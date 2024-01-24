B&N Reads, Children's Books, Most Anticipated

Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books February 2024

By Isabelle McConville / January 23, 2024 at 10:44 pm

After getting back to school and coming down from the thrill of playing with new holiday gifts, those kids are going to be itching for something new to read. We’ve got you covered. The latest entries from lauded children’s authors bring stories filled with sneaky monsters and thrilling whodunits. Whether you’re looking for an inspirational adventure to read together or a gentle lesson on your child’s place in the world from a beloved author, there’s sure to be the perfect read for you and your little one in our most anticipated kids’ books.

Pretty Ugly

By David Sedaris
Illustrator Ian Falconer

In Stock Online

What makes some things beautiful and other things ugly? In the all-too-capable hands of David Sedaris and Ian Falconer, this question is dissected in hilarious ways, even if they never really answer it.

Are You Big?

By Mo Willems

In Stock Online

A creative depiction of perspective, with readers learning just how small they are in the grand scheme of things. Don’t worry though, Mo Willems brings it home with a feel-good ending.

The Door That Had Never Been Opened Before

By Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod

In Stock Online

A richly imagined world full of surreal imagery and distinctive characters, this is a lively read with fun wordplay sure to delight eager young minds.

I Do Not Eat Children

By Marcus Cutler

In Stock Online

A fourth-wall-breaking picture book that sees a steadily disappearing cast of children absolutely not eaten by the sly monster. Hilarious and engaging, this is an infinitely re-readable story that is sure to delight.

I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Xin Li

In Stock Online

Gorgeous and inspiring, this is the heartwarming story of a little girl in search of silence and the lessons she learns when she finds it. With fantastical illustrations and characters you’ll want to spend more time with, this is a story for all ages.

Ten Little Rabbits

By Maurice Sendak
Illustrator Maurice Sendak

In Stock Online

Pulled from the vault and available for the first time, Ten Little Rabbits is an instant classic from Maurice Sendak. Sendak’s iconic art has hints of both nostalgia and modern sensibilities, and the format makes it re-readable for an interactive storytime, bedtime and everything in between.

Waverider (Amulet Series #9)

By Kazu Kibuishi
Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi

In Stock Online

Amulet has finally reached its epic conclusion, here at the end of all things. Kazu Kibuishi captivated legions of readers with his thrilling middle grade graphic novel series, and now Emily faces her final battle.

The Liars Society

By Alyson Gerber

In Stock Online

A middle grade mystery that’s as propulsive as it gets, this story has all the secrets to keep you guessing and a cast of characters that will endear itself to you in no time. Don’t be surprised if you read this in one sitting.

From Badger to Worse (B&N Exclusive Edition): Agents of S.U.I.T. #2 (InvestiGators Series)

By John Patrick Green , Christopher Hastings
Illustrator Pat Lewis

In Stock Online

Fans of the reptilian crime-solving duo will love being reunited with some of their wacky coworkers. Join badgers Bongo and Marsha as they unearth a case in Bora Bora. It’s prime hilarity from a creative team that continues to deliver.

