Jennifer Egan

Egan cements herself into icon status with this standalone novel that meditates on the effects of privacy and memory; a mind-altering read that is both creative and complex. Set in the same world as Goon Squad, The Candy House follows the rise of a new tech start-up that allows users to access all their memories and upload them to a cloud database. With a staggering array of characters and narrative perspectives, this is an uncanny examination of the role of technology, nostalgia and vanity in our culture that readers will remember for years to come.