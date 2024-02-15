Our Most Anticipated Books March 2024
With February well on its way and Leap Day on the horizon, we’re looking ahead to the brand new reads that await us in March. In between planting new flowers for your garden and solidifying plans for this St. Patrick’s Day, we’ve got a few exciting titles for you to relish in while the azaleas begin to bloom. From rich historical fiction to propulsive literature and the fated end of a beloved horror series, we’ve got a collection sure to last you through the end of the winter.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Who better than Percival Everett (Erasure, the basis for the movie American Fiction) to reinvent the narrative behind Mark Twain’s American classic, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Who better than Percival Everett (Erasure, the basis for the movie American Fiction) to reinvent the narrative behind Mark Twain’s American classic, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Hardcover $30.00
Like Anne Tyler and Anne Patchet, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in ten years.
Like Anne Tyler and Anne Patchet, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in ten years.
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.
We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Emily St. John Mandel + Tom Hiddleston… wait — what? This is a story of mothers and daughters and finding home, set in an unforgettable building and a near-future world, from the bestselling author of Tiger’s Wife. Perfect for fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility and Tom Hiddleston’s movie, High-Rise.
Emily St. John Mandel + Tom Hiddleston… wait — what? This is a story of mothers and daughters and finding home, set in an unforgettable building and a near-future world, from the bestselling author of Tiger’s Wife. Perfect for fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility and Tom Hiddleston’s movie, High-Rise.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Stephen Graham Jones ties a grisly bow on the storied horror series that began with My Heart is a Chainsaw. Jade returns to her hometown at last, but the generational horrors won’t get rid of themselves.
Stephen Graham Jones ties a grisly bow on the storied horror series that began with My Heart is a Chainsaw. Jade returns to her hometown at last, but the generational horrors won’t get rid of themselves.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Fans of Richard Osman and Nita Prose, meet Kristin Perrin and her new feel-good whodunit. Amateur sleuthing, a quiet village, a stately home — and another book on the way. What’s not to love?
Fans of Richard Osman and Nita Prose, meet Kristin Perrin and her new feel-good whodunit. Amateur sleuthing, a quiet village, a stately home — and another book on the way. What’s not to love?
Hardcover
$25.15
$27.95
Sister Holiday — the resident chain-smoking, tattooed, punk-rock, lesbian nun — returns in a fast-paced tornado of unpredictability that will further endear you to Margot Douaihy and the unique brand of mystery she’s created.
Sister Holiday — the resident chain-smoking, tattooed, punk-rock, lesbian nun — returns in a fast-paced tornado of unpredictability that will further endear you to Margot Douaihy and the unique brand of mystery she’s created.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
A sharp (and rollicking) read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming.
A sharp (and rollicking) read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
An unforgettable story of art, friendship and coming-of-age that cuts across decades from the 1980s to the 2040s, from the author of The Leavers, a National Book Award finalist.
An unforgettable story of art, friendship and coming-of-age that cuts across decades from the 1980s to the 2040s, from the author of The Leavers, a National Book Award finalist.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
For fans of Isabel Allende and Min Jin Lee, this rich and riveting historical fiction is a gorgeous bit of storytelling about the people impacted by the creation of the Panama Canal.
For fans of Isabel Allende and Min Jin Lee, this rich and riveting historical fiction is a gorgeous bit of storytelling about the people impacted by the creation of the Panama Canal.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister?
Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister?
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
A community grapples with a devastating loss in this psychological thriller rich in secrets, scares and conspiracies, by the bestselling author of Girl A.
A community grapples with a devastating loss in this psychological thriller rich in secrets, scares and conspiracies, by the bestselling author of Girl A.
Hardcover
$22.49
$24.99
A collection of wisdom from one of the most inspiring writers of this era. These assorted stories expand on Coelho’s timeless classic, The Alchemist, proving the perfect companion to the literary marvel.
A collection of wisdom from one of the most inspiring writers of this era. These assorted stories expand on Coelho’s timeless classic, The Alchemist, proving the perfect companion to the literary marvel.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
We’ll follow Chris Bohjailian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.
We’ll follow Chris Bohjailian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.
Hardcover
$36.00
$40.00
Keith Haring believed in art for everyone. As a pioneer of the pop art movement and a cultural icon synonymous with the evolution of New York City in the 80s and 90s, Haring’s iconic imagery is what accessible art for the public can be.
Keith Haring believed in art for everyone. As a pioneer of the pop art movement and a cultural icon synonymous with the evolution of New York City in the 80s and 90s, Haring’s iconic imagery is what accessible art for the public can be.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
A story of hope and American ingenuity; of defying the odds (and conventional wisdom) to chase a dream. Sits nicely alongside Factory Man by Beth Macy.
A story of hope and American ingenuity; of defying the odds (and conventional wisdom) to chase a dream. Sits nicely alongside Factory Man by Beth Macy.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
How do you build an identity? How do you build a community? Start with story. This is a masterclass in African American literature — and how it built a world — from the acclaimed author and professor.
How do you build an identity? How do you build a community? Start with story. This is a masterclass in African American literature — and how it built a world — from the acclaimed author and professor.
Hardcover
$19.80
$22.00
Nearly a decade after his death, the Nobel Prize Winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s final book will be out for publication. A meditation on love and morality, this is an essential novel from a monarch of 20th century literature.
Nearly a decade after his death, the Nobel Prize Winning author Gabriel García Márquez’s final book will be out for publication. A meditation on love and morality, this is an essential novel from a monarch of 20th century literature.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
An unprecedented new look at America’s invasion of Iraq, The Achilles Trap includes sources never before published, including exclusive interviews, transcripts and audio files from Saddam Hussein himself.
An unprecedented new look at America’s invasion of Iraq, The Achilles Trap includes sources never before published, including exclusive interviews, transcripts and audio files from Saddam Hussein himself.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Who didn’t want to move to the back of beyond in 2020? Brent Underwoood did, but read this before you move to an abandoned ghost town. Sometimes truth is stranger and more compelling than fiction.
Who didn’t want to move to the back of beyond in 2020? Brent Underwoood did, but read this before you move to an abandoned ghost town. Sometimes truth is stranger and more compelling than fiction.
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
We’re always charmed by Rebecca Serle. One Italian Summer was a super fun B&N Book Club pick, and her latest is equally lovely, especially if you believe fate has a plan for you.
We’re always charmed by Rebecca Serle. One Italian Summer was a super fun B&N Book Club pick, and her latest is equally lovely, especially if you believe fate has a plan for you.
Hardcover
$45.00
$50.00
Baking, cooking and cocktails: lemons are a bright pop in any recipe. This beautiful book is a great gift for any home cook or a person who aspires to taste summer all year round.
Baking, cooking and cocktails: lemons are a bright pop in any recipe. This beautiful book is a great gift for any home cook or a person who aspires to taste summer all year round.