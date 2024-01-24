Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books February 2024

After getting back to school and coming down from the thrill of playing with new holiday gifts, those kids are going to be itching for something new to read. We’ve got you covered. The latest entries from lauded children’s authors bring stories filled with sneaky monsters and thrilling whodunits. Whether you’re looking for an inspirational adventure to read together or a gentle lesson on your child’s place in the world from a beloved author, there’s sure to be the perfect read for you and your little one in our most anticipated kids’ books.

Pretty Ugly Pretty Ugly By David Sedaris

Illustrator Ian Falconer

What makes some things beautiful and other things ugly? In the all-too-capable hands of David Sedaris and Ian Falconer, this question is dissected in hilarious ways, even if they never really answer it.

Are You Big? Are You Big? By Mo Willems

A creative depiction of perspective, with readers learning just how small they are in the grand scheme of things. Don't worry though, Mo Willems brings it home with a feel-good ending.

The Door That Had Never Been Opened Before The Door That Had Never Been Opened Before By Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod

A richly imagined world full of surreal imagery and distinctive characters, this is a lively read with fun wordplay sure to delight eager young minds.

I Do Not Eat Children I Do Not Eat Children By Marcus Cutler

A fourth-wall-breaking picture book that sees a steadily disappearing cast of children absolutely not eaten by the sly monster. Hilarious and engaging, this is an infinitely re-readable story that is sure to delight.

I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition) I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Xin Li

Gorgeous and inspiring, this is the heartwarming story of a little girl in search of silence and the lessons she learns when she finds it. With fantastical illustrations and characters you'll want to spend more time with, this is a story for all ages.

Ten Little Rabbits Ten Little Rabbits By Maurice Sendak

Illustrator Maurice Sendak

Pulled from the vault and available for the first time, Ten Little Rabbits is an instant classic from Maurice Sendak. Sendak's iconic art has hints of both nostalgia and modern sensibilities, and the format makes it re-readable for an interactive storytime, bedtime and everything in between.

Waverider (Amulet Series #9) Waverider (Amulet Series #9) By Kazu Kibuishi

Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi

Amulet has finally reached its epic conclusion, here at the end of all things. Kazu Kibuishi captivated legions of readers with his thrilling middle grade graphic novel series, and now Emily faces her final battle.