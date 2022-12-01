Lauren Graham on Have I Told You This Already?

“Storytelling can just be you understanding yourself, but it turns into something else when it’s a shared piece—so much of anything in life is practice, and just pure showing up…I think that’s just important to remember, you’re not always going to feel inspired or inspirational, or you’re not going to feel you’ve done your best. And you just have to ignore that voice and keep going.” Lauren Graham (Talking as Fast as I Can) is an absolute delight on the page and on the screen (Gilmore Girls and Parenthood) and she joins us on the show to talk about her new book, Have I Told You This Already? along with Old Lady Jackson, marmalade, rereading and rewatching, her writing process, what’s next for her and more with guest host Marie Cummings. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

Featured Books (Episode):

Have I Told You This Already? by Lauren Graham

Someday, Someday, Maybe by Lauren Graham

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Searle

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Marie Cummings and mixed by Harry Liang. Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).