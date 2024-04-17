Our Most Anticipated YA Books May 2024

With flowers in full bloom and insta-worthy picnic spreads on the way, we’ve got a few more irresistible reads to supplement your springtime TBR. From a swoony Greek mythology-inspired romance to a terrifying thriller from an author we can’t get enough of, immersive dark academia to a collision of Shakespeare and gaming, these picks are sure to battle it out in your next book club.

I Wish You Would By Eva Des Lauriers If you've been patiently waiting for the next season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, this friends-to-lovers romance is the perfect fix.

Thirsty: A Novel By Jas Hammonds A heartbreaking and hopeful novel of addiction and recovery from a winner of the Coretta Scott King John Steptoe Award for New Talent.

A Crane Among Wolves By June Hur Korean historical drama meets murder mystery in this propulsive detective story perfect for fans of Holly Jackson.

The Girl in Question By Tess Sharpe Get ready to read this one from behind your fingers; this tense, thrilling sequel to The Girls I've Been packs in higher stakes and even bigger lies…

Half-Blood By Jennifer L. Armentrout If you were obsessed with Percy Jackson, this is your next step. Jennifer Armentrout's Covenant series combines Greek myth with adventure and budding romance.

The Brightwood Code By Monica Hesse A story of memory and the way we hold on to trauma, this historical narrative is a rich and powerful novel perfect for fans of Alan Gratz.

Spin of Fate By A. A. Vora Original and accessible high fantasy with all the fixings — magnificent beasts, dynamic characters, innovative magic and so much more.

Blood at the Root By LaDarrion Williams Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don't even know the truth of your own story? Dark academia and magic collide in this fresh fantasy perfect for fans of Legendborn.

Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Tracy Wolff Revisit a swirl of fae, werewolves and more at The Calder Academy in a deluxe and limited edition of the first installment of the fabulous series from Tracy Wolff.

The Dare (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Natasha Preston We'll read anything Natasha Preston writes; this thriller that asks how far would you go to protect the status quo is — hands-down — a total winner.

Everything We Never Said By Sloan Harlow Calling all fans of Mercedes Ron and Jandy Nelson — we have the next addition to your #TBR. This is a story of love, friendship and betrayal… and the realization that our loved ones aren't always who they seem.