The Sign On James Patterson’s Door: A Guest Post from Marshall Karp, Author of NYPD Red 7: The Murder Sorority

People often ask me what it’s like to go from writing books on my own to writing bestsellers with James Patterson?

My go-to answer is “it’s like being traded up from a farm team to play for the New York Yankees.” And then I add, “In October.”

Jim and I met in 1990. He was the creative director of a major advertising agency, and he hired me as a freelance copywriter. The first thing I saw when I walked into his office was the sign on his door.

In only two words he let me (and everyone else who reported to him) know that he had no tolerance for the predictable. Good is never good enough. He set the bar high, and yes, it was intimidating.

We hit it off, and twenty years later, with the advertising business far behind us, Jim called and asked if I’d coauthor a book with him. I’d already written the first four books in my Lomax and Biggs series, but this really did feel like I was being called up to the majors.

I’ll never forget the day Jim called me after Kill Me If You Can was released. “Congratulations,” he said. “You’re a #1 New York Times bestselling author.”

A few months later we had lunch, and I pitched an idea to him. A hand-picked squad of NYPD cops who answer the call whenever a crime is committed against New York City’s rich and famous. An elite task force called NYPD RED.

He loved it. We hammered out the concept, and I started sending him chapters. Nothing felt better than hearing him say, “I didn’t see that coming.”

We produced six NYPD RED books together, and then it happened… every coauthor’s dream. James Patterson announced that “I’m thrilled to have Marshall Karp take on the NYPD RED series.”

When I sat down to write this first book on my own, I felt the same way I did the first time I flew solo in a single-engine plane. Nervous, but filled with confidence that I’d learned from a pro, and I wouldn’t crash and burn.

Apparently, I didn’t, because Publishers Weekly gave NYPD RED 7: THE MURDER SORORITY a coveted starred review and said it’s “the best yet in the series.”

One final word. Even though James didn’t write this one with me, I want to give credit where credit is due. He nurtured the series, he trusted me to carry it forward, and of course he’s been inspiring me to deliver great work ever since I saw that sign on his office door 32 years ago.

It said, “Surprise me.”