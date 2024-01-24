Our Most Anticipated Books February 2024

If January’s reads have kept you warm through the winter, just wait until you see what we have on the hearth for February. Whether you’re looking to cozy up with a daring paranormal romance or feel the chill of a haunting dark academia retelling, there’s something for you on this list. Looking for a magical debut, or another dazzling tale from an author you already love? We’ve got enough to stoke the flames of all your literary desires.

The Book of Love: A Novel By Kelly Link
The debut novel from a short story genius, The Book of Love evokes immediate similarities to Stranger Things, as three high school friends are tossed into an otherworldly power struggle a year after their disappearance. In Kelly Link's masterful hands, this is a novel that will win over a multitude of new fans while further endearing her to those who have been reading her short stories for years.

Ours: A Novel By Phillip B. Williams
This luminous and epic debut novel from an acclaimed poet (Mutiny) — conjured from humankind's quest for freedom, folklore and magic, indelible characters and gorgeous prose — is one of the best books we've read in years.

This luminous and epic debut novel from an acclaimed poet (Mutiny) — conjured from humankind’s quest for freedom, folklore and magic, indelible characters and gorgeous prose — is one of the best books we’ve read in years.



Wandering Stars: A novel By Tommy Orange
Tommy Orange follows his acclaimed debut There There, with this multigenerational saga that cuts across centuries. Beginning with the Sand Creek Massacre, this book is a damning indictment of America's treatment of its Native population.

An Education in Malice By S. T. Gibson
At its core, An Education in Malice will appeal to fans of dark academia and dark romances. This Dracula retelling is dizzying and seductive, offset by genuine human emotion. It's perfect for fans of The Atlas Six or House of Hunger.

The Warm Hands of Ghosts (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Arden
A haunting historical novel inspired by real-life stories from WWI, this is a tale of siblings separated by war and their search for reunion. With a speculative twist, The Warm Hands of Ghosts weaves the historical with the supernatural with delightful ease.

Fathomfolk By Eliza Chan
A beautifully-wrought fantasy about immigration, found family and diaspora, Fathomfolk is rich in imagination and mythological roots and set against a modern landscape. This is perfect for fans of Jade City and The Bone Shard Daughter.

Bride (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ali Hazelwood
From the leader of the romance pack comes a paranormal love story marking Hazelwood's first. With plenty of laughs, spicy romantic tension and characters you'll want to spend time with, it's sure to resonate with fans and newcomers alike.

The Teacher (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Freida McFadden
Frieda McFadden knows how to captivate a readership, and she does it again with this breakneck thriller complete with a delicious #MeToo twist. With the help of two dynamic female protagonists, this is a mystery that is a sheer joy to solve.

The Women: A Novel By Kristin Hannah
The Women is both singular and expansive in focus. Centered on a young nursing student who joins the Army Nursing Corps and is sent to Vietnam, the newest novel from the bestselling author of The Four Winds and The Nightingale is a stark reminder of the sacrifices women make for their country.

I Love You So Much It's Killing Us Both: A Novel By Mariah Stovall
Mariah Stovall has crafted an unforgettable and original coming-of-age story with an incisively humorous and delightfully unconventional narrator. Full of empathy and peppered with punk rock, this is a story of friendship, love, and more. Perfect for fans of Melissa Broder and Nick Hornby.

Neighbors and Other Stories By Diane Oliver
Diane Oliver was a woman ahead of her time who would be widely known were it not for her untimely death. Her remarkable and intimate stories are now available in this engrossing collection.

Grief Is for People By Sloane Crosley
Profoundly moving and grappling with the complicated subjects of loss and grief, this is nonetheless a joy to read, both because of Sloane Crosley's unbeatable narrative voice, and because of how deeply human that narrative is.

The Great Wave: The Era of Radical Disruption and the Rise of the Outsider By Michiko Kakutani
The magnitudes of modern chaos need to be contextualized, and that is exactly what Michiko Kakutani does in The Great Wave. With parallels to the Black Plague and the 1960s, this is a zoomed-out look at what we're facing and a hopeful insight into how to make sure that it's building towards a better future.

Carson McCullers: A Life By Mary V. Dearborn
Carson McCullers was a trailblazer in the American literary scene, and now acclaimed biographer Mary V. Dearborn brings those creative exploits to life. Digging into McCullers' private life and how it factored into her artistry, this is a window into a staple of the literary landscape that you've never seen before.

I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition By Lucy Sante
A deeply personal, immensely human memoir of Lucy Sante's journey to find herself. This is the story of transition and identity, told in prose that is equal parts biting, empathetic and hilarious.

Imagination: A Manifesto By Ruha Benjamin
Ruha Benjamin builds an immensely compelling and insightful narrative around the concept that our imaginations already know what a better world looks like. It's a reminder that we can do what we set our minds too, and that imagination is a perfectly fine building block to start from.