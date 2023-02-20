New March Paperbacks You Won’t Want to Miss!
March is delivering us a stack of paperbacks we’ve been waiting for. From essays to fiction and thrillers, we have something for every reader. Get ready to build some more bookshelves because you won’t be able to stop at only one of these fantastic books!
The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet
The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet
Many know John Green from his YA novels, most notably The Fault in Our Stars. This collection of essays will bring readers deeper into his orbit with the wit, humor, and storytelling he’s well known for. Now in paperback with two brand-new essays, discover our world as rated on a five-star scale. Or listen to the lovely self-narrated audiobook and hear it from the man himself.
The Lincoln Highway: A Novel
The Lincoln Highway: A Novel
Buckle up for an unforgettable journey from master storyteller Amor Towles, set in the tumultuous year of 1954. Two brothers, two stowaways, and 10 days to New York City — Lincoln Highway is a wild ride of a read that will leave you reluctant to pump the breaks before you’ve sped through the entire book.
The Four Winds: A Novel
The Four Winds: A Novel
This is the book for anyone who has stood in the face of discouraging odds and has grappled with them anyways. Set during the Great Depression, Four Winds tells the story of abundance followed by devastation. Elsa’s grit and fight for survival will dust away any reservations about Hannah’s ability to both break and mend hearts.
The Tobacco Wives: A Novel
The Tobacco Wives: A Novel
Set in 1940s North Carolina, The Tobacco Wives is a beautiful and vivid story about a courageous young woman who stumbles upon a cover-up threatening to dismantle her small town. Big Tobacco is king in the American south, and Maddie Sykes must figure out who she can trust. Engrossing and authentic, Adele Myers harvests a tale from both her own family’s and North Carolina’s history that readers won’t be able to put down.
The Diamond Eye: A Novel
The Diamond Eye: A Novel
This story of desperation and heroism follows Mila Pavlichenko, student and constant reader —until Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia changes everything. Trading her books for a gun, Mila reinvents herself as a deadly sniper known as Lady Death. Captivating and powerful, The Diamond Eye is the perfect historical fiction to pick up this month.
The Candy House: A Novel
The Candy House: A Novel
Egan cements herself into icon status with this standalone novel that meditates on the effects of privacy and memory; a mind-altering read that is both creative and complex. Set in the same world as Goon Squad, The Candy House follows the rise of a new tech start-up that allows users to access all their memories and upload them to a cloud database. With a staggering array of characters and narrative perspectives, this is an uncanny examination of the role of technology, nostalgia and vanity in our culture that readers will remember for years to come.
One Italian Summer: A Novel
One Italian Summer: A Novel
Travel to the Amalfi Coast and lose yourself in this mother-daughter drama with Rebecca Serle’s One Italian Summer. Laugh, cry, and heal alongside Katy as she spends her summer on the vacation she was supposed to take alongside her mom. Serle’s trademark storytelling plays with time in a way that envelops readers in magic and feels like the perfect sunny, summer day.
Sea of Tranquility: A novel
Sea of Tranquility: A novel
Spanning centuries and lightyears, Sea of Tranquility is a masterpiece of speculative fiction. Emily St. John Mandel hits notes of time travel and art with an elegance and tenderness that will envelop readers, tugging them towards this bold story of survival, humanity, and death. With seemingly interconnected characters, and eerie landscape, and a dystopian world — if you pick up this book, prepare to have your breath stolen away by this mind-bending read.
Kaikeyi: A Novel
Kaikeyi: A Novel
This stunning debut is a reimagining of the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana, and it follows Kaikeyi, a woman raised on the stories of the gods. When she finds that she has some magic of her own, she toes the line between duty and rebellion, and between doing what’s best for the women in her kingdom and what’s expected of her. Mesmerizing and thought-provoking, this is the perfect read for fans of Circe.
To Paradise: A Novel
To Paradise: A Novel
Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life remains a favorite and of readers everywhere, and her newest To Paradise will make your heart ache and head spin. Three distinct yet interconnected stories, each a century apart, explore love, loss, and everything that makes us human. Yanagihara’s latest is a profound and compelling novel that will resonate with readers through lifetimes.
Young Mungo
Young Mungo
From the Booker Prize-winning author of Shuggie Bain comes Young Mungo, a story of queer love and working-class families that will draw readers in with its sparkling prose and high stakes. Caught in tender and heartachingly tense circumstances, James and Mungo will capture readers’ hearts as they fall in love and have to fight for a future. Pick up Young Mungo and let its genius wash over you in this nuanced and heartbreaking novel.
City on Fire
City on Fire
Don Winslow has brought us another epic crime story, the first in a new series. City on Fire is a gripping thriller full of action and characters that could have been ripped from the headlines of The Boston Globe. The Irish and Italian Mobs are at war and bodies litter the quiet streets of New England — but the carnage won’t stop there. This gritty tale of loyalty, betrayal, and honor is perfect for fans of The Godfather or The Brothers Bulger.
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel
A fast-paced thriller full of family drama and plot twists, The Last Thing He Told Me is a suspenseful story readers won’t be able to put down. The perfect novel to escape into, this book is one that unsettles and comforts all at once. Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey must work together to uncover the real identity of Bailey’s father after he goes missing — and stay alive themselves.
Other People's Clothes: A Novel
Other People's Clothes: A Novel
In Other Peoples Clothes, two American students abroad find themselves at the crossroads of murder and celebrity. Henkel brilliantly stages a cat and mouse game between a well-known thriller novelist and two art students, one that explores the intensity of female friendships, millennial life, and identity. The harrowing suspense will give readers a rush as they step into the lives of these characters.
The Beatryce Prophecy (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Beatryce Prophecy (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Kate DiCamillo , Sophie Blackall
Kate DiCamillo is a longtime favorite of ours, and The Beatryce Prophecy reminds us of everything we love about her. Coupled with gorgeous illustrations by Sophie Blackall, this adventure is an exploration of fate, love, and self-discovery all set in a medieval land. Atmospheric and enthralling, DiCamillo’s penned yet another journey young readers and their parents will adore.
