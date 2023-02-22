Get to Know the Moomins: Discover Which B&N Locations Have Moomin Product

The Moomins are a series of characters who appear in a set of much-loved children’s books written by the Finnish artist and author Tove Jansson. The Moomin stories are adored by millions of fans young and old all over the world, thanks to their humour and wisdom, the wide range of emotions portrayed, and the charming Nordic style of Jansson’s writing and illustrations.

Each book takes readers on a new adventure, as the Moomin family and their friends find themselves chasing after comets, staging plays in floating theatres, and running away to live on a haunted island – amongst other unusual things!

Here’s a guide to some of the characters you will meet in these charming stories all the way from Scandinavia:

Moomintroll

Kind, caring and curious, Moomintroll is a great lover of nature and a true friend. His life is full of excitement and adventure, thanks to his daring companions and his tolerant (and somewhat eccentric!) parents. Although he can be a sensitive character, anxious not to offend and susceptible to being teased, Moomintroll is bold and courageous whenever it is required.

Snufkin

Moomintroll’s best friend Snufkin is a philosopher and a wanderer who enjoys the simple things in life: fishing, playing his harmonica and walking alone at night. A free spirit with no interest in owning things, Snufkin enjoys challenging authority figures such as park keepers. He greatly values his independence but faithfully returns to Moominvalley every spring.

Little My

Fiery and independent, Little My is a tiny character with an enormous personality! Known for her sharp tongue, quick temper and mischievous nature, she seems to thrive in dangerous situations and sometimes takes pleasure in the small misfortunes that befall others. But still, she is loyal, protective, and an honest friend, and her bravery makes her a good person to have around in a crisis.

Snorkmaiden

A creative and excitable dreamer whose imagination comes in handy on adventures, Snorkmaiden is very resourceful and quick-thinking, which often leads to her saving the day in style with a unique and ingenious solution. For example, she once rescued Moomintroll from a deep-sea octopus with nothing other than a ruby looking-glass!

Moominmamma

The gentle and nurturing heart of the Moomin family, Moominmamma has a special skill for ensuring that people feel cared for and welcome to be themselves. Her housekeeping might seem unusual to some – she’d rather leave the dishes out in the rain than wash them herself – and she has a rebellious streak and a great love of fun.

Moominpappa

Moominpappa thinks he’s a great thinker, a talented storyteller and a fearless traveller… and his family are always happy to indulge him! Being a restless sort, Moominpappa occasionally longs for adventure or for something new and exciting to happen, but he is an honourable Moomin who always tries to fulfill his duties.

If you’re new to the Moomins and would like to get to know Moomintroll and his friends, Comet in Moominland and Finn Family Moomintroll are highly recommended places to start!

