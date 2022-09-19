Listen Up! October 2022 on Poured Over

Without a doubt, October’s peak Spooky Season—AND the perfect time to curl up with a great book. As always, we’re mixing it up this month on Poured Over with new authors we can’t wait for you to meet along with fan favorites and more.

All This Could be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews is a smart, sharp Millennial coming-of-age story that fans of Sally Rooney’s Normal People won’t want to miss. We been fans of Jess Kidd’s ever since Mr. Flood’s Last Resort and Things in Jars, and we’re absolutely over the moon for The Night Ship, her twistiest gothic novel yet. Superstar Celeste Ng (Little Fires Everywhere) returns with an unforgettable and beautifully written story of motherhood in Our Missing Hearts. We have nothing but love for Morgan Talty’s story collection Night of the Living Rez, which our booksellers compare to There There by Tommy Orange and Love Medicine by Louise Erdrich. How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu is wildly original, just like David Mitchell‘s books, especially Cloud Atlas. National Book Award finalists George Saunders and Lydia Millet join us to talk about their newest books, Liberation Day and Dinosaurs: A Novel. We taping the show live at our Union Square store in NYC with Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan and Mad Honey, their co-written novel about fresh starts. Majorie Liu presents The Night Eaters, the first volume in a new horror trilogy she’s created with Sana Takeda, the illustrator of their earlier bestseller, Monstress.



Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers) is Making a Scene in her first book, a memoir-in-essays about life, love and art. We return to Ross Gay‘s poetry again and again; his latest essay collection, Inciting Joy, is a wonder, the perfect companion to his bestseller, The Book of Delights (both of which we’re adding to our re-reading rotation). Siddhartha Mukherjee, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for The Emperor of All Maladies, joins us to talk about The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human. And if you can’t stop thinking about Invisible Child by Andrea Elliott or Alex Kotlowitz‘s books, don’t miss our episode with Nicholas Davidoff and his new book, The Other Side of Prospect.