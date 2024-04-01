Our Monthly Picks April 2024
It’s finally time for our shiny new Monthly Picks — but don’t be fooled, these aren’t just any books. This roundup is the best of the best (aren’t they always?) with books from our favorite authors and stories we can’t get enough of. From a laugh-out-loud thriller to an unforgettable look at cinema, a big-hearted story about family (and an adorable woolly mammoth) to an indelible Newbery Medal Winner, this selection is as delightful as ever.
Paperback $18.00
You'd Look Better as a Ghost: A Novel
Perfect for fans of those darkly hilarious thrillers featuring slightly demented protagonists. You won’t be able to stop yourself from rooting for the murderer, and you’ll have a romp of a time doing it.
Paperback $12.99
A Door in the Dark
Scott Reintgen delivers in this haunting tale following a group of young wizards with a malfunctioning spell and an untimely death between them. Shifting eyes and pointed fingers follow them through an intricate fantasy world. Perfect for fans of Rachel Gillig.
Paperback $18.00
The Last Animal
Smart and unexpected, funny and unforgettable, big-hearted and hopeful, The Last Animal is a story of mothers and daughters, teenage sisters, love and grief (and consequences), big ideas and bigger dreams, and a woolly mammoth.
Paperback $21.00
Cinema Speculation
This book is a fun, zippy read through the films that made Tarantino the talent he is today, and it’s probably the closest he’ll come to writing an autobiography.
Paperback $10.99
The Last Cuentista (Newbery Medal Winner)
Sprinkled with Mexican folklore, The Last Cuentista is a mesmerizing science-fiction tale for the ages. Petra Pena’s journey through space and time is a stunning reminder of the power of stories and how they shape both our past and future.
Paperback $18.99
The God of Endings
The God of Endings is a powerful and inventive take on the vampire story unlike anything you’ve read before.
