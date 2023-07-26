9 Books to Read After Watching Oppenheimer
An extraordinary scientist whose legacy includes destruction and devastation, Robert Oppenheimer was a physicist, the Director of Los Alamos, a colleague to Enrico Fermi and Albert Einstein and a victim of McCarthy’s House of Un-American Activities Committee. Discover this complex man, his legacy and the other people whose decisions led to the creation of the atomic bomb with these nine must-read books.
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer
By Kai Bird , Martin J. Sherwin
This bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-winning biography inspired the major motion picture, and this literary feat delivers a riveting look at Robert Oppenheimer’s life and his efforts to build the atomic bomb. One of our booksellers, Sallye L, describes the book as “An epic and intimate tale of a complex, consequential life… a grand page turner from start to finish.”
Robert Oppenheimer: A Life Inside the Center
Robert Oppenheimer: A Life Inside the Center
By Ray Monk
Learn more about The Father of the Atomic Bomb in this unforgettable narrative about Oppenheimer’s talent, drive and enduring impact. A detailed portrait of the enigmatic scientist, Robert Oppenheimer is a gripping biography of a man at war with his need for power — and his conscience.
Trinity: A Graphic History of the First Atomic Bomb
Trinity: A Graphic History of the First Atomic Bomb
Pick up this graphic book that gives you a new perspective on the history of the atomic bomb. Taking readers directly into a nuclear reaction and the process of building the weapon, this is a powerful rendering of the events leading up to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and lingering effects of the invention.
The Making of the Atomic Bomb: 25th Anniversary Edition
The Making of the Atomic Bomb: 25th Anniversary Edition
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, The Making of the Atomic Bomb introduces the science, the people and the cultural effects of nuclear weaponry. This fascinating and comprehensive history vividly relays the events spanning the discovery of nuclear fission in the 19th century to the Manhattan Project.
The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II
The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II
The Girls of Atomic City tells of the ambitious and courageous young women who lived in Oak Ridge, Tennessee who unknowingly helped the development of the atomic bomb. Digging into the intimate details of the lives of these women, Denise Kiernan reveals the impact of a small town on the Manhattan Project.
Truman
Truman
David McCullough’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography is a meticulously researched account of Truman’s monumental presidency. Meet the complex man who faced unprecedented challenges during an especially turbulent time in history.
Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World
Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World
Chris Wallace
Editor Mitch Weiss
A tense and propulsive narrative of the 116 days leading up to the bombing of Hiroshima, Countdown 1945 blends facts about the atomic bomb with a look at the lives of American and Japanese civilians during the war. This bestselling book reads like a taut thriller and gives readers insight into what led to Truman’s authorization of the attack months into his presidency.
Road to Surrender: Three Men and the Countdown to the End of World War II
Road to Surrender: Three Men and the Countdown to the End of World War II
By Evan Thomas
Road to Surrender is a surprisingly moving account of the three men involved with the decisions surrounding the atomic bomb and Japan’s surrender. Drawing on new access to diaries, this book gives us a closer look at the immense pressures these men felt.
Hiroshima
Hiroshima
By John Hersey
Pulitzer Prize-winner John Hersey chronicles the stories of six individuals through the devastation and aftermath of the Hiroshima bombing in this iconic piece of reportage. A vivid and eloquent narrative about the survivors, Hiroshima is an unforgettable and compelling book about the worst manmade disaster in history.
