Our September Picks Are Here
Summer is coming to a close and we’re looking forward to cooler weather. As the air starts to turn crisp and nights grow longer, cozy up in your favorite reading spot with one of our September Monthly Picks and escape to the rugged Irish countryside, the fantastical world of Rennedawn, a small Southern town in Texas, the wonders of our vast world, an enchanted (and dangerous) hotel, and the 19th-century American frontier.
Our Mystery/Thriller Pick
Paperback $16.95
No Strangers Here
No Strangers Here
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
This atmospheric crime novel is an unsettling mystery set in the rugged Irish countryside. As Killarney detective Cormac O’Brien tries to dig up every secret in the small town during a murder investigation, prodigal daughter Dimpna returns home to protect her family and search for her own answers. “We dare you not to fall head over heels for the spirit and force of Dimpna. You’ll finish wanting to read more.” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer
This atmospheric crime novel is an unsettling mystery set in the rugged Irish countryside. As Killarney detective Cormac O’Brien tries to dig up every secret in the small town during a murder investigation, prodigal daughter Dimpna returns home to protect her family and search for her own answers. “We dare you not to fall head over heels for the spirit and force of Dimpna. You’ll finish wanting to read more.” — Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer
Our Speculative Fiction Pick
Paperback $19.99
Assistant to the Villain
Assistant to the Villain
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Get ready to laugh in this genre-bending debut! Evie Sage accepts a job working for Rennedawn’s notorious Villain in order to support her ailing family — and she thinks that’s the end of it. But she’s crushing on her boss and trying to figure out who’s sabotaging his work. “This book ticks a great many boxes: humor, horror, fantasy, romance.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Get ready to laugh in this genre-bending debut! Evie Sage accepts a job working for Rennedawn’s notorious Villain in order to support her ailing family — and she thinks that’s the end of it. But she’s crushing on her boss and trying to figure out who’s sabotaging his work. “This book ticks a great many boxes: humor, horror, fantasy, romance.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Fiction Pick
Paperback $18.00
The Old Place
The Old Place
By Bobby Finger
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
A moving debut about weighty secrets, The Old Place is a sharp and playful portrait of a small Southern town and the endearing (but flawed) women at the heart of it. Bobby Finger joined our Poured Over podcast to talk about his journey to writing this book, his literary influences and more, and you won’t want to miss this “big-hearted novel about small-town life, family secrets and how it’s never too late to change your ways will surprise and delight readers of all ages and backgrounds.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer
A moving debut about weighty secrets, The Old Place is a sharp and playful portrait of a small Southern town and the endearing (but flawed) women at the heart of it. Bobby Finger joined our Poured Over podcast to talk about his journey to writing this book, his literary influences and more, and you won’t want to miss this “big-hearted novel about small-town life, family secrets and how it’s never too late to change your ways will surprise and delight readers of all ages and backgrounds.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer
Our Nonfiction Pick
Paperback $20.00
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
By Ed Yong
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Ed Yong wants to help you experience our world in new and exciting ways: do you know how sensitive a crocodile’s face is? Or what dogs smell on the street? Yong talks about even more of these delightful discoveries on our Poured Over podcast including the connection of Jane Austen and mice, his pandemic puppy and his literary inspirations. “Immense World shimmers with the weird and wonderful. Take a leap and “try on” a new way of walking through the world.” — Sallye L, Nonfiction Buyer
Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Ed Yong wants to help you experience our world in new and exciting ways: do you know how sensitive a crocodile’s face is? Or what dogs smell on the street? Yong talks about even more of these delightful discoveries on our Poured Over podcast including the connection of Jane Austen and mice, his pandemic puppy and his literary inspirations. “Immense World shimmers with the weird and wonderful. Take a leap and “try on” a new way of walking through the world.” — Sallye L, Nonfiction Buyer
Our Young Adult Pick
Paperback $12.99
Hotel Magnifique
Hotel Magnifique
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Find yourself lost in a legendary, enchanted hotel that appears at a different location every morning. Jani must unearth the mystery of the hotel’s magic to save her sister and the other staff from a fate worse than never returning home. “Enthralling and full of adventure, this book is a must-read for everyone who wants a little magic and mystery in their lives.” —Steph P, Young Adult Buyer
Find yourself lost in a legendary, enchanted hotel that appears at a different location every morning. Jani must unearth the mystery of the hotel’s magic to save her sister and the other staff from a fate worse than never returning home. “Enthralling and full of adventure, this book is a must-read for everyone who wants a little magic and mystery in their lives.” —Steph P, Young Adult Buyer
Our Young Reader Pick
Paperback $9.99
Pony (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Pony (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
Travel across the 19th-century American frontier alongside a young boy, a ghost and a mysterious pony as he tries to rescue his father from the three strangers who kidnapped him. “This richly imagined adventure story is undoubtedly worthy of a spot on every young reader’s bookshelf.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer
Travel across the 19th-century American frontier alongside a young boy, a ghost and a mysterious pony as he tries to rescue his father from the three strangers who kidnapped him. “This richly imagined adventure story is undoubtedly worthy of a spot on every young reader’s bookshelf.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer