu-ray $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In the Mouth of Madness In the Mouth of Madness In Stock Online Blu-ray $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A mind-bending cosmic horror from director John Carpenter (Halloween), this stars Sam Neill as an insurance investigator attempting to track down a missing horror novelist, who finds himself in a spooky town where reality comes apart at the seams. A mind-bending cosmic horror from director John Carpenter (Halloween), this stars Sam Neill as an insurance investigator attempting to track down a missing horror novelist, who finds himself in a spooky town where reality comes apart at the seams.

Blu-ray $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Candyman – Special Edition Candyman – Special Edition In Stock Online Blu-ray $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One of the classiest horror films I’ve ever seen, this stars Virginia Madsen as a student delving into the urban legend of the Candyman, played with a poet’s grace by Tony Todd. It. Is. Gory. One of the classiest horror films I’ve ever seen, this stars Virginia Madsen as a student delving into the urban legend of the Candyman, played with a poet’s grace by Tony Todd. It. Is. Gory.