Not-To-Be Missed Audiobooks for Fall
For book lovers, fall delivers an embarrassment of riches as vibrant and varied as the changing leaf colors. The audiobook format is no exception. To help guide you through the audiobook equivalent of limitless New England leaf piles, we gathered some of our top recommendations with a strong focus on not-to-miss narration: full casts, award-winning narrators, celebrities, and audio exclusives.
Fiction
Audiobook
King Sorrow: A Novel
King Sorrow: A Novel
By
Joe Hill
Narrated by Ari Fliakos , Ian Shaw , Kate Mulgrew , Virginia Kull , Dominic Hoffman , Marin Ireland , Tim Sample , Kristen Ariza , Jaime Lamchick , Mike Ortego , Micky Shiloah , Kristen Sieh , Pete Simonelli , Kevin Stillwell , Peter Ganim
Audiobook
At B&N Audiobooks, when a book is billed as “full cast,” I usually believe the more voices the better, and this latest chilling story by bestselling author Joe Hill fits the bill in spades. More than a dozen narrators, including Audie Award winners Dominic Hoffman, Marin Ireland, and Kate Mulgrew, combine talents to unspool slowly and addictively what at first seems like another moody tale of college friends until it merges with the fantastic. King of Sorrow includes so many things I love in any genre, but which somehow take on an unnerving glow in the scary stuff: a gorgeous and isolated campus in wintry Maine, a secret pact, a library filled with rare books with even rarer bindings, and a dragon. And did I mention human sacrifice? Like all the most satisfying horror, this dark academia tale somehow feels as if it could be real.
The Elements: A Novel
The Elements: A Novel
By
John Boyne
Narrated by Anna Friel , Colin Morgan , Dane Whyte O'Hara , Niamh Cusack
Four novellas, four connected stories, four voices. The Elements, by acclaimed Irish novelist John Boyne, is an epic saga that weaves together four narratives, each representing a different perspective on crime: the enabler, the accomplice, the perpetrator, and the victim. This is thought-provoking, heartbreaking, and simply beautiful as both a story and as an example of the power of audio.
As a former children’s book publisher, I am always on the lookout for audio storytelling for kids where narrator and listener are actively experiencing the story together instead of the listener being read to as a passive participant. In reaching that bar, these three selections transcend their categorization as books for younger readers and are on this list for all ages to enjoy.
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Narrated by Stephen King
Audiobook
Secrets of the Purple Pearl
Secrets of the Purple Pearl
By
Kate McKinnon
Narrated by Kate McKinnon , Emily Lynne
Audiobook
The Rose Field (The Book of Dust Series #3)
The Rose Field (The Book of Dust Series #3)
By
Philip Pullman
Narrated by Michael Sheen
Hansel & Gretel with Stephen King! (Fun fact: he is Dad to Joe Hill, author of another book on this list). Did you just raise your eyebrows when hearing that the master of horror that’s definitely not intended for children reads a fairytale classic? Understandable, of course, but think about this story: kids abandoned by their parents who get lost in the woods and are at the mercy of a witch. Kind of terrifying, as most fairytales are. Which makes it a perfect fit for King, who gives an energetic performance, where he delights in the scary bits and fears for the brave siblings.
I was lucky enough to cheer on a gleeful Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live fame in person when she won an Audie Award for Humor against four adult nominees for her first authored and narrated book in this sweet and fun series. This follow-up middle-grade adventure is just as wildly entertaining: a worthy successor to Lemony Snicket for its silly plot, quirky characters, and clever word play. It’s refreshing to see the book’s focus on both science and girls, and once again, McKinnon’s narration of the three peculiar Porch sisters is a mix of hilarious and heartwarming.
Say it isn’t so! This is Phillip Pullman’s final chapter of his Book of Dust series, which the New York Times called “a stunning achievement . . . it continues the story of Lyra: one of fantasy’s most indelible heroines.” Michael Sheen was awarded an Earphones Award for his narration of the first and second books in the series, and, thankfully, he now returns with the same mastery of accents, timing, and emotions to bring Lyra’s story to a compelling conclusion.
The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
By
Richard Osman
Narrated by Not Yet Available
The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
This fifth installment in the popular Thursday Murder Club series makes this list because there is something very gratifying in already knowing what you’re going to hear. This time, the quartet of likable British senior sleuths we’ve come to think of as our grandparents, neighbors, or friends are investigating what appears to be a kidnapping. But is it? I am greatly looking forward to comparing the audio series to the new television version starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.
How to Sell a Haunted House [Dramatized Adaptation]
How to Sell a Haunted House [Dramatized Adaptation]
By
Grady Hendrix
Narrated by Full Cast
One of my favorite audiobook indulgences is a GraphicAudio version of a book I first read and enjoyed in print. At B&N Audiobooks, we have a whole page dedicated to GraphicAudio because their audio productions approximate theatrical experiences with immersive sound effects, music, and large casts. This Grady Hendrix take on a supernatural haunted house story could not be better suited to this treatment. It is creepy, atmospheric, thrilling, and cringeworthy in all the right ways.
Nonfiction
Audiobook
107 Days
107 Days
By
Kamala Harris
Narrated by Not Yet Available
Audiobook
One of the most anticipated books of the season, 107 Days recounts America’s first woman vice president’s 2024 run for the presidency in her own words. Whether she earned your vote or not, Harris’s race for the White House was noteworthy because it was unprecedented. Written with candor, a unique perspective, and the pace of a novel, 107 Days examines the race for the presidency more closely than ever before.
Ghosts of Hiroshima
Ghosts of Hiroshima
By
Charles Pellegrino
Narrated by Martin Sheen
These two new history titles cover very different subjects, which couldn’t be more different from one another in terms of the events and lessons uncovered. But each shines brightly in the same two ways: a commitment to uncover the past by introducing the real people who lived through it and a superb narrator. Well-known actor Martin Sheen is brilliant as our guide through personal stories that reveal the lasting devastation and long-term effects of the notorious bombing in Ghosts of Hiroshima. Audie winner Dion Graham, known for his versatility, achieves a steady momentum in The Zorg, as he weaves through primary-source research and gripping storytelling about a notorious slave ship incident in the 1780s that influenced the abolitionist movement on both sides of the Atlantic. I expect both of these audiobooks to be nominees at awards time.
Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum
Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum
By
Michael J. Fox
,
Nelle Fortenberry
Narrated by Not Yet Available
Is there anyone not a fan of Michael J. Fox’s varied career in movies, television, and as a model of resilience over personal adversity? I cannot imagine there is, but maybe that’s because I grew up watching Marty McFly and Alex P. Keaton. Using new interviews with the cast and crew of both of his most famous projects, the result is a vividly drawn and eye-opening story of creative achievement by a beloved icon.
Hologram Boyfriends: Sex, Love, and Overconnection
Hologram Boyfriends: Sex, Love, and Overconnection
By
Mike Albo
Narrated by Mike Albo
Full disclosure: I attended the live New York City taping of this audiobook, where I had a front-row seat and laughed a lot, so how could I not include this when my laughter is part of the soundtrack?!? But this is far more than a laugh track. Author/performer Mike Albo also made me nostalgic for a teenage celebrity crush, teary about my aging parents, and grateful for lifelong friendships. In other words, this is a thoughtful, funny, and even profound listen!
The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine
The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine
By
Michael Lewis
Narrated by Michael Lewis
Yes . . . this is that title from 20 years ago: the #1 New York Times bestselling account of how the U.S. economy was driven over the cliff. In this version, hear author Michael Lewis read his original book that was turned into an Oscar-winning film—you may (or may not) be surprised at how much of Lewis’s theories from back then are still relevant today. Only available as an audiobook, this production also features archival audio and sound design.
Audiobook
A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap
A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap
By
Rob Reiner
,
Christopher Guest
,
Michael McKean
,
Harry Shearer
Narrated by Rob Reiner , Christopher Guest , Michael McKean , Harry Shearer
Audiobook
When you’re ready to turn your Spinal Tap fandom up to 11, this is the book for you. Brought to you by the creators themselves, this ode to the rock gods is packed with commentary, interviews, and exclusive content. Read by the rockers themselves: Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, this is a step back in time that is pure joy. It also comes with a special audio bonus memoir by Reiner’s directorial alter ego, Marty DiBergi. Pure fun!
