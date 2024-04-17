Our Most Anticipated YA Books May 2024
With flowers in full bloom and insta-worthy picnic spreads on the way, we’ve got a few more irresistible reads to supplement your springtime TBR. From a swoony Greek mythology-inspired romance to a terrifying thriller from an author we can’t get enough of, immersive dark academia to a collision of Shakespeare and gaming, these picks are sure to battle it out in your next book club.
Hardcover $19.99
I Wish You Would
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
If you’ve been patiently waiting for the next season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, this friends-to-lovers romance is the perfect fix.
Hardcover $19.99
Thirsty: A Novel
By Jas Hammonds
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A heartbreaking and hopeful novel of addiction and recovery from a winner of the Coretta Scott King John Steptoe Award for New Talent.
Hardcover $19.99
A Crane Among Wolves
By June Hur
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Korean historical drama meets murder mystery in this propulsive detective story perfect for fans of Holly Jackson.
Hardcover $18.99
The Girl in Question
By Tess Sharpe
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Get ready to read this one from behind your fingers; this tense, thrilling sequel to The Girls I’ve Been packs in higher stakes and even bigger lies…
Paperback $13.99
Half-Blood
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
If you were obsessed with Percy Jackson, this is your next step. Jennifer Armentrout’s Covenant series combines Greek myth with adventure and budding romance.
Hardcover $18.99
The Brightwood Code
By Monica Hesse
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
A story of memory and the way we hold on to trauma, this historical narrative is a rich and powerful novel perfect for fans of Alan Gratz.
Hardcover $19.99
Spin of Fate
By A. A. Vora
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Original and accessible high fantasy with all the fixings — magnificent beasts, dynamic characters, innovative magic and so much more.
Hardcover $20.99
Blood at the Root
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
Leaving for college is complicated enough, but what if you don’t even know the truth of your own story? Dark academia and magic collide in this fresh fantasy perfect for fans of Legendborn.
Hardcover $24.99
Sweet Nightmare (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Tracy Wolff
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
Revisit a swirl of fae, werewolves and more at The Calder Academy in a deluxe and limited edition of the first installment of the fabulous series from Tracy Wolff.
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
The Dare (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.69
$12.99
We’ll read anything Natasha Preston writes; this thriller that asks how far would you go to protect the status quo is — hands-down — a total winner.
Paperback $12.99
Everything We Never Said
By Sloan Harlow
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Calling all fans of Mercedes Ron and Jandy Nelson — we have the next addition to your #TBR. This is a story of love, friendship and betrayal… and the realization that our loved ones aren’t always who they seem.
Hardcover $19.99
Twelfth Knight (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night built around an MMORPG and a protagonist exploring who they really are in the freedom of a virtual space. But with a meaningful relationship brewing, the balancing act between real life and virtual alter-ego is about to get complicated.
