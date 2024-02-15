Our Most Anticipated Books March 2024

With February well on its way and Leap Day on the horizon, we’re looking ahead to the brand new reads that await us in March. In between planting new flowers for your garden and solidifying plans for this St. Patrick’s Day, we’ve got a few exciting titles for you to relish in while the azaleas begin to bloom. From rich historical fiction to propulsive literature and the fated end of a beloved horror series, we’ve got a collection sure to last you through the end of the winter.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. James: A Novel James: A Novel By Percival Everett In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who better than Percival Everett (Erasure, the basis for the movie American Fiction) to reinvent the narrative behind Mark Twain’s American classic, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Who better than Percival Everett (Erasure, the basis for the movie American Fiction) to reinvent the narrative behind Mark Twain’s American classic, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After Annie (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) After Annie (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition) By Anna Quindlen In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Like Anne Tyler and Anne Patchet, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in ten years. Like Anne Tyler and Anne Patchet, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in ten years.

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Piglet: A Novel Piglet: A Novel By Lottie Hazell In Stock Online Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost. We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Morningside: A Novel The Morningside: A Novel By Téa Obreht In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Emily St. John Mandel + Tom Hiddleston… wait — what? This is a story of mothers and daughters and finding home, set in an unforgettable building and a near-future world, from the bestselling author of Tiger’s Wife. Perfect for fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility and Tom Hiddleston’s movie, High-Rise. Emily St. John Mandel + Tom Hiddleston… wait — what? This is a story of mothers and daughters and finding home, set in an unforgettable building and a near-future world, from the bestselling author of Tiger’s Wife. Perfect for fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility and Tom Hiddleston’s movie, High-Rise.

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Angel of Indian Lake The Angel of Indian Lake By Stephen Graham Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stephen Graham Jones ties a grisly bow on the storied horror series that began with My Heart is a Chainsaw. Jade returns to her hometown at last, but the generational horrors won’t get rid of themselves. Stephen Graham Jones ties a grisly bow on the storied horror series that began with My Heart is a Chainsaw. Jade returns to her hometown at last, but the generational horrors won’t get rid of themselves.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How to Solve Your Own Murder: A Novel How to Solve Your Own Murder: A Novel By Kristen Perrin In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of Richard Osman and Nita Prose, meet Kristin Perrin and her new feel-good whodunit. Amateur sleuthing, a quiet village, a stately home — and another book on the way. What’s not to love? Fans of Richard Osman and Nita Prose, meet Kristin Perrin and her new feel-good whodunit. Amateur sleuthing, a quiet village, a stately home — and another book on the way. What’s not to love?

Hardcover $25.15 $27.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery Blessed Water: A Sister Holiday Mystery By Margot Douaihy In Stock Online Hardcover $25.15 $27.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sister Holiday — the resident chain-smoking, tattooed, punk-rock, lesbian nun — returns in a fast-paced tornado of unpredictability that will further endear you to Margot Douaihy and the unique brand of mystery she’s created. Sister Holiday — the resident chain-smoking, tattooed, punk-rock, lesbian nun — returns in a fast-paced tornado of unpredictability that will further endear you to Margot Douaihy and the unique brand of mystery she’s created.

Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Anita de Monte Laughs Last: A Novel Anita de Monte Laughs Last: A Novel By Xochitl Gonzalez In Stock Online Hardcover $26.09 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A sharp (and rollicking) read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming. A sharp (and rollicking) read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming.

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Memory Piece: A Novel Memory Piece: A Novel By Lisa Ko In Stock Online Hardcover $25.20 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An unforgettable story of art, friendship and coming-of-age that cuts across decades from the 1980s to the 2040s, from the author of The Leavers, a National Book Award finalist. An unforgettable story of art, friendship and coming-of-age that cuts across decades from the 1980s to the 2040s, from the author of The Leavers, a National Book Award finalist.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Great Divide: A Novel The Great Divide: A Novel By Cristina Henríquez In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For fans of Isabel Allende and Min Jin Lee, this rich and riveting historical fiction is a gorgeous bit of storytelling about the people impacted by the creation of the Panama Canal. For fans of Isabel Allende and Min Jin Lee, this rich and riveting historical fiction is a gorgeous bit of storytelling about the people impacted by the creation of the Panama Canal.

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Tana French In Stock Online Hardcover $28.80 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister? Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister?

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Day One: A Novel Day One: A Novel By Abigail Dean In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A community grapples with a devastating loss in this psychological thriller rich in secrets, scares and conspiracies, by the bestselling author of Girl A. A community grapples with a devastating loss in this psychological thriller rich in secrets, scares and conspiracies, by the bestselling author of Girl A.

Hardcover $22.49 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Maktub: An Inspirational Companion to The Alchemist Maktub: An Inspirational Companion to The Alchemist By Paulo Coelho

Translator Margaret Jull Costa In Stock Online Hardcover $22.49 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A collection of wisdom from one of the most inspiring writers of this era. These assorted stories expand on Coelho’s timeless classic, The Alchemist, proving the perfect companion to the literary marvel. A collection of wisdom from one of the most inspiring writers of this era. These assorted stories expand on Coelho’s timeless classic, The Alchemist, proving the perfect companion to the literary marvel.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Princess of Las Vegas: A Novel The Princess of Las Vegas: A Novel By Chris Bohjalian In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ll follow Chris Bohjailian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant. We’ll follow Chris Bohjailian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.

Hardcover $36.00 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring By Brad Gooch In Stock Online Hardcover $36.00 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Keith Haring believed in art for everyone. As a pioneer of the pop art movement and a cultural icon synonymous with the evolution of New York City in the 80s and 90s, Haring’s iconic imagery is what accessible art for the public can be. Keith Haring believed in art for everyone. As a pioneer of the pop art movement and a cultural icon synonymous with the evolution of New York City in the 80s and 90s, Haring’s iconic imagery is what accessible art for the public can be.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Black Box: Writing the Race The Black Box: Writing the Race By Henry Louis Gates Jr. In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How do you build an identity? How do you build a community? Start with story. This is a masterclass in African American literature — and how it built a world — from the acclaimed author and professor. How do you build an identity? How do you build a community? Start with story. This is a masterclass in African American literature — and how it built a world — from the acclaimed author and professor.

Hardcover $19.80 $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Until August: A novel Until August: A novel By Gabriel García Márquez

Translator Anne McLean In Stock Online Hardcover $19.80 $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nearly a decade after his death, the Nobel Prize Winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s final book will be out for publication. A meditation on love and morality, this is an essential novel from a monarch of 20th century literature. Nearly a decade after his death, the Nobel Prize Winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s final book will be out for publication. A meditation on love and morality, this is an essential novel from a monarch of 20th century literature.

Hardcover $24.30 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Expiration Dates: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Expiration Dates: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Rebecca Serle In Stock Online Hardcover $24.30 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’re always charmed by Rebecca Serle. One Italian Summer was a super fun B&N Book Club pick, and her latest is equally lovely, especially if you believe fate has a plan for you. We’re always charmed by Rebecca Serle. One Italian Summer was a super fun B&N Book Club pick, and her latest is equally lovely, especially if you believe fate has a plan for you.