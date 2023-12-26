Our Most Anticipated Books of January 2024

By Kaveh Akbar

In Stock Online

Hardcover $23.80 $28.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

The fiction debut of a poetic master, Kaveh Akbar’s Martyr! is teeming with all the life you’ll find in his poems, fleshed out over an entire novel. This is the story of a young man in search of purpose, and all the places he looks for it. Beautifully written, with a buoyant tone that will sustain any reader, this is the kind of novel that makes a difference.



Kaveh joins us on our Poured Over podcast in January. Catch the show on your favorite podcast app, stream from our blog, or watch on our YouTube channel.