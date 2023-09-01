Our September Picks Are Here

By Bobby Finger

A moving debut about weighty secrets, The Old Place is a sharp and playful portrait of a small Southern town and the endearing (but flawed) women at the heart of it. Bobby Finger joined our Poured Over podcast to talk about his journey to writing this book, his literary influences and more, and you won’t want to miss this “big-hearted novel about small-town life, family secrets and how it’s never too late to change your ways will surprise and delight readers of all ages and backgrounds.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer