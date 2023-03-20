Listen Up! April 2023 on Poured Over
Spring’s sprung, and we have some fabulous writers joining us on Poured Over in April.
Bestselling authors like: Jeanette Walls (The Glass Castle), live from our flagship store on New York’s Union Square discussing HANG THE MOON. Charles Frazier (Cold Mountain) on THE TRACKERS, a terrific noir set during The Great Depression. Dennis Lehane (Mystic River) returns to South Boston in SMALL MERCIES. Curtis Sittenfeld (Eligible: A Modern Retelling of Pride & Prejudice) delivers a thoroughly modern ROMANTIC COMEDY. Victor LaValle (The Changeling) trades New York for Montana but keeps the monsters in his latest work of literary horror, LONE WOMEN, and, in another live taping from Union Square, David Grann (Killers of the Flower Moon) delivers another corker of a true adventure story in THE WAGER: A TALE OF SHIPWRECK, MUTINY AND MURDER.
We love a debut novel around these parts: don’t miss Gina Chung’s unforgettable coming-of-age story, SEA CHANGE and Nick Medina’s page-turner — part thriller, part horror story, part coming-of-age) — SISTERS OF THE LOST NATION.
Singer/songwriter Natalie Merchant joins us to talk about her new album, KEEP YOUR COURAGE, before she heads out on tour.
David Grann is just part of the collection of indelible nonfiction voices we’re featuring on the show this month. We have episodes featuring YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL, a memoir from poet Maggie Smith (Goldenrod). A LIVING REMEDY, a story of class and grief, love and family from Atlantic contributor Nicole Chung (All You Can Ever Know). And we have a Double Shot episode with MOTT STREET by Ava Chin (Eating Wildly) and ORDINARY NOTES by Christina Sharpe (In the Wake: On Blackness and Being).
