Not-To-Be Missed Audiobooks for Fall

For book lovers, fall delivers an embarrassment of riches as vibrant and varied as the changing leaf colors. The audiobook format is no exception. To help guide you through the audiobook equivalent of limitless New England leaf piles, we gathered some of our top recommendations with a strong focus on not-to-miss narration: full casts, award-winning narrators, celebrities, and audio exclusives.

Fiction

The Elements: A Novel By John Boyne

Narrated by Anna Friel , Colin Morgan , Dane Whyte O'Hara , Niamh Cusack

Four novellas, four connected stories, four voices. The Elements, by acclaimed Irish novelist John Boyne, is an epic saga that weaves together four narratives, each representing a different perspective on crime: the enabler, the accomplice, the perpetrator, and the victim. This is thought-provoking, heartbreaking, and simply beautiful as both a story and as an example of the power of audio.

As a former children’s book publisher, I am always on the lookout for audio storytelling for kids where narrator and listener are actively experiencing the story together instead of the listener being read to as a passive participant. In reaching that bar, these three selections transcend their categorization as books for younger readers and are on this list for all ages to enjoy.

Hansel & Gretel with Stephen King! (Fun fact: he is Dad to Joe Hill, author of another book on this list). Did you just raise your eyebrows when hearing that the master of horror that’s definitely not intended for children reads a fairytale classic? Understandable, of course, but think about this story: kids abandoned by their parents who get lost in the woods and are at the mercy of a witch. Kind of terrifying, as most fairytales are. Which makes it a perfect fit for King, who gives an energetic performance, where he delights in the scary bits and fears for the brave siblings.

I was lucky enough to cheer on a gleeful Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live fame in person when she won an Audie Award for Humor against four adult nominees for her first authored and narrated book in this sweet and fun series. This follow-up middle-grade adventure is just as wildly entertaining: a worthy successor to Lemony Snicket for its silly plot, quirky characters, and clever word play. It’s refreshing to see the book’s focus on both science and girls, and once again, McKinnon’s narration of the three peculiar Porch sisters is a mix of hilarious and heartwarming.

Say it isn’t so! This is Phillip Pullman’s final chapter of his Book of Dust series, which the New York Times called “a stunning achievement . . . it continues the story of Lyra: one of fantasy’s most indelible heroines.” Michael Sheen was awarded an Earphones Award for his narration of the first and second books in the series, and, thankfully, he now returns with the same mastery of accents, timing, and emotions to bring Lyra’s story to a compelling conclusion.

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5) By Richard Osman

Narrated by Not Yet Available

This fifth installment in the popular Thursday Murder Club series makes this list because there is something very gratifying in already knowing what you're going to hear. This time, the quartet of likable British senior sleuths we've come to think of as our grandparents, neighbors, or friends are investigating what appears to be a kidnapping. But is it? I am greatly looking forward to comparing the audio series to the new television version starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

How to Sell a Haunted House [Dramatized Adaptation] By Grady Hendrix

Narrated by Full Cast

One of my favorite audiobook indulgences is a GraphicAudio version of a book I first read and enjoyed in print. At B&N Audiobooks, we have a whole page dedicated to GraphicAudio because their audio productions approximate theatrical experiences with immersive sound effects, music, and large casts. This Grady Hendrix take on a supernatural haunted house story could not be better suited to this treatment. It is creepy, atmospheric, thrilling, and cringeworthy in all the right ways.

Nonfiction

107 Days By Kamala Harris

Narrated by Not Yet Available

One of the most anticipated books of the season, 107 Days recounts America's first woman vice president's 2024 run for the presidency in her own words. Whether she earned your vote or not, Harris's race for the White House was noteworthy because it was unprecedented. Written with candor, a unique perspective, and the pace of a novel, 107 Days examines the race for the presidency more closely than ever before.

These two new history titles cover very different subjects, which couldn’t be more different from one another in terms of the events and lessons uncovered. But each shines brightly in the same two ways: a commitment to uncover the past by introducing the real people who lived through it and a superb narrator. Well-known actor Martin Sheen is brilliant as our guide through personal stories that reveal the lasting devastation and long-term effects of the notorious bombing in Ghosts of Hiroshima. Audie winner Dion Graham, known for his versatility, achieves a steady momentum in The Zorg, as he weaves through primary-source research and gripping storytelling about a notorious slave ship incident in the 1780s that influenced the abolitionist movement on both sides of the Atlantic. I expect both of these audiobooks to be nominees at awards time.

Hologram Boyfriends: Sex, Love, and Overconnection By Mike Albo

Narrated by Mike Albo

Full disclosure: I attended the live New York City taping of this audiobook, where I had a front-row seat and laughed a lot, so how could I not include this when my laughter is part of the soundtrack?!? But this is far more than a laugh track. Author/performer Mike Albo also made me nostalgic for a teenage celebrity crush, teary about my aging parents, and grateful for lifelong friendships. In other words, this is a thoughtful, funny, and even profound listen!

The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine By Michael Lewis

Narrated by Michael Lewis

Yes . . . this is that title from 20 years ago: the #1 New York Times bestselling account of how the U.S. economy was driven over the cliff. In this version, hear author Michael Lewis read his original book that was turned into an Oscar-winning film—you may (or may not) be surprised at how much of Lewis's theories from back then are still relevant today. Only available as an audiobook, this production also features archival audio and sound design.